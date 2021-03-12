Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 12, 2021

Sadiq Sanjrani was backed in 2018 as he pledged to join PPP: Bilawal

Amir WasimPublished March 12, 2021 - Updated March 12, 2021 07:39am
In this file photo, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has claimed that his party had supported Sadiq Sanjrani in the election for the Senate chairman in 2018 because he had pledged to join the PPP after his election.

The claim was made by the PPP chairman while speaking to members of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at a dinner hosted by PPP Senator Islamuddin Sheikh here on Thursday, a day before the oath-taking of the newly-elected senators and the election of the new Senate chairman in which Mr Sanjrani is facing joint opposition candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

“No one knows why we voted for Sadiq Sanjrani as the Senate chairman. At that time, some of our colleagues from the Punjab thought that we cannot be partners in politics with the (then ruling) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),” said the PPP chairman while commenting on a video clip which has gone viral on social media in which Mr Sanjrani has been shown talking informally to some unidentified people and boasting over his victory in the Senate chairman election by not letting PPP stalwart Raza Rabbani regain the office.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari claimed that after his election as an independent candidate from Balochistan, Mr Sanjrani had come to his house and sought help for getting elected as the Senate chairman.

He said that Mr Sanjrani had told him that he would join the PPP after winning the election. “Mr Sadiq Sanjrani was even ready to take oath on the holy Quran in front of me (that he will) join the PPP,” he said.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that he stopped Mr Sanjrani from taking oath on the Quran, saying that “his words are trusted”. He regretted that Mr Sanjrani did not keep his promise.

The PPP chairman said that the government spokespersons were constantly trying to drag institutions into politics by declaring Mr Sanjrani as the state’s candidate.

The PDM, he said, would oppose the puppet government in the Senate.

“It is in the interest of the country to allow politicians to play their positive role. If a PDM panel is elected in the Senate then Yousuf Raza Gilani and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will also take care of the senators of other political parties,” he said.

“It has been decided that under no circumstances will the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate be from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI),” he declared.

Prominent among those present at the dinner were PPP’s Women Wing president and Sindh MPA Faryal Talpur, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Farhatullah Babar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Abdul Qadir Patel, Latif Khosa and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2021

Senate Polls 2021
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 12, 2021 07:46am
Making excuses. But that was hardly the only time you backstabbed them.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed Khan
Mar 12, 2021 07:51am
That time he was shouting of rigging. Look these PDM fealty faces in our society. Everyone is corrupt and unsuccessful from 30 year
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 12, 2021 08:02am
Most countries they tend to stick to a party for most of their lives but in Pakistan they depart like rats leaving a sinking ship, all down to whoever pays the most and is about to win. Morally bankrupt all of them.
Reply Recommend 0
Majid Ali
Mar 12, 2021 08:08am
Now Syed Yousif Raza Gilani of PPP will win and make history(Prime Minister of Pakistan,Speaker of National Assembly now inshallah will be Senate Chairman of Pakistan).He is most experienced and competent politician,Sadiq Sanjrani is vice versa.
Reply Recommend 0
Johar ali
Mar 12, 2021 08:18am
The same sanjrani who got selected through rigging is the candidate of pti now and they say pti will clean the system of corrupt people. How will they do it with corrupt people on top posts
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Mar 12, 2021 08:20am
“It has been decided that under no circumstances will the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate be from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI),” Here comes the statement of corruption
Reply Recommend 0
AMJAD KHAN
Mar 12, 2021 08:21am
So there is evidence that Bilawal is following his famous Dad and learning ropes of corruption at a remarkable speed.The new generation of corrupt political parties like Maryam Bilawal and Ali Gilani are going to pollute the swamp even worst than their Dads.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 12, 2021 08:35am
@Majid Ali, Gilani was the worst PM in history can't think of anything he did to better Pakistan however he did better his personal wealth, wake up and smell the coffee it wreaks of corruption.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Sound & fury, but…
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Sound & fury, but…

The real problem today is that the vast majority of women have internalised the prejudices we accuse patriarchy of perpetuating.
Unfair assault on institutions
Updated 11 Mar 2021

Unfair assault on institutions

The attempt to tilt at windmills is not warranted as the rulers face no difficulty in acting on their policies.

Editorial

Virus resurgence
Updated 12 Mar 2021

Virus resurgence

Building awareness and trust is key to a sustained uptake of vaccines during the pandemic.
12 Mar 2021

Another ‘encounter’

HOW many ‘encounter’ killings will there be before murderous law-enforcement personnel are brought to book? On...
12 Mar 2021

Fukushima anniversary

THURSDAY marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit the east coast of Japan, and the ensuing...
11 Mar 2021

SBP autonomy

THE changes suggested in the existing SBP Act should place the central bank in a better position to control price...
GB’s demand
Updated 11 Mar 2021

GB’s demand

The time is ripe to grant full provincial status — albeit on a provisional basis — to the mountainous area.
11 Mar 2021

Out-of-school children

HOW can a country hope to become economically self-sufficient when at least a quarter of its child population has...