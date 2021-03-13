Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2021

Afghan bomb kills at least 8; UN slams high civilian deaths

APPublished March 13, 2021 - Updated March 13, 2021 12:52pm
Afghan security personnel and civilians gather next to a damaged car at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul on March 17, 2018. ─ AFP/File
Afghan security personnel and civilians gather next to a damaged car at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul on March 17, 2018. ─ AFP/File

A powerful car bomb killed at least eight people and injured 47 in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, officials said on Saturday.

The death toll in the explosion, late on Friday, that also destroyed 14 houses is expected to rise because several of the injured were critical, said Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesman for the provincial hospital.

One among the dead and 11 of the injured were Afghan security forces personnel while the remainder were civilians, including women and children, said interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Within hours of the attack, the UN Security Council at a press briefing in New York condemned an “alarming” increase in attacks in Afghanistan targeting civilians even as the Taliban and the Afghan government hold on-again-off-again talks in Qatar.

“These heinous attacks have targeted civil servants, the judiciary, the media, health care and humanitarian workers, including women in prominent positions, those who protect and promote human rights, and ethnic and religious minorities,” the council said.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for many of the targeted killings while the Taliban and the government have blamed each other for trying to sabotage efforts to reach a peace agreement.

The slow pace of talks and the increasing violence has prompted the United States to cobble together a peace proposal, which was delivered last weekend. Both sides are expected to review and revise the eight-page plan ahead of a far-reaching meeting the US has proposed to be held in Turkey within weeks, when Washington hopes to see an agreement.

The US meanwhile is reviewing a peace deal the Trump administration signed with the Taliban, which calls for the final withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan by May 1.

The growing consensus is for a delay but in a sternly worded letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last weekend pressing for progress on making peace with the Taliban, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said all options, including the withdrawal, were still on the table.

The proposed peace deal offered by the US calls for an interim “peace government” to shepherd a post-war Afghanistan to elections and constitutional reforms. It also calls for the protection of equal rights for women and minorities.

The UN Security Council also called for “full, equal and meaningful participation of women”, and a quick move towards a reduction in violence.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 13, 2021 12:56pm
What a grim, grave, gross, gigantic, gruesome and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Rights are global
13 Mar 2021

Rights are global

Never before has India’s record on human rights plummeted to such depths.
Open secrets
13 Mar 2021

Open secrets

The political, hypothetical and academic question deserved to be returned unanswered.

Editorial

13 Mar 2021

Senate chair poll

YESTERDAY’S election for the Senate chairman has yielded a result, but the saga is far from over. PTI-backed...
13 Mar 2021

Improved auto sales

PAKISTAN’S automotive industry has posted a robust growth in the Covid period. The new data from PAMA, the...
13 Mar 2021

TikTok blocked, again

ON the direction of the Peshawar High Court, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has once again banned TikTok ...
Virus resurgence
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Virus resurgence

Building awareness and trust is key to a sustained uptake of vaccines during the pandemic.
12 Mar 2021

Another ‘encounter’

HOW many ‘encounter’ killings will there be before murderous law-enforcement personnel are brought to book? On...
12 Mar 2021

Fukushima anniversary

THURSDAY marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit the east coast of Japan, and the ensuing...