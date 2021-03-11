Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 11, 2021

PSX bleeds 911 points amid continued political uncertainty, fear of new taxes

Dawn.com | Dilawar HussainPublished March 11, 2021 - Updated March 11, 2021 06:04pm
The bear rampage has heavily dented the stock market since the start of the week. — Reuters/File
The bear rampage has heavily dented the stock market since the start of the week. — Reuters/File

Stocks extended their decline for a fourth day when the KSE-100 index plunged by another 911.92 points, or 2.09 per cent, to settle at 42,779.76 points on Thursday.

After the market opened at 43,691.68 points, the index hit an intraday high of 43,891.00 but entered the red territory as the day wore on. It recorded an intraday low of 42,688.20 – down 1,003 points.

The bear rampage has heavily dented the stock market since the start of the week with the KSE-100 index dragged down by 3,057 points, which market watchers said had wiped off all the gains since January 1.

On Wednesday, the PSX had lost 531.23 points, or 1.20pc, breaking the 44,000 psychological support and settling at 43,691.68 points.

The gathering clouds on the political horizon spooked investors who decided to unwind positions ahead of the heated events of election of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate, scheduled for tomorrow, followed by the opposition’s threat of a long march.

KASB Securities Chairman Ali Farid Khwaja said there were multiple reasons for the decline.

He said concerns about political uncertainty were likely to remain until there was clarity on the Senate chairperson elections front, which are said to be a close contest between the ruling PTI and the opposition.

Secondly, the news about new taxes and removal of tax incentives given to the construction sector and other industries including IT, REITS, mutual funds, etc. "is creating a bit of a panic", he noted.

Thirdly, Khwaja said, "the scare of inflation has returned, especially with oil prices reaching $70. The market is starting to price in expectation of an interest rate hike.

"This will lead to a sector rotation out from cyclical stocks such as cement and steel into banks and oil and gas," he added, saying the trend could also broadly lead to capital flight from equities into bonds.

The political situation in the country remains uncertain after the ruling PTI government faced an upset on the Islamabad Senate seat last week, where opposition's Yousuf Raza Gilani defeated Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh by five votes, forcing Prime Minister Imran Khan to go for a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Zubair Ghulam Hussain, CEO of Insight Securities, said they advised profit-taking around the 45,900 levels, following which the market has been down by 6.5pc in four straight sessions.

"Concerns on inflation and interest rates with oil at $65 remained at the core of our call and to a small extent politics," he said, adding that although these concerns still remained, valuations had opened up to a large extent.

"We think that the market is near its bottom [and] advise cherry-picking here at the current levels of 42,900."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (29)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Malaria (real)
Mar 11, 2021 04:35pm
pakistan economy is in dumps
Reply Recommend 0
Abraham
Mar 11, 2021 04:39pm
Another feather in PMIKs Cap, now I can only see feathers and no Cap
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 11, 2021 04:40pm
-Ve Economy Pakistan's traders/ investors fear Govt steps to boost taxes as urged by IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
garysan
Mar 11, 2021 04:43pm
IK's tabldeli is here, complete collapse of the pakistani economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Wajid Ali Shah
Mar 11, 2021 04:44pm
This is the time for general public to invest in shares having yield of 20% or above. It has nothing with economy as majority of shares are priced 300% more than real valve. Mark my these comments.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Mar 11, 2021 04:45pm
Under the pragmatic leadership of PMIK,nobody should panic as he is the smartest PM ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Maharaja
Mar 11, 2021 04:46pm
To add on to it's FATF which won't allow FDI or FTI in Pakistani stock's
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar Ali Ansari
Mar 11, 2021 04:49pm
The stock exchange has nothing to do with the real economy, it's just a gamble..
Reply Recommend 0
That's it!
Mar 11, 2021 04:56pm
Ik and his minions used to tweet about the stock exchange advance as their acheivement. Will they dare tweet about this bloodbath??
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 11, 2021 05:03pm
still PTI is not ready o mend the fences. For them, propaganda and publicity is more important.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Mar 11, 2021 05:10pm
Nation is in doldrums. Bad news every day during PMIK term. We need to be protected by Army. The only force concerned about the welfare and well being of citizens.
Reply Recommend 0
Jabran
Mar 11, 2021 05:18pm
Time to buy some stocks!
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 11, 2021 05:24pm
All due to PDM and their crooked agendas.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 11, 2021 05:26pm
PSX is total fraud. It has ruined life of many small investors. Only few big Sharks rule it
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Mar 11, 2021 05:30pm
No need to panic, stock market goes through a correction. Nothing to do with PMIK. it will only get better with such a great leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Arrowhead
Mar 11, 2021 05:30pm
Lower the interest rates to encourage investment both in market and property. Pakistan bank interest rate is too high.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthTrack
Mar 11, 2021 05:32pm
This is just the beginning.
Reply Recommend 0
Pancake
Mar 11, 2021 05:33pm
Politicians are busy in political dramas, not doing anything for betterment of nation. Time to Come out on streets!
Reply Recommend 0
Boris Bull
Mar 11, 2021 05:56pm
Sort out 2 things - Political uncertainty and IMF Bailout, stocks will rebound. Hopefully both will resolve in the next 2 months
Reply Recommend 0
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Mar 11, 2021 05:56pm
too many comments by Indians in disguise
Reply Recommend 0
Pancake
Mar 11, 2021 05:57pm
Who cares, selectors loss!
Reply Recommend 0
Ashutosh
Mar 11, 2021 06:06pm
Its the beginning of the end.
Reply Recommend 0
Himmat
Mar 11, 2021 06:11pm
FATF gray list will not allow investment inflow. If FATF rules are strictly adhered, then there will be change in behaviour and policies adhered so far.
Reply Recommend 0
Zoro
Mar 11, 2021 06:27pm
Russian roulette has better odds of survival than PSX. Its the world's most bizzare stock market which can give you the highest returns in one year and worst in the other with no linkage to the real economy. Not for the faint hearted!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Alam
Mar 11, 2021 06:30pm
PSX is a three contest between cement, steel and sugar mafia. People should stay away from this hornets nest.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani
Mar 11, 2021 06:37pm
It has nothing to do with political certainty or uncertainty as Dawn loves to put anything bad in the PTI basket. It solely depends upon the market forces and the intent and thinking of investors when to invest and when to take their cash out.
Reply Recommend 0
aslam
Mar 11, 2021 06:39pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0
Wajid Ali Shah
Mar 11, 2021 06:55pm
@Khan, second your opinion. But the tricks of these sharks are to decrease prices to discourage small investors to sell their shares. My opinion is to watch this trend for few days and it will be good time for small investor to make entry.
Reply Recommend 0
Satyajit
Mar 11, 2021 07:02pm
World market like Nasdaq, FTSE 100, S&P, Nikki all are bullish but Pakistan stock market bleeding. Is Pakistan Stock market is cut off from World economy and Market. It's very sad now.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Storm clouds
Updated 11 Mar 2021

Storm clouds

With the IMF talks at a critical juncture, the government is in no position to shift horses at this point.
Playing the game
11 Mar 2021

Playing the game

Our political pugilists are unfamiliar with the Queensbury rules.
Brighter future
11 Mar 2021

Brighter future

GRASP is geared towards creating the right conditions for growth.
Anxious to leave
10 Mar 2021

Anxious to leave

There is now greater urgency on Washington’s part to chart a clear exit from Afghanistan.

Editorial

11 Mar 2021

SBP autonomy

THE changes suggested in the existing SBP Act should place the central bank in a better position to control price...
GB’s demand
Updated 11 Mar 2021

GB’s demand

The time is ripe to grant full provincial status — albeit on a provisional basis — to the mountainous area.
11 Mar 2021

Out-of-school children

HOW can a country hope to become economically self-sufficient when at least a quarter of its child population has...
Afghan peace push
Updated 10 Mar 2021

Afghan peace push

Regional states should play the role of facilitators, but decisions must be taken by the various Afghan stakeholders themselves.
10 Mar 2021

Senate chair contest

THE race for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman has reached an interesting stage. With the election due on ...
10 Mar 2021

Railway infrastructure

THE derailment of a Lahore-bound train near Sukkur the other day is yet another stark reminder of the government’s...