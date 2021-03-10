Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2021

After pigeons, India takes PIA balloon into custody in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.comPublished March 10, 2021 - Updated March 10, 2021 04:06pm
This photo shows the balloon seized by police in occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy Khaleej Times
This photo shows the balloon seized by police in occupied Kashmir. — Photo courtesy Khaleej Times

In a bizarre turn of events, authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir have seized a plane-shaped balloon bearing the name of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Indian news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the balloon featuring the name, logo and livery colours of the national flag-carrier was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Tuesday evening.

The report said that it was initially spotted by locals in the village who informed the police. Authorities have seized the balloon, while the matter is under police investigation.

It wasn't immediately known where the balloon came from.

With ties between Pakistan and India at a particularly low point, objects and animals crossing over the border have been seized by Indian authorities in recent years, who view them with suspicion.

In 2015, a pigeon was captured by Indian forces for crossing the Indo-Pak border into India's Pathankot area.

Last year in May, Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) claimed to have captured another "Pakistani spy pigeon" and handed it over to police in occupied Kashmir. A Pakistani villager later said he was the owner of the pigeon and refuted the allegation of it being "a spy or a terrorist".

Pak India Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Online feminism
10 Mar 2021

Online feminism

Women have built strong networks of support including online.
Crippled inside
Updated 10 Mar 2021

Crippled inside

The British royal family is symbolic of the feudalism that persists in a nation that purports to be a model democracy.
Beyond the open ballot
Updated 09 Mar 2021

Beyond the open ballot

Why should a parliamentarian’s primary concern be basic amenities such as constructing drains in his constituency?

Editorial

Afghan peace push
Updated 10 Mar 2021

Afghan peace push

Regional states should play the role of facilitators, but decisions must be taken by the various Afghan stakeholders themselves.
10 Mar 2021

Senate chair contest

THE race for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman has reached an interesting stage. With the election due on ...
10 Mar 2021

Railway infrastructure

THE derailment of a Lahore-bound train near Sukkur the other day is yet another stark reminder of the government’s...
09 Mar 2021

Hate-filled politics

THE speaker of the National Assembly has ordered a probe into the unfortunate incident outside the parliament...
09 Mar 2021

LNG concerns

TWO public-sector LNG companies have raised safety concerns over the excessive utilisation of the country’s two...
Swiss ‘burqa ban’
Updated 09 Mar 2021

Swiss ‘burqa ban’

Amnesty International has called the burqa ban “a dangerous policy that violates women’s rights”.