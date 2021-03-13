Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2021

In a first, govt working on mechanism to place ads on digital media

Mutaher KhanPublished March 13, 2021 - Updated March 13, 2021 05:17pm
The new policy aims to bring in place a set of procedures for the government to distribute its advertisements across different channels, similar to what already exists for the print and broadcast media. — Reuters/File
The new policy aims to bring in place a set of procedures for the government to distribute its advertisements across different channels, similar to what already exists for the print and broadcast media. — Reuters/File

The government is currently working on a new policy to distribute advertisements across different digital platforms, the head of the government's digital wing Imran Ghazali has said.

Speaking to Dawn, Ghazali — the general manager of the Digital Media Wing — said that once approved by the prime minister, the new policy will allow the federal government, through the information ministry, to run ads on different online platforms.

Earlier this week, Information Minister Shibli Faraz apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan of the Digital Media Advertising Policy, which was proposed by the information ministry.

The prime minister was told that currently there were 93 million internet users, including over 45 million social media users in Pakistan. Keeping in view the rising trend, a mechanism for releasing public-sector advertisements on digital media had been proposed.

The new policy aims to bring in place a set of procedures for the government to distribute its advertisements across different channels, similar to what already exists for print and broadcast media.

Once it is approved and implemented, news websites as well as individual content creators on social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube will be able to register with the information ministry.

Subject to meeting yet-to-be finalised criteria, they will become eligible for the government’s advertisements.

While no specific outlay has been identified as yet, initially it will be for national campaigns such as Independence Day or Pakistan Day.

The advertisement tariffs will be based on a number of factors and an exact mechanism is currently being worked out.

“It will be in line with industry standards with variables such as monthly traffic, subscribers, placement on the page, and CPMs in the overall market,” Ghazali said.

Based on that, different tiers will be specified. Whether those rates will be higher than private sector advertisers is yet to finalised.

To verify a website’s traffic or impressions, the Digital Media Wing is proposing the use of third-party software like Google Analytics. However, for publications, that might be a step too far.

“There needs to be some sort of verification mechanism in place for the government to get a return on its money. That could be any credible tool, like Alexa or Google Analytics."

Moving beyond just news platforms, the proposed policy also aims to tap on the growing list of Pakistani influencers on YouTube and Instagram.

“This will provide a good avenue for individual creators to monetise [their content] provided they meet certain criteria,” Ghazali said. In line with the industry conventions, these influencers will have to guarantee a mutually agreed upon number of views in a given period.

They will have to register with the information ministry as individuals while there would be another category covering platforms, which includes both fully digital news publishers as well as online arms of traditional news organisations.

Given the one platforms’ proliferation and digital advertising’s sophistication in tracking reach, it is likely that the federal government will be channeling an increasing share of its advertising spend towards these channels even though the exact details and plans are yet to materialise.

This still leaves the provinces, which devise their own rules for running ads.

In fact, Punjab included digital media in its Advertisement Policy of 2012 while there was some talk of Sindh doing the same a few years ago.

Ghazali stated he felt the federal administration’s lead will eventually roll down to the provincial level.

With print media’s circulation constantly falling for years and broadcast quickly ceding space to online platforms, the nature of advertising is rapidly changing. According to Aurora, the share of advertising spend in Pakistan increased by seven percentage points to 23pc in FY20, from 16pc in FY19.

In terms of absolute values, digital advertising spending jumped by 30pc to Rs13.65 billion in FY20, from Rs10.5bn in FY19.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nh
Mar 13, 2021 05:17pm
Good. Now please do something to improve PTV or simply shut it down. PTV is in possession of large land area, which can be better utilized. The private sector channels runs from simply a two rooms buildings and earns huge profit.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Mar 13, 2021 06:09pm
GOVT must use the ministries portal for their advertising or news, rather than allocating billions from tax payers money for their fake promotion which previous govts did blindly for their projection.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 13, 2021 06:12pm
The easiest way to attract and retain social media activists. Period
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek_Lahore
Mar 13, 2021 06:15pm
Too much control will spoil the game
Reply Recommend 0
WARRIs
Mar 13, 2021 06:21pm
Good move.. this will stop political party in power paying billions to their favourite media outlets in return of support; this was a big abuse of tax payers money
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Rights are global
13 Mar 2021

Rights are global

Never before has India’s record on human rights plummeted to such depths.
Open secrets
13 Mar 2021

Open secrets

The political, hypothetical and academic question deserved to be returned unanswered.

Editorial

Senate chair poll
Updated 13 Mar 2021

Senate chair poll

Anyone who thought the Senate polls would be a fair exercise has been proven wrong.
13 Mar 2021

Improved auto sales

PAKISTAN’S automotive industry has posted a robust growth in the Covid period. The new data from PAMA, the...
13 Mar 2021

TikTok blocked, again

ON the direction of the Peshawar High Court, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has once again banned TikTok ...
Virus resurgence
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Virus resurgence

Building awareness and trust is key to a sustained uptake of vaccines during the pandemic.
12 Mar 2021

Another ‘encounter’

HOW many ‘encounter’ killings will there be before murderous law-enforcement personnel are brought to book? On...
12 Mar 2021

Fukushima anniversary

THURSDAY marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit the east coast of Japan, and the ensuing...