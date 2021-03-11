PTI expels two lawmakers from Sindh for 'violating party instructions in Senate polls'

The ruling PTI on Thursday expelled two of its lawmakers from Sindh — Shaharyar Khan Shar and Muhammad Aslam Abro — for "violating the party's instructions" during the recent Senate polls.

The basic party membership of Abro, MPA from PS-1 Jacobabad-I and Shar, MPA from PS-18 Ghotki-I, has been cancelled, the PTI's Standing Commit­tee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) shared in an order.

The decision was taken unanimously by members of the committee, according to a statement by the PTI's media department.

The party will also move the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the two lawmakers in order to take back their seats in the Sindh Assembly, the committee said.

"Aslam Abro and Shaharyar Shar violated party guidelines during the Senate elections. Both the members were given the opportunity to defend themselves. After [going through] clear and concrete evidence and not having received any clarification, this matter is being wrapped," the PTI statement said.

It added that the two lawmakers' "basic membership should be ended and they should be expelled from the party with immediate effect".

The committee said Abro and Shar reserved the right to file an appeal against the decision taken by the committee's Sindh chapter within seven days.

Abro and Shar had caused outrage among PTI parliamentarians from Sindh earlier this month after they, along with MPA Karim Bux Gabol, announced they would not vote for PTI candidates in the March 3 Senate elections because they were not taken on board while awarding tickets for the polls.

When the lawmakers came to the Sindh Assembly on March 2, they were welcomed by members of the ruling PPP.

However, as they entered the house, some PTI lawmakers charged at the 'rebel' MPAs. A scuffle then broke out, with lawmakers shoving each other and shouting slogans as the security staff and the speaker appeared helpless in maintaining order. PPP members were reportedly also part of the struggle.

Following the scuffle, Gabol was escorted out of the assembly by PTI lawmakers, made to sit in a car and driven away. Meanwhile, the other two dissident MPAs — Shar and Abro — remained on the PPP's side and exited the assembly with government members.

Speaking to the media later, Abro had alleged that Gabol had been "kidnapped" by PTI lawmakers.

He said he and other dissidents would remain part of the PTI and will vote "according to our conscience" during the Senate polls while reiterating that he would not vote for the PTI candidates.