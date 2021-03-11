Dawn Logo

PML-N leader booked for thrashing woman constable in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 11, 2021 - Updated March 11, 2021 09:38am
The police nominated PML-N leader Tanvir Chaudhry in the first information report on the complaint of anti-riot force constable Anam Fatima. — Photo courtesy Senate website
LAHORE: The Islampura police on Wednesday registered a case against a senior leader of the PML-N for allegedly torturing and thrashing a lady police constable on the premises of an accountability court.

The police nominated PML-N leader Tanvir Chaudhry in the first information report on the complaint of anti-riot force constable Anam Fatima.

She alleged the suspect tried to enter the premises of the accountability court along with five unknown women without seeking permission. As she and her colleague Sonia Ashraf tried to stop them, Tanvir Chaudhry got furious and slapped her.

He and the unidentified women then thrashed her publicly, Anam alleged adding the attackers also hurled threats at her.

A police official said the matter had been referred to the investigation police for further action against the suspects.

Meesaq Zaidi
Mar 11, 2021 09:37am
Must be arrested under MPO
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan ul Huq
Mar 11, 2021 09:38am
Nothing well happen. Pakistan zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 11, 2021 09:38am
Nothing would happen PML-N is above the law.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 11, 2021 09:47am
The usual arrogance. The unfortunate woman did not recognise him.
Reply Recommend 0
Blenders Pride
Mar 11, 2021 09:51am
This kind of people shows the entire world the face of 'NAYA PAKISTAN'. Just shame. Respect Womem.
Reply Recommend 0

