Tycoon gets exemption from attending Bahria tower case hearings

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 11, 2021 - Updated March 11, 2021 07:54am
The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Wednesday exempted property tycoon Malik Riaz from personally attending proceedings of a trial about the Rs100 billion land scam involving the Bahria Icon Tower. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Wednesday exempted property tycoon Malik Riaz from personally attending proceedings of a trial about the Rs100 billion land scam involving the Bahria Icon Tower as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not object to his application for exemption.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir, however, sought a reply from NAB on an application seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance of Malik Riaz’s son, Ali Riaz, and son-in-law, Zain Malik.

Judge Bashir granted a permanent exemption to the property tycoon even though he appeared neither at the time of filing of the application nor when the court took it up for the second time.

Advocate Farooq H. Naek filed the papers of attorney (wakalatnama) on behalf of Mr Riaz at the last hearing on March 2. He also submitted the wakalatnama for Ali Riaz, Zain Malik, Salman Ahmed and Waqas Raffat.

Mr Riaz sought exemption from personal attendance on medical grounds and Mr Naek submitted some medical reports to the court in this regard.

Judge Bashir reserved his order for a couple of hours and later accepted the application.

Further proceedings in the matter have been adjourned till March 25.

The Bahria Icon Tower case is actually an offshoot of the fake bank accounts case. In addition to Mr Riaz, his son and son-in-law, the other accused in the case include former senator Yousaf Baloch, Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, Liaquat Qaimkhani, Waqas Raffat, Ghulam Arif, Khawaja Shafique, Abdul Subhan Memon, Jamil Baloch, Afzal Aziz, Syed Mohammad Shah, Khurram Arif, Abdul Karim Palijo and Khawaja Badeeuz Zaman.

The case was filed in the accountability court in February last year; however, the trial is moving ahead at a snail’s pace.

According to the reference, the accused persons caused a loss of over Rs100bn to the national exchequer through illegal allotment of an amenity plot related to Bagh Ibne Qasim, Karachi, where a tower was built.

On the amenity plot, which is very close to a beach, a skyscraper was constructed, thus causing a huge loss to the exchequer, according to the NAB reference.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2021

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 11, 2021 08:00am
Malik Riaz sahab will be free from all charges just like Rao Anwar and Ozair Baloach sahab. We commoners will sit and watch them rule like obedient followers of instructions. Long Live the "Third Force (as per PDM)".
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 11, 2021 08:53am
Advocate Farooq H. Naek is also the lawyer of Zardari and other highly respectable people!
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Mar 11, 2021 09:05am
Apart from the massive corruption , the tower is an architectural monstrosity that should be demolished . Shame on all those involved.
Reply Recommend 0
Conscience
Mar 11, 2021 09:16am
Malik Riaz is a big big Fraud. His all projects are on disputed lands Such as Bahria Town Karachi was on 25000 acres after intervention of SC, now BTK is on 17000 acre and rest of 8000 acre plots are on papers only. Around 30,000 Effecters are there and no body is providing to relief. Mostly are overseas.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 11, 2021 09:17am
Investors have lost all their savings due to corrupt Mali Riaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Mar 11, 2021 09:42am
The fundamental basis by which the court’s decision made is, in itself, imperfect & subject to contradictions. There is very little consideration given regarding the circumstances being presented and as a result, arguments made empirically, under the assumption without specious reasoning, manipulated by cunning lawyer based on a requisite amount of inconsequential evidence to affect a decision beneficial to his rich client. And so, in this respect, the law isn’t equally applied across the board.
Reply Recommend 0
ABCD
Mar 11, 2021 09:46am
How some people become tycoons? I seriously want to be one.
Reply Recommend 0
K
Mar 11, 2021 09:54am
Now people will start calling NAB and and PTI corrupt to the core.
Reply Recommend 0

