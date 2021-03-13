Dawn Logo

Two BLA suspects arrested in Quetta

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished March 13, 2021 - Updated March 13, 2021 09:40am
Arrested men confessed they were given the task of carrying out terrorist activities in Quetta, says CTD spokesperson. — AFP/File
QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two suspects belonging to the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in the Sariab area of the city.

A spokesperson said on Friday that acting on a tip-off about arrival of two suspected BLA terrorists in the city, the CTD personnel raided a place in the Sariab link road area and arrested them.

The arrested men were identified as Syed Owais Shah and Jahanzeb Baloch.

According to the spokesperson, during the interrogation the arrested men confessed that they were given the task of carrying out terrorist activities in Quetta. The suspects had also given information about the presence of some other BLA militants in Quetta and the CTD would soon launch an operation for their arrest, he added.

He said a case had been registered against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2021

Ali da Malanga
Mar 13, 2021 10:06am
Another setback for Adolf Modi and Doval.
