Bilawal rubbishes rumours of PML-N voting against PDM in Senate chief, deputy polls

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday rubbished rumours that PML-N senators did not vote for opposition's candidate in yesterday's election for the slots of Senate chairperson and deputy chairperson.

When asked that there were reports of PML-N senators having abstained from voting for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nominees for the top Senate slots, Bilawal said: "Everyone showed loyalty."

"I know, we all know, that we won [Senate seats] because of PDM's unity," he said, adding that the recent Upper House polls have "washed the stain of the past Senate elections".

The opposition, despite holding a majority in the Upper House, suffered a setback yesterday, when its candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani lost to Sadiq Sanjrani by seven votes after it was announced that eight votes had been rejected. Seven of these votes were purportedly in Gilani's favour but presiding officer Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah said that they were rejected for being stamped incorrectly.

As per official results announced by the presiding officer, Gilani received 42 valid votes, while Sanjrani won the election after bagging 48 votes. In total, 98 senators voted in the election.

The opposition also lost the deputy chairperson election, with PTI-backed Senator Mirza Moha­m­mad Afridi bagging 54 votes against opposition's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who received 44 votes.

The opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement – had fielded former premier Gilani as its candidate for the coveted chairman position, while the government had nominated Sanjrani for a second term.

Gilani had defeated government's candidate Hafeez Shaikh on the Islamabad Senate general seat earlier this month and was a strong contender for the position of the chairperson, given the opposition's numbers.

After the Senate chairman poll concluded, the opposition termed the exercise a "joke with democracy" and announced that it would challenge the results in a court of law today. Separately, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that the party could either challenge the result in court or bring a no-confidence motion against Sanjrani.

The controversy

While announcing the results, presiding officer Shah said seven votes cast in favour of Gilani were rejected because the stamp on these ballot papers was affixed on Gilani's name instead of "against his name".

Gilani's polling agent Farook H. Naek contested the presiding officer's ruling, arguing that the instructions only stated that the stamp had to be placed inside the box of the preferred candidate, and did not specify on "which area of the box" the stamp had to be affixed.

On the other hand, PTI's Mohsin Aziz, the polling agent for Sanjrani, while reading out from a paper said the instructions clearly stated that the vote had to be stamped in the box in front of the preferred candidate's name, and not on top of the candidate's name.

Presiding officer Shah then stated that in his view, the instructions stated that the stamp had to be placed in front of the candidate's name. He subsequently rejected the seven votes in question and declared Sanjrani the winner.