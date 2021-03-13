Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2021

Russia backs Taliban inclusion in future interim Afghan govt

AFPPublished March 13, 2021 - Updated March 13, 2021 08:38am
Russian foreign ministry’s comments have come as a May deadline looms for the United States to end its two-decade military involvement in the ravaged country. — File photo
Russian foreign ministry’s comments have come as a May deadline looms for the United States to end its two-decade military involvement in the ravaged country. — File photo

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it backed the Taliban’s integration into a future interim government in Afghanistan, as global powers ramped up efforts to secure a peace deal and end decades of war.

The Russian foreign ministry’s comments have come as a May deadline looms for the United States to end its two-decade military involvement in the ravaged country.

Washington has encouraged the Afghan leadership to work towards establishing an “inclusive” government and proposed talks with the Taliban to secure a peace accord.

“The formation of an interim inclusive administration would be a logical solution to the problem of integrating the Taliban into the peaceful political life of Afghanistan,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters ahead of talks next week in Moscow.

Turkey says it’s ready to host peace talks

However, she added that the decision should be made “by the Afghans themselves and should be resolved during negotiations on national reconciliation”.

US President Joe Biden is wrapping up a review on whether to stick to an agreement with the Taliban negotiated by his predecessor Donald Trump who wanted to pull out the final US troops from Afghanistan by May.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that Ankara was ready to host such a meeting in April. “Both the Taliban and the negotiation delegation, meaning the government side, had asked us to host such a meeting before,” the Anadolu state news agency quoted him as saying.

“We will do this (meeting) in coordination with brotherly Qatar,” he added in reference to a separate round of talks staged in Doha. The scheduled US withdrawal is being complicated by a new surge in fighting and concern that a speedy exit may only unleash further chaos.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2021

Taliban Talks
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 13, 2021 08:42am
Mischief Modi to Russia, "You too, Brutus?"
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 13, 2021 08:44am
Everyone realizes that the only troublemaker in Afghanistan is Mischief India whose only interest is training and sending terrorists into Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 13, 2021 08:57am
Russia and the Taliban, once staunch enemies are now Best Friends for Life.
Reply Recommend 0
Vimal
Mar 13, 2021 09:08am
Life has come a full circle in Afghanistan, Russians advocating a Taliban inclusion! Wonder of the circus will go in a loop.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Rights are global
13 Mar 2021

Rights are global

Never before has India’s record on human rights plummeted to such depths.
Open secrets
13 Mar 2021

Open secrets

The political, hypothetical and academic question deserved to be returned unanswered.

Editorial

13 Mar 2021

Senate chair poll

YESTERDAY’S election for the Senate chairman has yielded a result, but the saga is far from over. PTI-backed...
13 Mar 2021

Improved auto sales

PAKISTAN’S automotive industry has posted a robust growth in the Covid period. The new data from PAMA, the...
13 Mar 2021

TikTok blocked, again

ON the direction of the Peshawar High Court, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has once again banned TikTok ...
Virus resurgence
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Virus resurgence

Building awareness and trust is key to a sustained uptake of vaccines during the pandemic.
12 Mar 2021

Another ‘encounter’

HOW many ‘encounter’ killings will there be before murderous law-enforcement personnel are brought to book? On...
12 Mar 2021

Fukushima anniversary

THURSDAY marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit the east coast of Japan, and the ensuing...