Government’s environment policies recognised globally: PM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 07:22am
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan answers people's questions via telephone. — DawnNewsTV/File
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that his government’s environment-friendly policies had been recognised and praised at the international level.

On Twitter, the prime minister posted a video of the World Economic Forum which showed three ways that Pakistan had adopted for building a greener future.

“Globally PTI’s (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) environment policies are being recognised especially our green recovery programme from the Covid 19 pandemic and our climate action plan,” Mr Khan tweeted.

The video showed that Pakistan had pledged to produce 60 per cent energy from renewable sources by 2030 and cancelled all coal-based projects, replacing them with hydro-electric projects.

It said Pakistan had created more than 85,000 green jobs from plant care to protection of forests. “It (Pakistan) has trained 5,000 young people to be nature guardians,” the video said, adding that Pakistan had invested in green spaces and attracted $180 million funding.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2021

Comments (8)
Fastrack
Mar 15, 2021 08:02am
World famous leader, IK.
Justice For All
Mar 15, 2021 08:15am
First time a Government bothered to do anything about Pakistan's fragility to climate change, PML/PPP did absolutely nothing to address the green issue other than impose high taxes on those looking to employ solar energy.
Pashto
Mar 15, 2021 08:23am
Recognised globally? Global you mean iron brother, turkey and azerbaijan?
Imran Nazi
Mar 15, 2021 08:27am
Is IK PM of Pakistan or PTI?
Ishaq Hussani
Mar 15, 2021 08:28am
Yes widely accepted and applauded in global superpowers like North Korea ,Uganda ,Ethiopia ,Turkey ,Azerbaijan.What else you need !!!
Rao
Mar 15, 2021 08:29am
Only praised, but locally no effect.
Khurram
Mar 15, 2021 08:31am
All coal based power projects were part of CPEC. What happened to them? What has happened to CPEC?
Bipul
Mar 15, 2021 08:40am
First let it get recognised locally.
