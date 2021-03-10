Dawn Logo

Sindh IG forms inquiry committee to investigate killing of varsity student in 'encounter'

Imtiaz AliPublished March 10, 2021 - Updated March 10, 2021 08:16pm
Mohammad Irfan Jatoi was shot dead in an "encounter" in Sukkur district on Sunday. — Photo courtesy Twitter
Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the killing of a student of the Sindh University in an alleged 'encounter' in Sukkur after it triggered outrage on social media with opposition parties in the provincial assembly demanding a judicial probe into the matter.

Police claimed that Mohammad Irfan Jatoi was a "notorious dacoit" wanted in several crimes and was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police in Sukkur district on Sunday.

However, his friends in the varsity and social media activists rejected the police claims and said that he was a Sindh University student who was allegedly taken away by the law enforcers from the varsity on February 10 and killed in custody nearly a month later.

According to an order issued by the IGP office, an inquiry committee was constituted to probe into the first information report registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at Jhangro police station, district Sukkur, regarding the alleged police encounter that took place on the National Highway near a fish farm at Mando Dero.

As per the police order, "one accused was killed and identified as Mohammad Irfan s/o Mohammad Roshan Jatoi, resident of Roshanabad, taluka Garhi Yasin, district Shikarpur."

The inquiry body will be led by Hyderabad Additional IGP Dr Jameel Ahmed and comprise Mirpurkhas DIG Zulfiqar Larik and Kashmore SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh as members.

Regarding the terms of inquiry, the police order said it would "ascertain the genuineness or otherwise of the mentioned police encounter". Besides, it would also "verify the criminal history of accused namely Mohammad Irfan killed during encounter" and "ascertain any irregularities and criminal liability of Sukkur police".

The committee has been directed to furnish a "comprehensive inquiry report" within seven days, according to the order issued by AIGP Operations Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem.

According to Irfan’s brother, Rashid Jatoi, their cousin Jan Mohammad had filed a petition for Irfan's recovery in the Sindh High Court bench hearing missing persons' cases. The matter was fixed for March 16 and notices were issued to the respondents.

Police sources earlier told Dawn that Nisar Shah — who was previously serving as SHO of Hatri police station in Hyderabad district — along with a Sukkur police team picked up Irfan. The police officer is said to have talked to Irfan’s father over phone. "Nisar Shah demanded Rs2 million from us for Irfan’s release. My father spoke to Nisar Shah when he called from his mobile phone and my brother (Irfan) also talked to us," Rashid earlier told Dawn.

Javed
Mar 10, 2021 08:14pm
It seems Sindh Police has a lot of ‘Encounter Specialists.’
M. Saeed
Mar 10, 2021 08:55pm
If there was a demand of RS. 2 million ransom for the release of Irfan Jatoi by whoever called on mobile phone, the forensic analysis of the call should disclose the identity of the killer in the guise of police, or otherwise.
Fastrack
Mar 10, 2021 09:36pm
Another sad day for us. Another attack on people of sindh
