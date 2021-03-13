LHC accepts for hearing NAB petition to cancel Maryam's bail in money laundering case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday accepted for hearing a petition by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the cancellation of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar will hear the petition moved by the watchdog on March 15.

According to the petition, Maryam had been released on bail over money laundering charges in the CSM case.

It quoted NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal as saying that since her bail, Maryam had been "continuously attacking state institutions" and making statements against them on media and social media.

"Maryam Nawaz is also engaged in anti-state propaganda," the NAB chairman said in the petition.

It claimed that Maryam was deliberately making statements to tarnish the image of state institutions and give the impression that they had become inactive.

The petition added that Maryam had not responded to NAB notices sent on January 10, 2020, to provide documents in the CSM case.

Furthermore, she "used her political power and attacked the NAB office" when she was summoned in person on August 11, 2020, for not providing her documents, according to the petition.

"Maryam Nawaz's workers pelted stones at the police and NAB office for which a case has been registered separately," it said. The NAB chairman maintained that Maryam was obstructing the NAB investigation by not appearing when summoned.

"Maryam Nawaz's bail in the CSM money laundering case should be cancelled," the petition prayed.

Maryam was arrested by NAB in the CSM case in August 2019. The accountability watchdog suspects her of involvement in money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts as one of the main shareholders of the mills.

It alleged that she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93, when PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister.

She was later released on bail in November 2019 by a two-member LHC bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem. She was ordered to furnish two surety bonds, each worth Rs10 million, deposit an additional Rs70m and surrender her passport to secure her release.

Attempt to 'muzzle' Maryam

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Marriyum Aurangzeb said the move was an attempt by the anti-graft watchdog to "muzzle" Maryam.

"The law is present, the government can initiate proceedings against her. If any other institution is aggrieved [...] then they can do so as well," said Abbasi. He also said that it was the right of a citizen to talk on matters of national concern.

He asked whether the NAB chairman had "ever read the law", adding that it was up for debate whether the petition was sent at the chairman's behest. "Don't do this drama in the country [...] NAB is doing politics in the country."

He said that neither the government nor any institution had raised any concerns regarding Maryam while the NAB chairman was the only one seemingly aggrieved. Abbasi alleged that the petition amounted to nothing more than an effort to curry favour with the government and institutions.

"The reality of the anti-graft watchdog has been made clear in front of the people of the country. This is not an institution for accountability".

Abbasi stated that he expected the court to not only dispose of the "frivolous petition" but also issue a fine to NAB for "wasting the court's time and harassing a citizen of this country".

"Institutions of accountability are not above accountability. The sooner the NAB chairman and the bureau understand this [the better it will be]".