Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2021

Bilawal rubbishes rumours of PML-N voting against PDM in Senate chief, deputy polls

Nadir Guramani | Dawn.comPublished March 13, 2021 - Updated March 13, 2021 01:53pm
Bilawal speaks to reporters regarding Senate poll upset. — Screengrab via Nadir Guramani
Bilawal speaks to reporters regarding Senate poll upset. — Screengrab via Nadir Guramani

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday rubbished rumours that PML-N senators did not vote for opposition's candidate in yesterday's election for the slots of Senate chairperson and deputy chairperson.

When asked that there were reports of PML-N senators having abstained from voting for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nominees for the top Senate slots, Bilawal said: "Everyone showed loyalty."

"I know, we all know, that we won [Senate seats] because of PDM's unity," he said, adding that the recent Upper House polls have "washed the stain of the past Senate elections".

The opposition, despite holding a majority in the Upper House, suffered a setback yesterday, when its candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani lost to Sadiq Sanjrani by seven votes after it was announced that eight votes had been rejected. Seven of these votes were purportedly in Gilani's favour but presiding officer Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah said that they were rejected for being stamped incorrectly.

As per official results announced by the presiding officer, Gilani received 42 valid votes, while Sanjrani won the election after bagging 48 votes. In total, 98 senators voted in the election.

The opposition also lost the deputy chairperson election, with PTI-backed Senator Mirza Moha­m­mad Afridi bagging 54 votes against opposition's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who received 44 votes.

The opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement – had fielded former premier Gilani as its candidate for the coveted chairman position, while the government had nominated Sanjrani for a second term.

Gilani had defeated government's candidate Hafeez Shaikh on the Islamabad Senate general seat earlier this month and was a strong contender for the position of the chairperson, given the opposition's numbers.

After the Senate chairman poll concluded, the opposition termed the exercise a "joke with democracy" and announced that it would challenge the results in a court of law today. Separately, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the party could either challenge the result in court or bring a no-confidence motion against Sanjrani.

The controversy

While announcing the results, presiding officer Shah said seven votes cast in favour of Gilani were rejected because the stamp on these ballot papers was affixed on Gilani's name instead of "against his name".

Gilani's polling agent Farook H. Naek contested the presiding officer's ruling, arguing that the instructions only stated that the stamp had to be placed inside the box of the preferred candidate, and did not specify on "which area of the box" the stamp had to be affixed.

On the other hand, PTI's Mohsin Aziz, the polling agent for Sanjrani, while reading out from a paper said the instructions clearly stated that the vote had to be stamped in the box in front of the preferred candidate's name, and not on top of the candidate's name.

Presiding officer Shah then stated that in his view, the instructions stated that the stamp had to be placed in front of the candidate's name. He subsequently rejected the seven votes in question and declared Sanjrani the winner.

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Mar 13, 2021 01:51pm
Doesn't matter now. Zardari is not welcome in Pindi. This show proves it.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 13, 2021 01:56pm
Tangible cracks and solid signs of fatigue are already appearing in the ranks and columns of the so-called PDM alliance in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, primarily formed and created under the SOD (Save Our Dad) movement by the family-owned, clan-operated and dynasty-backed political parties of the counrty.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Mar 13, 2021 02:00pm
Than why you lost??
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Rights are global
13 Mar 2021

Rights are global

Never before has India’s record on human rights plummeted to such depths.
Open secrets
13 Mar 2021

Open secrets

The political, hypothetical and academic question deserved to be returned unanswered.

Editorial

13 Mar 2021

Senate chair poll

YESTERDAY’S election for the Senate chairman has yielded a result, but the saga is far from over. PTI-backed...
13 Mar 2021

Improved auto sales

PAKISTAN’S automotive industry has posted a robust growth in the Covid period. The new data from PAMA, the...
13 Mar 2021

TikTok blocked, again

ON the direction of the Peshawar High Court, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has once again banned TikTok ...
Virus resurgence
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Virus resurgence

Building awareness and trust is key to a sustained uptake of vaccines during the pandemic.
12 Mar 2021

Another ‘encounter’

HOW many ‘encounter’ killings will there be before murderous law-enforcement personnel are brought to book? On...
12 Mar 2021

Fukushima anniversary

THURSDAY marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit the east coast of Japan, and the ensuing...