Alarm bells ringing as positivity rate of Covid cases surges

• Provinces told to ensure SOPs enforcement

• Foreign travel curbs, expanded lockdowns in Punjab, KP and Islamabad under consideration

ISLAMABAD: As Covid-19 positivity rate ranges between 5 and 6 per cent, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked all federating units to take immediate actions to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and mulled over further curbs on travel from countries with high prevalence of South African and Brazilian virus strains.

Also, expanded lockdowns in the federal capital as well as in various cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are under active consideration of the authorities after 46 deaths and 2,338 new cases were reported from across the country in a single day.

According to the NCOC, the number of active cases has jumped to 19,764 while in Gujrat 100pc oxygen beds are in use of coronavirus patients. Only a couple of weeks ago, the total number of cases were around 16,000.

To review the pandemic situation, federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired a special session. It was observed during the session that there was a sharp rise in the national positivity, which was around 1pc in September 2020 and 2pc in January 2021, as it has been hovering between 5pc and 6pc.

The data, shared during the meeting, showed that major contributors are Islamabad, several cities of Punjab, a few cities of KP and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“All federating units have been asked to take immediate actions for strict implementation of SOPs. Steps taken by Punjab for disease control were appreciated. However, further steps for disease control including expanded lockdowns in various cities of Punjab, Islamabad and certain cities of KP are under consideration,” it stated.

“Spread of new virus strains in country was also discussed. Further curbs on international travel from certain countries with high prevalence of South African and Brazilian virus were considered. Decision will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders. SOPs implementation week will be observed across the country from Sunday. Citizens are requested to once again display good example of social behaviour and follow Covid-19-related SOPs for collective good,” it stated.

“Vaccination drive for elderly population is going on since March 10. Senior citizens are encouraged to get themselves vaccinated from designated vaccination centres. Provinces [have been asked] to ensure smooth continuation of vaccination drive for health care workers and elderly citizens,” the statement concluded.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), requesting not to be quoted, said it was obvious that the number of cases would increase after lifting of curbs.

On Feb 24, the NCOC had decided to lift many restrictions and open educational institutions with full strength from March1, apart from five cities. However, because of the decision cases started increasing rapidly. With no let-up in Covid-19 cases, the NCOC on March 10 re-imposed a number of restrictions that had been in force in the country prior to Feb 24. The centre announced a two-week spring vacation in educational institutions in 10 cities, whereas Balochistan and Sindh were suggested to limit attendance to 50pc. It decided to continue ‘smart lockdowns’ and ‘micro-smart’ lockdowns and re-enforce 50pc work-from-home policy and time limit of 10pm on all commercial activities with immediate effect. It was decided to close amusement parks at 6pm.

As the incubation period of virus is around seven days, the official believed that number of cases would start decreasing in the second half of upcoming week.

“However, we have lost whatever we had gained during January this year. We will have to work very hard to reach to same position where we were in January this year. I urge the masses to strictly adhere to SOPs so that the chain of the virus would break and number of cases again start decreasing. Moreover, people should bring their parents at vaccination centres so that the herd immunity would be created,” he said.

While replying to a question, the health ministry official said travel ban could be imposed on countries which had reported South African and Brazilian virus strains.

“We can also introduce quarantine policy for those coming from countries having virus strain but decisions would be made after taking all stakeholders on board,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NCOC data showed 241 ventilators were occupied across the country, Lahore’s 38pc, Islamabad’s 32pc, Peshawar’s 26pc and Multan’s 21pc ventilators were in use of Covid patients.

Regarding oxygen beds, the NCOC claimed that all such beds in Gujrat, 42pc of beds in Peshawar, 35pc in Islamabad and 29pc in Lahore were in use.

While the number of active cases was 19,764, 2,202 of them were admitted across the country on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2021