Government’s environment policies recognised globally: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that his government’s environment-friendly policies had been recognised and praised at the international level.

On Twitter, the prime minister posted a video of the World Economic Forum which showed three ways that Pakistan had adopted for building a greener future.

“Globally PTI’s (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) environment policies are being recognised especially our green recovery programme from the Covid 19 pandemic and our climate action plan,” Mr Khan tweeted.

The video showed that Pakistan had pledged to produce 60 per cent energy from renewable sources by 2030 and cancelled all coal-based projects, replacing them with hydro-electric projects.

It said Pakistan had created more than 85,000 green jobs from plant care to protection of forests. “It (Pakistan) has trained 5,000 young people to be nature guardians,” the video said, adding that Pakistan had invested in green spaces and attracted $180 million funding.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2021