Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2021

Opposition to challenge Sanjrani’s victory in court today

Syed Irfan RazaPublished March 13, 2021 - Updated March 13, 2021 07:45am

• Fazl says solution to people’s problems lies in overthrowing govt
• Bilawal insists seven votes polled by PDM candidate rejected illegally
• Maryam congratulates Gilani on ‘defeating government candidate’
• Asfandyar rejects result as darkest day for democracy
• Khokhar says option of no-confidence vote against new chairman under consideration

ISLAMABAD: The opposition on Friday rejected the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as new chairman of the Senate and decided to challenge his election in a court of law on Saturday (today).

The opposition claimed that the intention of voters was clear in seven votes that were rejected by the presiding officer — Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, a leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

However, the intention of voters — whose seven votes were rejected for stamping on the name of opposition’s candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani — became obvious when during the election of Senate deputy chairman, government’s candidate Mirza Mohammad Afridi secured 54 votes — seven more than the total number of government votes.

“I have consulted PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) leadership, including Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and have decided to challenge the election of Senate chairman,” Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said at a press conference after the polls.

“In this particular case, our candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has received 49 votes and government candidate Sadiq Sanjrani got 48. Thus we have won the election of Senate chairman,” he said, adding that the intention of the voters [whose votes were rejected] was clear.

“These seven votes were rejected illegally and, therefore, Mr Gilani won the poll. It is an open and shut case and, therefore, we are moving the court,” he added.

The PPP chairman said the PDM senators had met the Senate secretary in the morning and he told them that voters could stamp anywhere in the column of candidate and even on his name. He said his party was striving for “neutrality” of institutions and that all institutions should work within their domains. “But unfortunately, it is not the case,” he added.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the opposition was also considering the option of no-confidence vote against Sadiq Sanjrani.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said Yousuf Raza Gilani must be congratulated for his victory now or later. In a tweet, she said: “Congratulated Mr Gilani for defeating the government’s candidate.”

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal alleged at a press conference that the government had stolen the election of Senate chairman as the presiding officer had intentionally rejected seven votes polled by Mr Gilani. He said Muzaffar Ali Shah was part of the government and his appointment as presiding officer was in fact a biased decision by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Interestingly, the opposition had not announced challenging the election of Senate deputy chairman in which Mirza Afridi had bagged seven votes more than the government’s actual number in the house.

In a statement, Awami National Party (ANP) president Asfandyar Wali Khan rejected the result of election for Senate chairman and termed it the darkest day for democracy in the country. “Having clear majority in the upper house, the defeat of Yousuf Raza Gilani would promote undemocratic values in the country,” he added.

He said the rejection of votes was rigging for which the opposition would raise voice. He alleged that the government had used all illegal tactics to snatch the chairmanship of the upper house of parliament form the opposition PDM. “Installation of secret cameras at the polling booth is also a condemnable act that made the whole process controversial,” he added.

The ANP chief said his party rejected the election of Sadiq Sanjrani and would chalk out a strategy in collaboration with the grand opposition.

PDM’s spokesman Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the government had bulldozed democratic values by converting majority into minority. In a statement, he said the declaration of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman was unconstitutional and the PDM would challenge his election at all forums. He said the PDM leadership would announce its strategy very soon.

Mr Hussain said the presiding officer belonged to the ruling party and he did not play an impartial role in the whole process.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said no good could be expected from an ‘incompetent government’, adding that solution to people’s problems lies in overthrowing the present regime.

Talking to media at a protest camp of Bittani tribes in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday, Maulana Fazl reiterated to march towards Islamabad in the month of March, adding that a meeting of the PDM leaders on March 15 would decide a future line of action in this regard.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2021

Senate Polls 2021
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Rights are global
13 Mar 2021

Rights are global

Never before has India’s record on human rights plummeted to such depths.
Open secrets
13 Mar 2021

Open secrets

The political, hypothetical and academic question deserved to be returned unanswered.

Editorial

13 Mar 2021

Senate chair poll

YESTERDAY’S election for the Senate chairman has yielded a result, but the saga is far from over. PTI-backed...
13 Mar 2021

Improved auto sales

PAKISTAN’S automotive industry has posted a robust growth in the Covid period. The new data from PAMA, the...
13 Mar 2021

TikTok blocked, again

ON the direction of the Peshawar High Court, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has once again banned TikTok ...
Virus resurgence
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Virus resurgence

Building awareness and trust is key to a sustained uptake of vaccines during the pandemic.
12 Mar 2021

Another ‘encounter’

HOW many ‘encounter’ killings will there be before murderous law-enforcement personnel are brought to book? On...
12 Mar 2021

Fukushima anniversary

THURSDAY marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit the east coast of Japan, and the ensuing...