Killing of Pakistani Hindus in India to be raised at every forum: PTI legislator

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s member of the National Assembly Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Tuesday said the government would try its best to get killers of Pakistani Hindus in India arrested and brought to justice.

He said that protection of minorities was the government’s responsibility and that he would take up the matter with the Indian High Commission.

He was speaking at a webinar titled “India for selected Hindus only”, which was attended by Hindu leaders along with family members and relatives of the 11 Pakistani Hindus who had been killed in Jodhpur, India, in August last year.

The issue, he said, would be raised at every forum to provide justice to the affected family.

Other leaders of the Hindu community also spoke on the occasion and stressed that the Indian government must immediately arrest the killers of the 11 Pakistani Hindus.

They condemned what they called Narendra Modi government’s “indifferent response” to the killings.

Members of the affected families said that killers of their loved ones were roaming freely in India.

MNAs Harmeet Singh and Wasim William also spoke at the webinar and demanded of the UN Security Council to help provide justice to the family that had not yet received bodies of their loved ones.

Mr William pointed out that the Indian police had not even registered an FIR about the crime.

Member of Punjab Assembly Mahrinder Paul Singh urged the government to take up the matter at every forum as the state was responsible for the protection of members of the minority communities. Haroon Sadial said that India did not even spare Hindus going from Pakistan to India and called for practical measures to ensure the killers’ arrest.

