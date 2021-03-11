Dawn Logo

Uzbekistan offered access to Pakistani ports

Baqir Sajjad SyedPublished March 11, 2021 - Updated March 11, 2021 07:15am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomes his Uzbek counterpart Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov to the Foreign Office on Wednesday.—White Star
ISLAMABAD: Prime Min­­ister Imran Khan on Wednesday assured Uzbe­kis­tan of complete facilitation in access to Pakistani ports.

Mr Khan held out the assurance during a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdulaziz Kamilov, who was on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

Mr Khan, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office after the meeting, said that Pakis­tan’s Karachi and Gwadar ports could become “the gateway to the landlocked Central Asia as Pakistan provided the Central Asian Republics the shortest route to international seas”.

Pakistan, he said, would facilitate Uzbekistan’s access to its ports.

Uzbekistan, which currently relies on Iranian seaport of Bandar Abbas for external trade, is exploring other options and is prioritising Pakistani ports because of short distance, being more economical and due to some political considerations.

Uzbekistan is working with Pakistan on the development of two options — the first is the Trans-Afghan railway project while the second is the road route via China.

Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan had in Tash­kent in February signed a roadmap for the construction of almost 600km of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Pesh­a­war railway line. The project, which is expected to take five years for completion at an estimated cost of $4.8 billion, enjoys the backing of international lending agencies including the World Bank.

Mr Khan welcomed the proposed Trans-Afghan railway project and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to support all efforts for the earliest realisation of this important connectivity project.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan has been desirous of acceding to the Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA), an agreement between China, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to facilitate transit traffic and trade. Pakistan has been supporting Uzbekistan in this regard also.

The road project under this agreement would provide an alternative link between Pakistan and Central Asia while bypassing Afghanistan through the Karakoram Highway which connects Gilgit-Baltistan to China’s Xinjiang region and further on to Central Asia.

Dr Kamilov’s visit was also focused on regional connectivity and he extended invitations to Mr Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for participation in Central Asia-South Asia Connectivity Conference in Tashkent in July.

Mr Khan told Dr Kamilov that he looked forward to visiting Uzbekistan and that his government wanted enhanced trade and regional connectivity.

DELEGATION-LEVEL MEETING

During the delegation-level talks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbek counterpart Dr Kamilov exchanged views on enhancement of economic cooperation, mutual support in international fora, regional connectivity and tourism promotion.

The two foreign ministers, the Foreign Office said, expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in advancing the rail connectivity between the two countries and agreed on early completion of the Trans-Afghan railway project.

Mr Qureshi called for establishing direct air connectivity between the two countries to boost up trade and tourism. He also stressed the need for quick facilitation of visas for businessmen and tourists.

Visit to GHQ

Dr Kamilov later visited the General Headquarters for a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa. Director General of ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed also attended the meeting.

“Matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including the Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region,” the ISPR said in a statement.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2021

Fastrack
Mar 11, 2021 07:17am
This could be another big game changer. Kudos IK.
Fastrack
Mar 11, 2021 07:19am
Access to the sea for CARS. Oil and gas and trade for Pakistan. Great going.
Baasha
Mar 11, 2021 07:27am
As a friendly gesture to another islamic nation, no cess should be levied and usage must be entirely tax free.
A
Mar 11, 2021 07:34am
Trying to find customer for CPEC? Pakistan has to foot the bill and pay 17% interest as well.
Desi jat
Mar 11, 2021 07:37am
But no takers, even you offer it for free.
Murli
Mar 11, 2021 07:40am
This is another game changer. Same like 200 bn dollar petroleum reserve near Karachi. Pakistan will be in G4 soon.
Zia
Mar 11, 2021 07:42am
Uzbekistan is the most populous and plays vital role in Central Asia - the land has been the hub the Great Silk Road. Uzbekistan has an important river port near Termez which can play important role in future trade and if they upgrade this hub they can benefit greatly
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 11, 2021 07:49am
If Pakistan wants to see a radical change in its Economy then the secret lies with connecting with the Central Asian Countries by Railway and by Sea. And above all with the giant Russia.
Fastrack
Mar 11, 2021 07:52am
@Baasha, Watch and burn neighbours. Watch and burn. ;)
Justice For All
Mar 11, 2021 07:54am
IK has made many inroads to Pakistan which the previous administrations never bothered with.
Brownman
Mar 11, 2021 08:01am
Gwadar port is Chinese. Pakistan has little say in its operations. Please tell the truth to the public, for a change.
