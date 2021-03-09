Dawn Logo

Equatorial Guinea military camp blasts toll rises to 105

AFPPublished March 9, 2021 - Updated March 9, 2021 10:29pm
This video grab obtained by AFPTV from TVGE on March 7 shows an injured man being assisted by soldiers in Bata, Equatorial Guinea. — AFP
This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks in Bata, Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. — AP
The death toll from four explosions that rocked a military camp in Equatorial Guinea and surrounding areas rose to 105 with the discovery of seven more corpses, state television said on Tuesday.

A total of 615 people were injured in Sunday's accidental blasts at the Nkoa Ntoma camp in the country's economic hub Bata, which devastated buildings at the compound and houses in surrounding districts.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who has ruled the oil-rich country with an iron fist for 42 years, once again blamed the military for “negligence” in stocking ammunition so close to residential areas.

State television channel TVGE said seven more bodies were found on Tuesday, buried under rubble.

On Monday, it said more than 60 survivors had been found trapped under debris, including two children aged three and four.

TVGE has shown images akin to a war zone, with rescue workers and civilians struggling to remove bodies from smoking ruins.

Obiang on Tuesday said the officers in charge of the camp, which houses special forces and gendarmes and their families, had “been careless”.

Dynamite is normally “stocked very far from people and kept underground”, he said.

The defence ministry said blasts caused by heavy-calibre munitions caused “shock waves which totally destroyed numerous homes nearby”.

The only Spanish-speaking country in sub-Saharan Africa, Equatorial Guinea is one of the most closed-off nations on the continent.

