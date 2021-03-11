PML-N leader booked for thrashing woman constable in Lahore

LAHORE: The Islampura police on Wednesday registered a case against a senior leader of the PML-N for allegedly torturing and thrashing a lady police constable on the premises of an accountability court.

The police nominated PML-N leader Tanvir Chaudhry in the first information report on the complaint of anti-riot force constable Anam Fatima.

She alleged the suspect tried to enter the premises of the accountability court along with five unknown women without seeking permission. As she and her colleague Sonia Ashraf tried to stop them, Tanvir Chaudhry got furious and slapped her.

He and the unidentified women then thrashed her publicly, Anam alleged adding the attackers also hurled threats at her.

A police official said the matter had been referred to the investigation police for further action against the suspects.

