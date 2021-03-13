Two BLA suspects arrested in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two suspects belonging to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in the Sariab area of the city.

A spokesperson said on Friday that acting on a tip-off about arrival of two suspected BLA terrorists in the city, the CTD personnel raided a place in the Sariab link road area and arrested them.

The arrested men were identified as Syed Owais Shah and Jahanzeb Baloch.

According to the spokesperson, during the interrogation the arrested men confessed that they were given the task of carrying out terrorist activities in Quetta. The suspects had also given information about the presence of some other BLA militants in Quetta and the CTD would soon launch an operation for their arrest, he added.

He said a case had been registered against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2021