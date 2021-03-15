Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 15, 2021

Seventh grader dies mysteriously in Peshawar police custody

Muhammad AshfaqPublished March 15, 2021 - Updated March 15, 2021 10:03am
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan suspended the entire staff of the Gharbi police station and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. — AFP/File
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan suspended the entire staff of the Gharbi police station and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: A seventh grade student died in mysterious circumstances in police custody here on Sunday which triggered a protest demonstration by the relatives and local people outside the Gharbi (western) police station.

Taking prompt notice, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan suspended the entire staff of the Gharbi police station and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

According to police, the student identified as Shahzaib, son of Khyal Mohammad and resident of Warsak Road, was arrested on Sunday after exchanging hot words with a shopkeeper and pointing weapon at him.

Advisor to the chief minister on information Kamran Bangash said that exemplary punishment would be given to the police officials if they were found involved in killing of the student after the judicial inquiry.

People stage protest as CM suspends staff of Gharbi police station, orders judicial probe

He said that soon after the occurrence the chief minister directed IGP Sanaullah Abbasi to visit the police station and report to him the actual situation.

Speaking at a press conference, Chief City Police Officer Abbas Ihsan and SSP operations Yasir Afridi said investigation into the death of the student was underway.

They said right now they couldn’t reveal how and with which instrument the student committed suicide. The Gharbi police SHO Dost Mohammad was also arrested and put behind the bars.

Earlier, the police arrested Shahzaib on the complaint of shopkeepers in Liaquat Bazaar for exchanging hot words and pointing weapon at them, according to a statement issued from the office of CCPO.

The police registered an FIR against Shahzaib under section 15 of Arms Act on the complaint of the shopkeepers. However, later Shahzaib committed suicide inside the lockup, the statement added.

In a video message recorded on the premises of the police station, father of Shahzaib alleged that his son died due to police torture in the lockup. He said his son went to the bazaar at around 2pm to make his pictures needed for the school examinations.

He said the police called him on mobile phone at 3pm that his son was with them in the lockup. He said he reached the police station within half an hour.

“When I reached the police station the police didn’t tell me anything for three hours about my son’s condition,” he said, adding the police informed him later that his son had committed suicide by hanging himself with something in the lockup.

He alleged that first his son was killed by police torture and then his body was hanged to convey the message that he had committed suicide. He demanded of the authorities to provide him justice as his son was treated inhumanly by police.

A large number of people and relatives of the deceased student also staged a protest demonstration outside the Gharbi police station and blocked the busy Sunehri Masjid Road. They chanted slogans against the police highhandedness and misuse of power.

The road blockade caused heavy traffic rush on roads leading to the Peshawar Saddar for hours.

A few days ago, policemen had killed a student for not stopping on their signalling in Dalazak Road area. Later, police arrested two cops for killing the youth.

The student, identified as Mubashir, had come from Bannu to take admission in the University of Peshawar.

In 2019, four incidents of custodial deaths had occurred in police lockups. The city police had issued standard operating procedures for the police stations and decided to install CCTV cameras inside the police lockups.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2021

Violence against children
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
peer baba khwajaji
Mar 15, 2021 10:11am
Pakistan is a fountain of human rights.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Mar 15, 2021 10:36am
How long it will take to end this kind of barbarism by the police in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Poverty of political discourse
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Poverty of political discourse

Political conduct may not have been polite in the past but what is being evidenced now is unprecedented.

Editorial

Beyond Senate poll
Updated 15 Mar 2021

Beyond Senate poll

The discovery of hidden cameras in the main Senate hall was a travesty that could not have been imagined.
15 Mar 2021

RDA benefits

OVERSEAS Pakistani workers have shown a tremendous interest in the Roshan Digital Account initiative of the State...
15 Mar 2021

Violence against doctors

IT is an unfortunate reality in Pakistan that doctors and other health professionals often have to face the wrath of...
Vile campaign
Updated 14 Mar 2021

Vile campaign

THE mob has been primed to act in self-righteous fury, and unless the state responds appropriately, the unthinkable...
14 Mar 2021

Reluctance to test

THE increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab tell a worrying story about the trajectory of the virus. With 36...
14 Mar 2021

Depleting rainforests

THAT Earth’s ecosystems are in a race against time is well known. New data from the non-profit Rainforest...