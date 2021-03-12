Dawn Logo

Third Covid-19 wave has started: Asad Umar

March 12, 2021
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that the third wave of the coronavirus has started in the country.
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that the third wave of the coronavirus has started in the country. — DawnNewsTV

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that the third wave of the coronavirus has started in the country.

Speaking on DawnNews TV show Zara Hut Kay, Umar, who is heading Pakistan's response to the coronavirus, said there was "no doubt" that the third wave had started and cited the spread of the coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom as the reason behind it.

"The phenomenon that is driving [the third wave] is the spread of the UK strain." He said that when the government looked at districts where a higher number of cases were reported, it found that these were areas where a large population of Pakistanis residing in Britain lived.

"We asked NIH (National Institute of Health) to do genome sequencing and first we saw [the UK strain] in areas in north Pakistan, including Islamabad. After that, we also did [genome sequencing] for the rest of the country.

"The dominant strain at this time is the UK strain," he added.

Umar said that the new strain of the coronavirus was more transmissible than the original strain from Wuhan. The most recent research reports suggested that its mortality rate is also higher, he added.

"Our own statistics from the last few weeks show a sustained increase in our case fatality rate (the number of patients who succumbed to the virus from the total number infected). At the time, we were speculating that it may be linked to the UK strain. But now the research report is here which establishes [the link]," the minister said, terming it a "very dangerous situation".

Talking about neighbouring countries, India and Bangladesh, the minister noted that cases were increasing everywhere.

When asked about the number of Pakistanis who had been infected by the UK Covid-19 strain, Umar replied that the government could not do the genome sequencing of every positive test because it was a "cumbersome and expensive process".

However, the government had done statistical analysis through sampling, Umar shared. "We can definitely conclude that the majority of cases being reported now — more than half — are of the UK variant."

There were several cities where two-thirds of the new cases were of the UK variant, he added.

Talking about vaccinations and why Pakistan was lagging behind in the number of people inoculated against the virus, the minister noted that India was among the world's biggest vaccine manufacturers. Other countries in the region had therefore received vaccine doses from India as part of diplomatic relations which had given them a headstart, he said.

Umar said Western governments, including those in the United States, UK and Canada had invested billions of dollars at the development stage which is why the process to invent vaccines was accelerated. However, this led to a "lock" on the vaccines by those countries, he added.

"The other options that were available to us were the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and the Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and CansinoBio."

The minister said that Pakistan was among the first signatories to the Covax programme for Covid-19 vaccines and signed formal agreements in December as well.

More to follow.

