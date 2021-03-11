Replacement of KP chief minister ruled out

PESHAWAR: The spokesperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Kamran Khan Bangash has ruled out replacement of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, saying he is enjoying full trust and confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to a question at a press briefing here on Wednesday, Mr Bangash, who is special assistant to the chief minister on higher education, said that Imran Khan had appreciated Mahmood Khan’s role in the Senate elections and termed him an outstanding chief minister.

Several media outlets have speculated about the replacement of Mahmood Khan.

However, the spokesperson termed these reports baseless.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, after securing vote of confidence from National Assembly, declared Mahmood Khan the best chief executive of a province.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and its allies Balochistan Awami Party and independents secured 85 per cent seats in the Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was a remarkable achievement.

Mr Bangash said that provincial government formalised traditional jirga system in tribal districts under Section 118 (A) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2013 to provide speedy and affordable justice to the local people.

Under the Act, Alternate Dispute Resolution (ARD) councils were being set up in the tribal districts, he added.

He said that the government framed rules for ARD councils that would be notified after approval of the cabinet. He said that deputy commissioners of tribal districts were directed to notify appointment of arbitrators immediately.

The spokesperson said that the councils would start functioning after notification of arbitrators. He said that under the law, an arbitrator would not act as a representative or attorney of any party to the Alternate Dispute Resolution in any subsequent proceedings with respect to a dispute that was the subject of a council.

He said that parties to a dispute would choose a panel of arbitrators and would pay them honorarium once the dispute was resolved. He said that disputes surfaced in the settlement of lands in tribal districts.

Mr Bangash said that government was preserving traditional jirga system and was empowering it through ARD councils. He said that the councils would also reduce burden on the judiciary. He added that local elders would be authorised to resolve civil disputes through those councils.

