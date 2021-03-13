Dawn Logo

LHC accepts for hearing NAB petition to cancel Maryam's bail in money laundering case

Rana BilalPublished March 13, 2021 - Updated March 13, 2021 06:24pm
The Lahore High Court has set the date to hear a NAB petition to cancel Maryam Nawz's bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday accepted for hearing a petition by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the cancellation of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar will hear the petition moved by the watchdog on March 15.

According to the petition, Maryam had been released on bail over money laundering charges in the CSM case.

It quoted NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as saying that since her bail, Maryam had been "continuously attacking state institutions" and making statements against them on media and social media.

"Maryam Nawaz is also engaged in anti-state propaganda," the NAB chairman said in the petition.

It claimed that Maryam was deliberately making statements to tarnish the image of state institutions and give the impression that they had become inactive.

The petition added that Maryam had not responded to NAB notices sent on January 10, 2020, to provide documents in the CSM case.

Furthermore, she "used her political power and attacked the NAB office" when she was summoned in person on August 11, 2020, for not providing her documents, according to the petition.

"Maryam Nawaz's workers pelted stones at the police and NAB office for which a case has been registered separately," it said. The NAB chairman maintained that Maryam was obstructing the NAB investigation by not appearing when summoned.

"Maryam Nawaz's bail in the CSM money laundering case should be cancelled," the petition prayed.

Maryam was arrested by NAB in the CSM case in August 2019. The accountability watchdog suspects her of involvement in money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts as one of the main shareholders of the mills.

It alleged that she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93, when PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister.

She was later released on bail in November 2019 by a two-member LHC bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem. She was ordered to furnish two surety bonds, each worth Rs10 million, deposit an additional Rs70m and surrender her passport to secure her release.

Attempt to 'muzzle' Maryam

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Marriyum Aurangzeb said the move was an attempt by the anti-graft watchdog to "muzzle" Maryam.

"The law is present, the government can initiate proceedings against her. If any other institution is aggrieved [...] then they can do so as well," said Abbasi. He also said that it was the right of a citizen to talk on matters of national concern.

He asked whether the NAB chairman had "ever read the law", adding that it was up for debate whether the petition was sent at the chairman's behest. "Don't do this drama in the country [...] NAB is doing politics in the country."

He said that neither the government nor any institution had raised any concerns regarding Maryam while the NAB chairman was the only one seemingly aggrieved. Abbasi alleged that the petition amounted to nothing more than an effort to curry favour with the government and institutions.

"The reality of the anti-graft watchdog has been made clear in front of the people of the country. This is not an institution for accountability".

Abbasi stated that he expected the court to not only dispose of the "frivolous petition" but also issue a fine to NAB for "wasting the court's time and harassing a citizen of this country".

"Institutions of accountability are not above accountability. The sooner the NAB chairman and the bureau understand this [the better it will be]".

Uza Syed
Mar 13, 2021 06:11pm
Correction: Maryam Nawaz does not posses that kind political power which would do what the hooligans, the hired gangsters and mobsters did with NAB office when she was summoned for hearing. There are more than enough Video Clips available where one identify her vehicle, and those accomoanying here, loaded with bags of rocks to attack the guards and police personnel on duty there. Why was she not apprehended at the crime scene is an enigma in itself.
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Mar 13, 2021 06:11pm
Right in time for long March
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 13, 2021 06:13pm
Good. She deserves no leeway, should go back there. Will be safe too as her father was very concerned!!
Reply Recommend 0
K Maliks
Mar 13, 2021 06:13pm
nab just shot its foot by admitting to harassment tactics....this clearly proves a biaed agenda at the behest of the government.....an attempt to quiet the opponent with a fictitious case that's being dragged for years without any evidence or a conviction.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Mar 13, 2021 06:13pm
Let Maryam go to her real home ..... JAIL !
Reply Recommend 0
Incognito
Mar 13, 2021 06:16pm
Maryam belongs in jail, no question about that.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Mar 13, 2021 06:17pm
Her tantrums based on ignorance and personal vendettas are poisonous for the society in general and for the country in particular.Instead of a mask she needs to use duct tape on her lips.She is an extremely polarizing figure,Lock her up.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Mar 13, 2021 06:19pm
For once,I agree with NAB. Maryam is not only continuously slandering any and evetyone who is not in PDM in a blatantly objectionable language,but also not bothering to drop even a single evidence of her unpatriotic allegations. Someone needs to tell her some decorum of democracy in 21st century. However,she will exploit her imprisonment . What a curse is this Shareef family on my Quaidś Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Mar 13, 2021 06:23pm
Selective accountability
Reply Recommend 0

