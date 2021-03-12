Dawn Logo

AJK premier asks Kashmiris to reject Pak-India bilateral talks

Tariq NaqashPublished March 12, 2021 - Updated March 12, 2021 08:47am
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday asked the Kashmiris to “categorically and unanimously” reject bilateral talks between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue. — AFP/File
MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday asked the Kashmiris to “categorically and unanimously” reject bilateral talks between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue “because any exercise sans their involvement, as primary party to the dispute, will as usual end up in futility”.

Speaking at the 33rd death anniversary function of Kashmiri leader K.H. Khurshid, Mr Haider claimed that he had dedicated his life to the freedom of India-held Kashmir as well as the “identity, integrity, honour and authority” of the liberated territory of the disputed Himalayan region.

Mr Khurshid, a former AJK president, had founded Jammu Kashmir Liberation League party in 1962, which called for recognition of AJK government as a ‘revolutionary provisional successor government’ of the deposed Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir with a free hand to take the freedom movement to its logical end.

“What was his fault?” Mr Haider questioned, and, after reading out a quote of Mr Khurshid from a banner that was displayed at the venue, said: “How could a person who was private secretary to the founder of Pakistan and [later] chief polling agent of his sister for West Pakistan be against Pakistan? But ironically he faced such allegations.”

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2021

Bryan Joseph
Mar 12, 2021 08:17am
Old men will never let status quo change. That's why fresh thinking and young people are required. Repeating past mistakes and expecting different results! Perhaps status quo suits them
PrakashG
Mar 12, 2021 08:35am
He doesn't know who is or isn't a 'primary party' to the dispute, and he's trying to be a leader of the Kashmiris?
Hwh
Mar 12, 2021 08:38am
Do you have any voice of your own to give decision which is not in line with Pakistan's agenda?
Gopal Patel
Mar 12, 2021 08:40am
Harping on the same string will not help restoration of peace.
sudhjir
Mar 12, 2021 08:40am
I agree with him. India and Pakistan are better off the way they are today.
Vivek
Mar 12, 2021 08:42am
Is India interested to talk?
