Killing of Pakistani Hindus in India to be raised at every forum: PTI legislator

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 10, 2021 - Updated March 10, 2021 07:54am
PTI lawmaker Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said that protection of minorities was the government’s responsibility and that he would take up the matter with the Indian High Commission. — Photo courtesy Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Facebook/File
PTI lawmaker Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said that protection of minorities was the government’s responsibility and that he would take up the matter with the Indian High Commission. — Photo courtesy Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Facebook/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s member of the National Assembly Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Tuesday said the government would try its best to get killers of Pakistani Hindus in India arrested and brought to justice.

He said that protection of minorities was the government’s responsibility and that he would take up the matter with the Indian High Commission.

He was speaking at a webinar titled “India for selected Hindus only”, which was attended by Hindu leaders along with family members and relatives of the 11 Pakistani Hindus who had been killed in Jodhpur, India, in August last year.

The issue, he said, would be raised at every forum to provide justice to the affected family.

Other leaders of the Hindu community also spoke on the occasion and stressed that the Indian government must immediately arrest the killers of the 11 Pakistani Hindus.

They condemned what they called Narendra Modi government’s “indifferent response” to the killings.

Members of the affected families said that killers of their loved ones were roaming freely in India.

MNAs Harmeet Singh and Wasim William also spoke at the webinar and demanded of the UN Security Council to help provide justice to the family that had not yet received bodies of their loved ones.

Mr William pointed out that the Indian police had not even registered an FIR about the crime.

Member of Punjab Assembly Mahrinder Paul Singh urged the government to take up the matter at every forum as the state was responsible for the protection of members of the minority communities. Haroon Sadial said that India did not even spare Hindus going from Pakistan to India and called for practical measures to ensure the killers’ arrest.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2021

Comments (4)
Fastrack
Mar 10, 2021 08:13am
Lesson of life time for poor Pakistani Hindus lured to come to India and mercilessly butchered by anti-Pakistan goons.
Recommend 0
NORI
Mar 10, 2021 08:18am
None from Pakistani leadership cared for the departed souls when they were in Pakistan and then, for 9 years when they were in India since 2011. This is called Politics over death.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Mar 10, 2021 08:33am
Where were you when they left Pakistan?
Recommend 0
AJo
Mar 10, 2021 08:50am
What about Pakistani Hindus killed in Pakistan?
Recommend 0

