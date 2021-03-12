Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 12, 2021

Defying numbers, PTI-backed candidates win coveted Senate chairman and deputy slots

Dawn.com | Nadir GuramaniPublished March 12, 2021 - Updated March 12, 2021 07:37pm
Sadiq Sanjrani takes oath after being elected the new Senate chairman on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Sadiq Sanjrani takes oath after being elected the new Senate chairman on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
A senators casts his ballot during the election on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
A senators casts his ballot during the election on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
A view of Friday's special Senate session. — DawnNewsTV
A view of Friday's special Senate session. — DawnNewsTV

PTI candidate Sadiq Sanjrani won another term as the Senate chairman on Friday in a blow to the joint opposition — despite the latter having a majority in the Upper House.

In a second win for the ruling coalition, PTI-backed Senator Mirza Moha­m­mad Afridi was elected deputy chairman, beating opposition candidate Maulana Abdul Gha­foor Haideri of the JUI-F.

The opposition challenged the result of the Senate chairman election after it was announced that seven votes cast in favour of opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani were rejected.

PTI-backed Senator Mirza Moha­m­mad Afridi takes oath as deputy chairman. — DawnNewsTV
PTI-backed Senator Mirza Moha­m­mad Afridi takes oath as deputy chairman. — DawnNewsTV

However, presiding officer Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah overruled their objection, saying the seven votes were rejected because they were not stamped correctly. Another vote was rejected because it had been cast in favour of both the candidates.

With a total of eight votes rejected, Gilani received 42 valid votes, while Sanjrani won the election after bagging 48 votes. In total, 98 senators voted in the election.

For the deputy chairman election, Sanjrani announced that Afridi had received 54 votes, while Haideri received 44. This indicates seven opposition senators likely voted for the PTI-backed candidate.

Polling began after 3pm, and an officer called out names of senators in alphabetical order who collected ballot papers from officials and cast their votes at the polling booth.

JUI-F's Haideri was the first senator to be called to make his choice.

Shah, who cast the last vote, announced around 4:40 that all 98 senators present in the house had cast their votes after which the counting began at 5pm.

After being declared the winner, Sanjrani took the oath of his office and later presided over the election for the Senate deputy chairman.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani (PPP) and Maulana Abdul Gha­foor Haideri (JUI-F) were fielded by the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement as its joint candidates for the posts of chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.

The government had alre­a­dy announced that Sanjrani will be its candidate for the office for another term. On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Senator Mirza Moha­m­mad Afridi — a billionaire from erstwhile Fata — for the post of the deputy chairman.

Shah, who earlier administered the oath to all 48 newly elected members of the Upper House, read out the names of the candidates contesting for the positions as well as the senators sponsoring them.

He also directed that a body be formed comprising equal number of senators from the government and the opposition to investigate the matter of "hidden" cameras found earlier in the session.

"Recovered items like cameras and otherwise, will be secured and sealed till the final disposal of the matter," he said.

The presiding officer further said a new polling booth had been established and asked representatives from both sides to inspect them.

Who do the numbers favour?

Though the opposition enjoys a clear majority in the Senate to win both the seats, political pundits say it is going to be a close contest and any deviation from party policy and wastage of votes in secret ballot can translate into an upset.

Back in August 2019, Senate Chairman Sanjrani had survived no-confidence vote when only 50 votes were cast in favour of the opposition’s motion against the 53 needed in the 104-member House for the move to succeed. Forty five senators had voted against the motion and five votes were rejected. Interestingly, earlier when the resolution was moved for the no-confidence motion, 64 opposition members had supported it.

After the Senate elections on March 3, the House strength has been reduced to 100 senators and now it consists of 99 senators, as Ishaq Dar is in self-exile and has not taken oath as a senator.

Now, the senators of the ruling coalition include 27 members of the PTI, 12 of Balochistan Awami Party, three of MQM, three independents and one each of PML-Q and PML-F – which is part of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The opposition senators include 21 of PPP, 17 of PML-N, excluding Ishaq Dar who has not taken oath of the office, five of JUI-F, two each of ANP, BNP-Mengal, PkMAP and National Party and one of Jamaat-i-Islami. The opposition collectively has 52 members in the House excluding Mr Dar, against 47 senators belonging to the ruling coalition. As the Jamaat-i-Islami has decided to abstain from voting, the difference between the vote bank of the government and the opposition has narrowed down to four.

'Secret cameras' controversy

Earlier, the special session got off to a noisy start as the opposition, led by PPP's Raza Rabbani, claimed that "secret cameras" had been installed at the polling booth. "This is against Article 226 of the Constitution," he said, as the house resounded with chants of "shame, shame".

The opposition demanded that an investigation be carried out into who was "in control of the Senate".

The protest prompted the presiding officer to issue directives for changing the polling booth. "The current polling booth should be removed, another should be set up afresh," he said.

Earlier in the day, PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed that he and PML-N Senator Musadiq Malik found "spy cameras" above the polling booth.

On his twitter account, Malik said: "What a freaking joke. The Senate polling booth has secret /hidden cameras installed. SO MUCH FOR DEMOCRACY."

He also claimed to have found another "hidden device" in the polling booth.

The two opposition leaders also wrote a letter to the presiding officer asking for the formation of a Senate committee to probe the incident. In the letter, the Senators said that they discovered four cameras "obviously installed to record votes to be cast" during the scrutiny of the polling booth.

It said that the incident was a "great blow" to democracy, rule of law, the Constitution and the recent opinion by the Supreme Court that the Senate polls be held by secret ballot.

The letter proposed the formation of a Senate committee consisting of an equal number of members from the treasury and the opposition. It also proposed the recovered cameras be secured and sealed till the final disposal of the matter.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry responded to Khokhar's tweet, stating that it looked "more like a CCTV cable" and that "spy cameras are far more sophisticated".

The Senate secretary should look into this claim, he said.

In another tweet, he shared an "example" of a spy camera. "The camera can be fitted in the head of a nail. The detection of such cameras is impossible. In all likelihood, the CCTV camera cable has been misunderstood as a spy camera," he theorised.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also lashed out at the government, calling them "habitual, certified vote stealers".

"They have become so panicked that they have resorted to using cameras to spy on their own members when phoning agencies proved to be futile."

After the Result Transmission System (RTS) and Daska by-poll fiasco, those making a last ditch effort to rob the Senate have lost the last battle, she said. "The Constitution mentions secret vote not secret cameras. Vote stealers have some shame and [resign] from your offices."

After the Parliament and the opposition refused to give an NRO to the vote stealers, after failing to use the election commission and the apex court for your own gains, it is a serious crime to disrespect the Constitution, she said. "Even the selectors must regret [the situation] they have gotten themselves into," she said.

Govt vows to 'expose' opposition

Speaking at a press conference, Information Minister Shibli Faraz vowed to investigate the incident and "expose" the opposition.

Many Senate officers were appointed during the tenure of the opposition parties, he said. "They have been doing this for a long time; this is evident from the video of Ali Gilani teaching MNAs how to waste votes," he said.

He said that the PTI's stance has always been clear and is in front of the people. "We have always wanted corruption to be removed and open voting to come into play."

He maintained that a new polling booth should be set up, adding that the opposition had conspired to install the cameras. The minister stated that if the government wished to make such moves, it would have done so during the Senate polls.

"Even though they are thieves, they want to portray themselves as the victims. We will uncover who was behind this," he said. "How did they know that cameras were present? They did it themselves," he said.

Shortly after his press conference, the minister reiterated that the opposition's "sinister" plan had been exposed. He claimed that they used "criminal tactics" to sway the Senate polls in their favour.

"That’s why the PDM opposed open ballot. The era of loot and plunder taking its last breath," he said.

Senators take oath

During the morning session, Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah administered the oath to the 48 members. After taking the oath, the Senators signed the roll of members.

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (146)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Solangi
Mar 12, 2021 11:13am
An important day for future of country...corruption will continue or corruption will end!
Reply Recommend 0
RX
Mar 12, 2021 11:14am
Should interrogate folks who found the camera. The substandard installation seems to be done on purpose. Plus blaming IK even before any investigation seems pre planned. Opposition will drop to any level since they only know foul play.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 12, 2021 11:23am
Another Drama.
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 12, 2021 11:26am
What a shame. And PTI has guts to say that these cameras are installed by opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 12, 2021 11:44am
Spy camera's? they were obvious to look at, you may as well have asked a film crew to set up in that booth and it would have been less obvious. Come on PDM/PPP stop planting evidence you guys are poor at everything you do.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 12, 2021 11:44am
Last minute "hitch" before the Senate Chair and Deputy Chair elections was in the air already in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira muzammal
Mar 12, 2021 11:50am
It's a very shameful act!Now,the political parties playing with democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 12, 2021 11:53am
Such a sloppy job is the work of PDM to build crooked narrative but it won't work, sanjrani will win. The nation prays for PMIK success. We need him for 3 terms.
Reply Recommend 0
Aatif
Mar 12, 2021 11:53am
They should sit on jute mats under the open sky and then vote in tents. They are not fit for such luxury
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Mar 12, 2021 11:54am
What joke....The amount of our hard earned tax money being spend on these clowns...worth...A big question for entire nation....
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Mar 12, 2021 11:55am
What has government come to. Disgusting
Reply Recommend 0
Banana republic
Mar 12, 2021 12:00pm
And you guys wonder why Indians read this paper? I have canceled all streaming services, this is best entertainment and free!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 12, 2021 12:02pm
Despite clear orders of SCP that elections of senate should be conducted under secret vote system as mentioned in Constitution of Pakistan, installing of secret cameras and microphones are not only open violation of Constitution of Pakistan but also violation of the SCP orders People responsible of fixing of secret cameras and microphones should be exposed and punished under the prevailing law. Those responsible don’t respect the law in order to get their desired results in the senate election
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Mar 12, 2021 12:06pm
Our elected officials must understand that in democracy everything is in open, including their votes.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Mar 12, 2021 12:06pm
What a country
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Mar 12, 2021 12:06pm
Imran Khan and establishment - desperate measures in desperate times
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Mar 12, 2021 12:09pm
The pictures taken are of such large cameras. Does anyone believe that agencies would do such a pathetic job. Shame on Opposition for the lame stunt!
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Mar 12, 2021 12:11pm
New drama in making...Why don't these thugs go to ECP...As ECP is expert in interpretation of words and meaning...
Reply Recommend 0
Goodboy
Mar 12, 2021 12:16pm
Yup free and fair elections and Pakistan is a democracy !!
Reply Recommend 0
Zartaj Gul
Mar 12, 2021 12:16pm
PTI trying every dirty trick to win the chairman election.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Mar 12, 2021 12:19pm
So govt is as much fool that it gonna put such cameras right on the head of voters and opposition can easily see that cameras..
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Mar 12, 2021 12:21pm
This government just cannot be trusted. They have lost all confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Farttracker
Mar 12, 2021 12:22pm
Long live Pakistan version of "democracy".
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 12, 2021 12:22pm
Thugs who looted the nation for decades want no transparency.
Reply Recommend 0
K
Mar 12, 2021 12:25pm
There are women MPs in parliament as well now most will get scared and others will do better makeup.
Reply Recommend 0
Wow
Mar 12, 2021 12:27pm
These not spy cameras. Trying fool public by hastily put them by masking tape to prove their point. What a shame these desperate opposition are becoming. Spy means you disguise items in this case cameras if spy device is installed you will not be able to find it that easily. Opposition poorly fixed these bulky cameras themselves and a now crying wolf.
Reply Recommend 0
Parvez
Mar 12, 2021 12:30pm
Has not the SC recommended that technology should be used but the voting has to be a secret balloting process ....or am I mistaken.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Basit
Mar 12, 2021 12:36pm
This merits nothing less than an Article 6 trial. The hybrid regime has been caught red handed subverting the Constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
ILYAS KHAN
Mar 12, 2021 12:45pm
This stupid, why the best intelligence agency in the world will fix such a stupid camera which everyone can see. This is nonsense from opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
A Khan
Mar 12, 2021 12:48pm
Where was the outrage when there was open bribery and video evidence was seen by all.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Mar 12, 2021 12:51pm
The geniuses could not even properly install cameras.they should have known that these people would be looking for them. Incompetency everywhere
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Mar 12, 2021 12:53pm
Shame on security chief of senate , shame on govt., and shame on senate chairman. These shameless people have turned this country into a ridiculous state !
Reply Recommend 0
Z khan
Mar 12, 2021 12:58pm
What a joke by Shibli Faraz saying opposition installed the cameras , make no sense at all in any thing.IK must go now.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 12, 2021 01:01pm
My money is on Maryam - this was her idea and executed by her slaves in the ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny
Mar 12, 2021 01:01pm
That doesn’t look spy cameras to me.
Reply Recommend 0
khurram
Mar 12, 2021 01:02pm
The victory of government will be the victory for democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Mar 12, 2021 01:05pm
Truly embarrassing!
Reply Recommend 0
israr
Mar 12, 2021 01:07pm
khokhar and musadiq if they can catch the cameras then our establishment is not good enough to defend our borders or defend even themselves... the opposition themselves placed these cameras there so they can catch them and try to give confidence to their own party members ... what they do not know is the vote count will decide who voted and who did not, they are only 99 not 342
Reply Recommend 0
The container man
Mar 12, 2021 01:08pm
@Fastrack, I see you didn't read the article.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Mar 12, 2021 01:10pm
Opposition already makes case for losing the election
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Mar 12, 2021 01:16pm
As an ordinary Citizen I just want this circus to end . I like millions of other Pakistanis don’t care who wins or loose as it has zero effect on our lives .
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Mar 12, 2021 01:17pm
Pakistan is a weird democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Omair
Mar 12, 2021 01:18pm
@Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar, apparently yes! Specially considering how blatantly they tried to rob the Daska election.
Reply Recommend 0
Ba-Akhlaq
Mar 12, 2021 01:22pm
This is our ballot paper, this is our ballot box and these are the election results.New version of the Pawri Girl.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Mar 12, 2021 01:22pm
Is there a limit how low this government can go !!! Simply unbelievable
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 12, 2021 01:30pm
Calibri, judge Arshad Malik videos, seems like the Maryam Safder MO which Abassi has taken a liking to. She loves making exciting episodes for her father who must be bored in his London flats.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 12, 2021 01:30pm
Extremely shameful action by this fascist regime , in clear violation of the Constitution of Pakistan. The main culprits seem to be that Shibli chap , along with sitting Chair of the Senate and the Senate secretariat and information department staff. Arresting them all immediately for this constitutional violation is now the responsibility of the ECP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 12, 2021 01:31pm
@Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar, yes
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 12, 2021 01:31pm
@Nasir S. , Seriously! you believe whatever the proven liar are saying. Do you think these cameras are mounted overnight? What kind of World are you living?
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Mar 12, 2021 01:33pm
Somebody inform the looters that it's a CCTV camera and not Spy cameras. There is a difference between them. Moreover, the installation seems not new. They probably have been already installed there for years.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 12, 2021 01:37pm
Cameras are very crude and preliminary devices of spying. Now, forensic investigations can even see through walls with x-ray type high precision devices, even from a large distance.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 12, 2021 01:39pm
@Nasir S. , and, vote of confidence is the proof.
Reply Recommend 0
kayani
Mar 12, 2021 01:39pm
Very amateur work. I am sure that they were installed with an intent to be discovered, furthering the goal of exposing rowdiness of politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021 01:44pm
Politics is a joke in our country. We don't need these assemblies because nothing is ever in their hands except for corruption. Save millions for the nation and let them lead who leads from behind the curtains anyways.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohiz
Mar 12, 2021 01:48pm
Looks like a cable connector. Surely If PTI wanted to install cameras they would fit hidden spy cameras instead. Who in their right mind would install video cameras in plain sight to spy on politicians? PTM will have egg on their faces as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 12, 2021 01:57pm
This is PDM drama as usual and the media is accomplice by covering such PDM tactics.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 12, 2021 01:58pm
@Zartaj Gul, PTI trying every dirty trick to win the chairman election. PTI does not need to, public is with them. Indians only ones hurting.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Mar 12, 2021 02:02pm
Those pics don't look much of "spy" cameras. They are so glaringly visible. If someone really wanted to spy, they would have set up real spy cameras that are impossible to detect without sophisticated tech.
Reply Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Mar 12, 2021 02:04pm
Could be done only in connivance with administration, not opposition!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Khaled B Nazar
Mar 12, 2021 02:14pm
How do we know PMLN didn't get this done?
Reply Recommend 0
kash
Mar 12, 2021 02:17pm
spy cameras are not even concealed/hidden. These is blatant attempt by opposition. Also its a very poor attempt at a spy camera if that is what it is
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 12, 2021 02:18pm
Cameras are there no ordinary person can reach there investigation as to who installed could not be difficult
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Mar 12, 2021 02:19pm
Finger print check Let's see who planted it
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Mar 12, 2021 02:20pm
Big brother wants to keep an eye ... it’s that simple
Reply Recommend 0
Rubina
Mar 12, 2021 02:20pm
Opposition at its play in advance to create fake proofs after they loose the election.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Mar 12, 2021 02:28pm
Whole Pakistan knows which group did it. Shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 12, 2021 02:43pm
Cameras are a must no matter what, for all public servants. Open cameras during voting no more secret voting for anything. Our politicians are corrupt the core, PM Khan must make this happen open voting with cameras than see who cheats. Will vote for PM Khan again and again.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Mar 12, 2021 02:46pm
Anyone with iota of common sense would not place camera in place where hacks like these can easily find it. These loyalist cant spot a criminal among them they certainly do not have the ability to find something which was supposed to hidden unless knowledge of its presence was known.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 12, 2021 02:51pm
If PTI planted the camera's then I say well done!, spying to catch those who are taking bribes is the level you have to go to when neither the SC or ECP are doing their job. Beat them at their own game.
Reply Recommend 0
Lakhte Zaidi
Mar 12, 2021 02:59pm
Pakistan a democracy, yes only for crooks, thugs corrupt and the so called 1500+ people sitting in the so called parliamentarians. This form of democracy is for educated nations?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 12, 2021 03:02pm
Its funny how people actually think this is the work of Gov or Agencies. Who would put up such obviously visible spy cameras? Does the opposition even know how and what a spy camera is?
Reply Recommend 0
ZZQ
Mar 12, 2021 03:04pm
Lols... a pathetic job of spying if done at all by one of the most feared spy agency in the world that has brought even the Super Powers to kneel down... The man responsible oughta be punished by sending for refresher course on how to spy without being detected such absurdly
Reply Recommend 0
Lakhte Zaidi
Mar 12, 2021 03:08pm
@shib, Innocent and simple people led by corrupt to the bone gangs led by Zardari, Nawaz brothers, Mullah F. Rahman. Shame and sad.
Reply Recommend 0
Ehtesham Asad
Mar 12, 2021 03:16pm
Neutral Empire and fair to all parties beginning of end of Fraud
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Mar 12, 2021 03:17pm
Hasn't the opposition installed the camera? And opposition has disclosed this.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Mar 12, 2021 03:19pm
@Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar, Mr. Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar, " So govt is as much fool that it gonna put such cameras right on the head of voters and opposition can easily see that cameras. " Well said and valid point.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 12, 2021 03:27pm
@M. Emad, Another Drama. Not like modi's 'pulawama'.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 12, 2021 03:27pm
@M. Emad, Another Drama. It means you know PTI will win. Good.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr. Khan
Mar 12, 2021 03:40pm
Installation of Camers, I think will not affect the vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Mr. Khan
Mar 12, 2021 03:41pm
They all are failed to settle their own issues then how they will work for the country. Daily dramas we have to see.
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Mar 12, 2021 03:42pm
Parliament is for sale, can Israel and India be allowed to bid for buying these for sale so called parliamentarian stooges?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Shahpar
Mar 12, 2021 03:47pm
One clarification needed, Ishaq Dar is not in self-exile. He is wanted by courts and on the run.
Reply Recommend 0
Sad Joy
Mar 12, 2021 03:47pm
Last month has proven that all Pakistani lawmaker are dogs and this dog fight will continue until jokers like khan. Sharifs and Bhotto are leaders of this country. They have given so bad name to the country that all should be banned from politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 12, 2021 03:59pm
Those who runs the show from behind the curtains shall lead from the front. So the nation can save millions that are wasted on parliaments. The nation sees no good coming from these assemblies. Save tax payers hard earned money.
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira muzammal
Mar 12, 2021 04:21pm
Now,all they are playing with democracy.Shameful act!we don't know who's right and who's wrong,but sorry to say everyone will try to secure their seats,no want to think about the poor ones of this country
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2019
Mar 12, 2021 04:29pm
@Zartaj Gul, oh please, give them some credit. My class 3 kids could have made better, less conspicuous spycamera's out of sticky tape, nuts and bolts!
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2019
Mar 12, 2021 04:30pm
@Khurram , only PML N goons could conjure up such a, pathetic drama!
Reply Recommend 0
Guest2019
Mar 12, 2021 04:31pm
@Aatif, spot on!
Reply Recommend 0
S.Syed
Mar 12, 2021 04:34pm
Very hidden and most sophisticated. Only CIA is capable of thus. What a joke
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 12, 2021 04:35pm
PDM cannot hide its corruption tactics and is acting guilty conscious
Reply Recommend 0
masood hussain
Mar 12, 2021 04:48pm
@Roma, what democracy ?
Reply Recommend 0
Altaf Noor Ali
Mar 12, 2021 04:56pm
Our national moral bankruptcy on display.
Reply Recommend 0
Keenobserver
Mar 12, 2021 04:57pm
It is sad that one cannot even trust our senators. How can we allow these people to even occupy the seats as senators. Corruption and dishonesty is to be accounted for even if you have power and money. Never trusted ECP. Disappointed by our judiciary for some very weak decisions.
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Mar 12, 2021 05:11pm
So much for democracy.Dont be fooled it is a circus of Pakistani Elite and Waderas.There never was and never will.be true democracy until the system is corrected surgically.They are all fooling the ignocent people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 12, 2021 05:24pm
Congratulations to Sadiq Sanjrani.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 12, 2021 05:24pm
Woow pti is back with the bang. Corrupt elite shown the door when it really matters. Favor had been returned and in style by pti
Reply Recommend 0
AB
Mar 12, 2021 05:40pm
PDM will fizzle out. PMLN has been taken on a ride by PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 12, 2021 05:48pm
Good for Pakistan. Need more neutral player on top than the crooked biased corrupt opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek_Lahore
Mar 12, 2021 05:50pm
Imran khan will rule Pakistan for next 20 years
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Mar 12, 2021 05:50pm
Secret ballot cuts both ways. The opposition can cry all they want. Their secret ballot insistence killed their dirty plans for winning the election.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 12, 2021 05:51pm
Black day for our future
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Mar 12, 2021 05:51pm
What a joke this rejection of vote is. the Gov is exposed ....
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 12, 2021 05:51pm
Best news of the day! It’s like Pakistan has beaten India - that feeling!
Reply Recommend 0
Aman
Mar 12, 2021 05:52pm
With Sadiq Sanjrani's win, PDM tasted the taste of their own medicine!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 12, 2021 05:55pm
May I be the first to congratulate the opposition on their loss - "HA HA, Hee Hee" - you got played at your own game.
Reply Recommend 0
Wolf
Mar 12, 2021 05:55pm
Pakistan ruling class has accepted under oath that they all are corrupt at core - FULL STOP.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 12, 2021 05:55pm
Sanjarani wins. Get ready for the rough ride Pakistani awam, PTI is free to do whatever they want to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 12, 2021 05:57pm
One page is still intact. Beware awam!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Mar 12, 2021 05:58pm
By hook or crook!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Mar 12, 2021 05:59pm
Now it is all fair!
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Mar 12, 2021 06:00pm
Great day for Pakistan. Hope we learn the lesson. Democracy doesn't work. We need a new system. Some amalgamation of Iranian and Chinese model.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 12, 2021 06:03pm
PTI candidate Sadiq Sanjrani won another term as the Senate chairman on Friday in a blow to the joint opposition — despite the latter having a majority in the Upper House. Exactly! Same statement should have been used at the gillani win for senate, defying numbers, he still won. Through corrupt horse trading. But sajrani won without corruption. Ahlamdullilah.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Mar 12, 2021 06:04pm
Important is to ponder why eight votes were rejected
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 12, 2021 06:05pm
Today's senator's chairman result shows that PTI won and PDM lost. So this time money and bribe didn't play a part. Justice and TRUTH prevailed. (Note: I have been advocating my candid views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!).
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 12, 2021 06:07pm
Earlier, the special session got off to a noisy start as the opposition, led by PPP's Raza Rabbani, claimed that "secret cameras" had been installed at the polling booth. "This is against Article 226 of the Constitution," he said, as the house resounded with chants of "shame, shame". Rabbani, a shameless character, 65 year old serving a boy out of school as his party leader.
Reply Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Mar 12, 2021 06:10pm
Sweet irony is that Mr Gilani lost due to rejected votes (assuming spoiled) - just what Mr Gilani’s son was trying to coach member of the opposition party.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Mar 12, 2021 06:11pm
Corruption is ingrained in our culture at all levels. It is going to stay with us for the decades to come unless right-minded people led by the Judiciary and the Legal Fraternity take serious actions to turn the tide.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Mar 12, 2021 06:11pm
As usual , Pakistani democracy baffles all .
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Mar 12, 2021 06:16pm
Ruling government is doing just fine Pakistani wants cheap rice wheat and daal and don’t wanna fix broken system Don’t even understand the economics most of them people than they cry foul “mehngai hai “ I am glad that current government now will be bringing new legislation for betterment of country cuz we need reforms not sasti daal chawal
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Mar 12, 2021 06:21pm
That is for democracy in Pakistan, all knows who is the real ruler. I am not sure why they at all conduct elections in Pakistan, instead they should have a supreme council from the military who nominates people for administrative work. This way people would be saved from all this farce and a lot of money spent on elections would be saved.
Reply Recommend 0
Just Saying
Mar 12, 2021 06:24pm
Was he not establishment candidate? Establishment candidate always wins in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Mar 12, 2021 06:26pm
@M. Emad, first worry about your own problem rather than others. Have you ever been to Pakistan or lived there as if you know all. Secret ballot is legal when it's permitted according to constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Mar 12, 2021 06:28pm
Now Imran Khan won't cry foul, even if this doesn't make sense. So much for honesty
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Mar 12, 2021 06:31pm
Establishment successfully completed another game. Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Zuibair Khan
Mar 12, 2021 06:31pm
The result shows all is possible in Pakistan. What a country!
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Mar 12, 2021 06:34pm
This is totally rubbish ! A blow to democracy. Shame on institution !
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Mar 12, 2021 06:42pm
Excellent news!
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Mar 12, 2021 06:47pm
Let the crying begin! Everything was rigged? Or was it? Or did we hear Bilawal say that PDM will pull all strings to ensure victory?
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Mar 12, 2021 06:50pm
Secret ballot goes both ways, PDM!
Reply Recommend 0
Assad
Mar 12, 2021 06:53pm
Fantastic that PTI retains Senate speaker’s seat. Towards a Niya Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Mar 12, 2021 06:55pm
If these allegations are true then all I would say is the PTI is learning fast from the PDM shenanigans. Looks that the table has turned on the opposition.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastfriend
Mar 12, 2021 06:57pm
PTI 's stance is correct for show of hands. Poor Senators of PDM only that misunderstood the procedure. Sanjrani is winner.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq K Sami, MD.
Mar 12, 2021 06:58pm
Sanjrani won same like he won last time. PDM is so pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Mar 12, 2021 07:12pm
Shoddy election once again at display.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Mar 12, 2021 07:15pm
Sanjrani doesn't belong to PTI... Last time he was elected by PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Mar 12, 2021 07:21pm
PDM here is a question for you. How does a hidden camera steal votes?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Mar 12, 2021 07:21pm
What is this 'game' of survey? If you are not there, it is all hearsay of zero value.
Reply Recommend 0
atta rehman
Mar 12, 2021 07:21pm
Perfect sir because IK won that means all clean and no rigging
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 12, 2021 07:24pm
Honest. Man's billioners won
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Mar 12, 2021 07:25pm
Congratulations Mr Sanjrani.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Mar 12, 2021 07:25pm
Leave aside camera, election took place in another newly installed booth. End of discussion.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 12, 2021 07:30pm
Ask your billioners to settle USD one billion UAE debt due and demanded today
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Mar 12, 2021 07:33pm
@Khurram , ever heard of FALSE FLAG!
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Mar 12, 2021 07:34pm
Who could believe it!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Mar 12, 2021 07:35pm
Old booth was replaced , voting took place in a newly installed booth, inspected by both parties. PTI 's candidate won. End of the drama, let us move on.
Reply Recommend 0
Wasim Badami
Mar 12, 2021 07:38pm
@Z khan, Ok.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sound & fury, but…
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Sound & fury, but…

The real problem today is that the vast majority of women have internalised the prejudices we accuse patriarchy of perpetuating.
Unfair assault on institutions
Updated 11 Mar 2021

Unfair assault on institutions

The attempt to tilt at windmills is not warranted as the rulers face no difficulty in acting on their policies.

Editorial

Virus resurgence
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Virus resurgence

Building awareness and trust is key to a sustained uptake of vaccines during the pandemic.
12 Mar 2021

Another ‘encounter’

HOW many ‘encounter’ killings will there be before murderous law-enforcement personnel are brought to book? On...
12 Mar 2021

Fukushima anniversary

THURSDAY marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit the east coast of Japan, and the ensuing...
11 Mar 2021

SBP autonomy

THE changes suggested in the existing SBP Act should place the central bank in a better position to control price...
GB’s demand
Updated 11 Mar 2021

GB’s demand

The time is ripe to grant full provincial status — albeit on a provisional basis — to the mountainous area.
11 Mar 2021

Out-of-school children

HOW can a country hope to become economically self-sufficient when at least a quarter of its child population has...