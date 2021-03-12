Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 12, 2021

SC judge deplores relegation of Quranic injunctions

Nasir IqbalPublished March 12, 2021 - Updated March 12, 2021 08:03am
Justice Qazi Faez Isa has regretted that Quranic injunctions in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have at times been relegated in favour of retrogressive practices. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File
Justice Qazi Faez Isa has regretted that Quranic injunctions in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have at times been relegated in favour of retrogressive practices. — Photo courtesy Supreme Court website/File

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa has regretted that Quranic injunctions in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan have at times been relegated in favour of retrogressive practices.

In a 12-page judgement, Justice Isa, who was part of the two-judge Supreme Court bench along with Justice Yahya Afridi, observed that radical awakening was brought about by the Holy Quran as unfamiliar women’s rights were established for the first time in the scripture.

The observations came on an appeal against the Jan 11, 2016 Lahore High Court order, which was moved by Sheikh Mohammad Muneer.

The case revolves around filing of a suit on March 8, 1999 by the petitioner seeking specific performance of Aug 3, 1998 agreement through which he had agreed to buy Ms Feezan’s (respondent) house for which certain amount had already been paid in advance. But the respondent refused to receive the balance sale following which the suit was filed.

Justice Isa rules women enjoy right to retain their income, property

The agreement showed to be witnessed by three persons namely Mohammad Ali, the husband of the respondent, Allah Ditta and Mohammad Nawaz.

“A woman has the right to own and dispose of her property and she enjoys the right to retain, both before and after her marriage, her income and property, her ability to do business without permission of her father or husband and keep and spend what she earns,” observed Justice Isa.

“Men shall have the benefit of what they earn and women shall have the benefit of what they earn,” Justice Isa said while citing verse 32 of Surah An-Nisa. He observed that her entitlement to inherit from her parents and husband was also precisely ordained in the fourth chapter of An-Nisa of the Holy Quran.

A woman also does not need permission to acquire or dispose of property. What she inherits is hers and hers alone and neither her husband, father, brother nor her son has any entitlement to it.

Justice Isa then quoted verse 29 of Surah An-Nisa which ordains, do not eat up (consume) one another’s property and explained that the bridal gifts given at the time of the marriage were the wife’s property and remained hers.

Her right to enter into contracts and to witness contracts, the Holy Quran mentions in great detail, Justice Isa said.

In this case the respondent woman denied having entered into the agreement which the petitioner, an attesting witness and the scribe testified that she had. However, her solitary testimony was to be accepted because this is what the law and the injunctions of the Holy Quran mandate, Justice Isa observed.

A chasm existed between a woman’s position in Islam to that which prevailed till a century ago in Europe and America where upon marriage a wife stood deprived of her property, which became that of her husband to do with it as he pleased.

Justice Isa also cited certain observations from a case titled Fawad Ishaq versus Mehreen Mansoor in which it was stated that discrimination against women pervaded in other areas too. It was only in 1960 that women in America could open bank accounts without their husbands’ permission and this right was acquired by women in the United Kingdom as late as 1975.

Professions were also barred to women, the judgement said, adding that Myra Colby Bradwell had passed the bar examinations but was not allowed to practice law; she asserted her right to practice but in 1873 the United States Supreme Court held that denying Mrs Bradwell the right to practice law violated no provision of the federal constitution.

The court added: “That God designed the sexes to occupy different spheres of action, and that it belonged to men to make, apply and execute the laws, was regarded as an almost axiomatic truth.”

The Supreme Court in the end, however, declined the leave to appeal to the petitioner with an observation that the high court and judges of the subordinate court correctly dismissed the suit as the petitioner had failed to establish that the agreement had been executed by the respondent or that she had agreed to sell her house to the petitioner.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Mar 12, 2021 08:08am
If Pakistan could get three to four judges like him, all problems would be solved.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Mar 12, 2021 08:18am
Well done Mr Isa
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 12, 2021 08:27am
It is an important judgement.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sound & fury, but…
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Sound & fury, but…

The real problem today is that the vast majority of women have internalised the prejudices we accuse patriarchy of perpetuating.
Unfair assault on institutions
Updated 11 Mar 2021

Unfair assault on institutions

The attempt to tilt at windmills is not warranted as the rulers face no difficulty in acting on their policies.

Editorial

Virus resurgence
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Virus resurgence

Building awareness and trust is key to a sustained uptake of vaccines during the pandemic.
12 Mar 2021

Another ‘encounter’

HOW many ‘encounter’ killings will there be before murderous law-enforcement personnel are brought to book? On...
12 Mar 2021

Fukushima anniversary

THURSDAY marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit the east coast of Japan, and the ensuing...
11 Mar 2021

SBP autonomy

THE changes suggested in the existing SBP Act should place the central bank in a better position to control price...
GB’s demand
Updated 11 Mar 2021

GB’s demand

The time is ripe to grant full provincial status — albeit on a provisional basis — to the mountainous area.
11 Mar 2021

Out-of-school children

HOW can a country hope to become economically self-sufficient when at least a quarter of its child population has...