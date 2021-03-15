Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2021

Power tariff may go up to comply with IMF plan

Khaleeq KianiPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 07:24am
— Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons/File
— Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons/File

ISLAMABAD: The government may have to increase electricity tariff for consumers two times before December, in addition to making monthly fuel price adjustments and diverting substantial funds from taxpayers’ money to the power sector, to keep the International Monetary Fund programme going, according to sources.

Background discussions with government officials suggested the exact sizes of and schedule for tariff increases and disbursement of enhanced subsidy payments would be taken up by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday. And decisions in this regard would have to be finalised within the current month.

The papers prepared by the power division with inputs from lending agencies suggest the average power tariff has to be increased by more than Rs3 per unit for all power companies including K-Electric in two coming quarters.

Official says about Rs220bn will be raised through two adjustments before December

Notifications would be issued for a tariff increase of about Rs1.5 per unit firstly with effect from July 1 and then for a similar amount with effect from October 1, said some officials. However, other sources said the size of tariff increase may be higher in one quarter and lower in the other.

In any case about Rs220bn would be raised through these two adjustments, a senior official said.

Also, about Rs130bn worth of additional funds would have to be diverted out of federal revenue in the shape of higher subsidy, which according to the 2020-21 budget is “booked at about Rs145bn”. The subsidies are not only under-budgeted but are not disbursed in time by the finance ministry, thus creating cash flow problems for the power companies and ultimately serving to fuel the circular debt.

An official said it was a classic example of double jeopardy for the consumers, who would have to finance higher electricity bills and at the same time suffer because of diversion of public funds that could have been utilised for some productive purpose.

He said the government agencies and companies would be required to play their due role in this regard, otherwise the tariff adjustments and funding from budgetary heads would remain unsustainable.

Therefore, under key performance indicator (KPI) benchmarks the power sector losses would have to be reduced from about 17 per cent at present to about 15.5pc. The recovery of electricity bills, which stands at about 90pc at present, would also have to be increased to 96pc.

The combination of these two measures would reduce power sector bleeding by about Rs150bn per annum by 2023. However, during the same period the consumers would have to face an additional burden of about Rs420-440bn through tariff adjustments.

Unless all these steps are taken the circular debt would go beyond Rs3 trillion in two years, from about Rs2.3tr. As a reference, the power division has reported that circular debt, which increased by Rs538bn in fiscal year 2019-20, would go up by Rs436bn during the current fiscal and then jump by Rs880bn in FY2021-22 and by Rs1.26tr in FY2022-23.

The stock of old debt that currently stands at about Rs980bn would also be gradually converted into public debt — about Rs300bn over the next two years. The Rs125bn financing of this debt stock in the last fiscal year was done through a Financing Cost Surcharge of about 43 paisa per unit that may be jacked up for high-worth consumers.

The reduction in rate of return on public sector power plants — that of Wapda and Gencos, etc — would also contain circular debt by about Rs55bn in FY2022 and Rs65bn in FY2023.

When the ECC meets this week, it would take up at least six different summaries, one of which — about release of power sector subsidy for FY2020-21 — was briefly discussed last week.

It would also discuss the decisions of the power regulator “in the matter of fuel charges adjustments for the months of November 2019 to June 2020 for Wapda-Ex Discos”. The committee would also take up a summary of the power division regarding “NAB investigation and information requirement regarding MOUs/Agreements and final negotiations between IPPs and the government”.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 15, 2021 08:01am
Increase in power tariff is a reflection of people's purchase power. Pakistan is a rich country.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi jat
Mar 15, 2021 08:12am
It is going to be never ending romance with IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Mar 15, 2021 08:18am
Harbinger of "Tabdeeli". A tipping point!
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 15, 2021 08:21am
Minimum Rs 500 per unit is the increase.
Reply Recommend 0
Murli
Mar 15, 2021 08:23am
another nail on the economic coffin. You don't have any alternate, follow IMF if you want to survive.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastracks inner voice
Mar 15, 2021 08:23am
A very wise, self claimed, person once said, when prices go up it means the leader is corrupt
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Mar 15, 2021 08:26am
Unfortunate decision, it'll further hurt the poor and middle class.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 15, 2021 08:26am
Power theft becomes more lucrative.
Reply Recommend 0
Vishesh
Mar 15, 2021 08:26am
Long live IMF
Reply Recommend 0
HKG
Mar 15, 2021 08:49am
IMF is now the current best friend of pakistan after iron brother. Enjoy IMF hospitality.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Mar 15, 2021 08:51am
@Fastrack Rich countries don't beg other countries for loans.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Poverty of political discourse
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Poverty of political discourse

Political conduct may not have been polite in the past but what is being evidenced now is unprecedented.

Editorial

Beyond Senate poll
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Beyond Senate poll

The discovery of hidden cameras in the main Senate hall was a travesty that could not have been imagined.
15 Mar 2021

RDA benefits

OVERSEAS Pakistani workers have shown a tremendous interest in the Roshan Digital Account initiative of the State...
15 Mar 2021

Violence against doctors

IT is an unfortunate reality in Pakistan that doctors and other health professionals often have to face the wrath of...
Vile campaign
Updated 14 Mar 2021

Vile campaign

THE mob has been primed to act in self-righteous fury, and unless the state responds appropriately, the unthinkable...
14 Mar 2021

Reluctance to test

THE increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab tell a worrying story about the trajectory of the virus. With 36...
14 Mar 2021

Depleting rainforests

THAT Earth’s ecosystems are in a race against time is well known. New data from the non-profit Rainforest...