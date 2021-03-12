Voting ends for Senate chairman office with govt, opposition on edge

Voting to elect the Senate chairman and his deputy has ended after the opposition and the government traded barbs over "hidden" cameras found at the polling booth earlier in the day.

A polling officer is calling out names of senators in alphabetical order who are collecting ballot papers from officials and casting their votes at the polling booth.

JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri was the first senator to be called to make his choice.

Polling for the Senate chairman will continue until 5pm. Once he is elected and takes his oath, the election for the deputy chairman will be held.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani (PPP) and Maulana Abdul Gha­foor Haideri (JUI-F) have been fielded by the Pakistan Democratic Movement as its joint candidates for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.

The government had alre­a­dy announced that outgoing Senate Chairman Muha­mmad Sadiq Sanjrani will be its candidate for the office for another term. On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Senator Mirza Moha­m­mad Afridi — a billionaire from erstwhile Fata — for the post of the deputy chairman.

Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, who is presiding over the session and earlier administered the oath to all 48 newly elected members of the Upper House, read out the names of the candidates contesting for the positions as well as the senators sponsoring them.

Shah also directed that a body be formed comprising equal number of senators from the government and the opposition to investigate the matter of "hidden" cameras found earlier in the session.

"Recovered items like cameras and otherwise, will be secured and sealed till the final disposal of the matter," he said.

He further said a new polling booth had been established and asked representatives from both sides to inspect them.

Who do the numbers favour?

Though the opposition enjoys a clear majority in the Senate to win both the seats, political pundits say it is going to be a close contest and any deviation from party policy and wastage of votes in secret ballot can translate into an upset.

Back in August 2019, Senate Chairman Sanjrani had survived no-confidence vote when only 50 votes were cast in favour of the opposition’s motion against the 53 needed in the 104-member House for the move to succeed. Forty five senators had voted against the motion and five votes were rejected. Interestingly, earlier when the resolution was moved for the no-confidence motion, 64 opposition members had supported it.

After the Senate elections on March 3, the House strength has been reduced to 100 senators and now it consists of 99 senators, as Ishaq Dar is in self-exile and has not taken oath as a senator.

Now, the senators of the ruling coalition include 27 members of the PTI, 12 of Balochistan Awami Party, three of MQM, three independents and one each of PML-Q and PML-F – which is part of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The opposition senators include 21 of PPP, 17 of PML-N, excluding Ishaq Dar who has not taken oath of the office, five of JUI-F, two each of ANP, BNP-Mengal, PkMAP and National Party and one of Jamaat-i-Islami. The opposition collectively has 52 members in the House excluding Mr Dar, against 47 senators belonging to the ruling coalition. As the Jamaat-i-Islami has decided to abstain from voting, the difference between the vote bank of the government and the opposition has narrowed down to four.

'Secret cameras' controversy

Earlier, the special session got off to a noisy start as the opposition, led by PPP's Raza Rabbani, claimed that "secret cameras" had been installed at the polling booth. "This is against Article 226 of the Constitution," he said, as the house resounded with chants of "shame, shame".

The opposition demanded that an investigation be carried out into who was "in control of the Senate".

The protest prompted the presiding officer to issue directives for changing the polling booth. "The current polling booth should be removed, another should be set up afresh," he said.

Earlier in the day, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed that he and PML-N Senator Musadiq Malik found "spy cameras" above the polling booth.

On his twitter account, Malik said: "What a freaking joke. The Senate polling booth has secret /hidden cameras installed. SO MUCH FOR DEMOCRACY."

He also claimed to have found another "hidden device" in the polling booth.

The two opposition leaders also wrote a letter to the presiding officer asking for the formation of a Senate committee to probe the incident. In the letter, the Senators said that they discovered four cameras "obviously installed to record votes to be cast" during the scrutiny of the polling booth.

It said that the incident was a "great blow" to democracy, rule of law, the Constitution and the recent opinion by the Supreme Court that the Senate polls be held by secret ballot.

The letter proposed the formation of a Senate committee consisting of an equal number of members from the treasury and the opposition. It also proposed the recovered cameras be secured and sealed till the final disposal of the matter.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry responded to Khokhar's tweet, stating that it looked "more like a CCTV cable" and that "spy cameras are far more sophisticated".

The Senate secretary should look into this claim, he said.

In another tweet, he shared an "example" of a spy camera. "The camera can be fitted in the head of a nail. The detection of such cameras is impossible. In all likelihood, the CCTV camera cable has been misunderstood as a spy camera," he theorised.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also lashed out at the government, calling them "habitual, certified vote stealers".

"They have become so panicked that they have resorted to using cameras to spy on their own members when phoning agencies proved to be futile."

After the Result Transmission System (RTS) and Daska by-poll fiasco, those making a last ditch effort to rob the Senate have lost the last battle, she said. "The Constitution mentions secret vote not secret cameras. Vote stealers have some shame and [resign] from your offices."

After the Parliament and the opposition refused to give an NRO to the vote stealers, after failing to use the election commission and the apex court for your own gains, it is a serious crime to disrespect the Constitution, she said. "Even the selectors must regret [the situation] they have gotten themselves into," she said.

Govt vows to 'expose' opposition

Speaking at a press conference, Information Minister Shibli Faraz vowed to investigate the incident and "expose" the opposition.

Many Senate officers were appointed during the tenure of the opposition parties, he said. "They have been doing this for a long time; this is evident from the video of Ali Gilani teaching MNAs how to waste votes," he said.

He said that the PTI's stance has always been clear and is in front of the people. "We have always wanted corruption to be removed and open voting to come into play."

He maintained that a new polling booth should be set up, adding that the opposition had conspired to install the cameras. The minister stated that if the government wished to make such moves, it would have done so during the Senate polls.

"Even though they are thieves, they want to portray themselves as the victims. We will uncover who was behind this," he said. "How did they know that cameras were present? They did it themselves," he said.

Shortly after his press conference, the minister reiterated that the opposition's "sinister" plan had been exposed. He claimed that they used "criminal tactics" to sway the Senate polls in their favour.

"That’s why the PDM opposed open ballot. The era of loot and plunder taking its last breath," he said.

Senators take oath

During the morning session, Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah administered the oath to the 48 members. After taking the oath, the Senators signed the roll of members.