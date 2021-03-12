Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 12, 2021

Remittances jump by 24pc to $18.7bn in 8MFY21

Shahid IqbalPublished March 12, 2021 - Updated March 12, 2021 07:32am
The Covid-19 pandemic has positively impacted on remittances. — AFP/File
The Covid-19 pandemic has positively impacted on remittances. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis remained above $2 billion in February for the eighth consecutive month, the State Bank said on Thursday.

If June FY20 is also counted, it was the ninth straight month when the country received over $2bn in monthly remittances.

The Covid-19 pandemic has positively impacted on remittances which increased by 24.1 per cent during the first eight months of the current fiscal (8MFY21), with the country receiving $18.742bn in the said period. In 8MFY20 the remittances grew by 5.6pc as compared to the preceding year.

The country’s total exports during the first seven months of the year — July-Jan FY21 — stood at $13.896bn which reflected the country’s growing dependence on remittances. The country’s exports are not growing despite various incentives from the government.

Inflows remain above the $2bn mark for ninth consecutive month

Remittances in February this year were $2.27bn as compared to $1.82bn in the same month in FY20, showing an increase of $441 million or 24.2pc. The inflows during the month were almost the same when compared to January FY21.

There were apprehensions among policy-makers and the State Bank that the overseas Pakistanis could lose jobs in large numbers as the Covid-19 pandemic hit various economies — particularly the Gulf countries that depend largely on oil income. However, oil prices recovered and overseas Pakistanis were able to retain their jobs.

The country received highest remittances from Saudi Arabia where the largest number of Pakistanis are employed. Pakistani workers sent $5.041bn from the kingdom, recording a growth of 19.5pc compared to 26.3pc in the same period in FY20.

Pakistan received the second-highest remittances of $3.936bn from the United Arab Emirates, registering a growth of 6.2pc compared to last year’s growth of 22.2pc.

The highest growth in remittances was noted from the UK which jumped by 56.2pc while the inflows rose to $2.529bn during 8MFY21. In the same period of FY20, growth was negative with 26.5pc.

Inflows from countries other than the GCC states were $2.144bn, with a growth of 5.9pc compared to the same period of FY20 when remittances grew by 47.4pc.

Remittances from the US showed a growth of 46.7pc against a negative growth of 49.6pc in the same period of FY20 when the country received $1.618bn. Remittances from EU countries posted a jump of 46pc, totalling $1.707bn during July-Feb FY21 compared to $1.170bn in 8MFY20.

Though bankers and currency experts offer a number of reasons for the higher remittances, there is consensus that inflow of remittances through sources other than banks has almost come to an end. This was due to extremely low dollar demand in the open market while the market is not in a position to offer even a single paisa more than the prevailing rate.

“Policy measures undertaken by the government and SBP to encourage inflows through formal channels, limited cross-border travel due to Covid-19, medical expenses and altruistic transfers to Pakistan amidst the pandemic, and orderly exchange market conditions contributed to this sustained rise in workers’ remittances,” the central bank said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Mar 12, 2021 07:49am
It will go down drastically by the end of the year, when the impact of banning Pakistanis in the UAE shows up in the data.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 12, 2021 07:53am
Exports are not rising but remittances from abroad are rising. May be time has come to stop giving incentatives to export related industries and promote human man power exports
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 12, 2021 07:58am
Top officials of the Pakistan government are in panic mode after United Arab Emirates (UAE) demanded its $1billion back. The amount is deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank of the country. The deadline to return the $1bn is 12 March. The money is demanded as the amount has reached its maturity.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Mar 12, 2021 07:59am
The smart PM is surviving on the back of emigrants.
Reply Recommend 0
Gretekan
Mar 12, 2021 08:01am
What a way to run a country...
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sound & fury, but…
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Sound & fury, but…

The real problem today is that the vast majority of women have internalised the prejudices we accuse patriarchy of perpetuating.
Unfair assault on institutions
Updated 11 Mar 2021

Unfair assault on institutions

The attempt to tilt at windmills is not warranted as the rulers face no difficulty in acting on their policies.

Editorial

Virus resurgence
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Virus resurgence

Building awareness and trust is key to a sustained uptake of vaccines during the pandemic.
12 Mar 2021

Another ‘encounter’

HOW many ‘encounter’ killings will there be before murderous law-enforcement personnel are brought to book? On...
12 Mar 2021

Fukushima anniversary

THURSDAY marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit the east coast of Japan, and the ensuing...
11 Mar 2021

SBP autonomy

THE changes suggested in the existing SBP Act should place the central bank in a better position to control price...
GB’s demand
Updated 11 Mar 2021

GB’s demand

The time is ripe to grant full provincial status — albeit on a provisional basis — to the mountainous area.
11 Mar 2021

Out-of-school children

HOW can a country hope to become economically self-sufficient when at least a quarter of its child population has...