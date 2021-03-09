Dawn Logo

Indian Prime Minister Modi inaugurates bridge to connect India, Bangladesh

Anadolu AgencyPublished March 9, 2021 - Updated March 9, 2021 08:30pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the entire region is being developed as a trade corridor between northeast India and Bangladesh. — Anadolu Agency/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a bridge connecting India with Bangladesh.

"This connectivity has not only strengthened the friendship between India and Bangladesh but also proves to be a strong link of business too," Modi said, while opening the bridge via video conferencing.

"The entire region is being developed as a trade corridor between northeast India and Bangladesh," he added.

The bridge was built on the Feni river, which flows between India's northeastern border state of Tripura and Bangladesh.

Maitri Setu (Friendship Bridge) symbolises growing bilateral relations and friendly ties, said an official statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The 1.9-kilometre bridge joins Sabroom town in India with Ramgarh town in Bangladesh. The opening of the bridge will lead to a new era of trade and people-to-people movements between the two countries, it added.

With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the "gateway of northeast" with access to Bangladesh's Chittagong port, which is just 80 km from Sabroom, the statement said.

Modi emphasised that the rail and water connectivity projects that have been realised in recent years have been strengthened by this bridge. "This will improve the connectivity of south Assam, Mizoram, and Manipur along with Tripura with Bangladesh and Southeast Asia," he said.

Efforts are under way to connect the Chittagong port with northeast India through an alternative river route, he said, adding that the integrated checkpoint in Sabroom will work as a full-fledged logistic hub with warehouses and container trans-shipment facilities.

Dr. AsHamed.
Mar 09, 2021 08:36pm
A great move for development.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Mar 09, 2021 08:37pm
Indian PM Shri Narendra Modi will be the Chief Guest at Bangladesh's 50th Glorious Victory-Independence Day Military Parade on 26 March 2021 in Dhaka.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Mar 09, 2021 08:42pm
Congratulations. Annexation of BANGLADESH underway
Reply Recommend 0
Randeep Hooda
Mar 09, 2021 08:43pm
Modi is Man of Actions. Not empty words like Niazi.
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Mar 09, 2021 08:43pm
The bridge will be used to drive the illegal Bengalis back into BD
Reply Recommend 0
Veeran
Mar 09, 2021 08:43pm
Well done PM . Get connected with neighbor by Road & by heart . Bangladesh economy is growing up and good for trade with each other !!!
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 09, 2021 08:44pm
Building Bridges is the Way Forward...
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Mar 09, 2021 08:45pm
No wonder Bangladesh is progressing faster than many nuke powered states.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Mar 09, 2021 08:46pm
Now it will be easy for illegals Bengalis living India to return back to Bangladesh.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 09, 2021 08:49pm
Now the Gen. B is mending fences, he should instruct PM to visit India on a peace mission.
Reply Recommend 0
Hari
Mar 09, 2021 08:52pm
CAA under pipeline,
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Mar 09, 2021 09:00pm
@Faraz-Canada, I guess you mistook India with China because China is famous in building bridges and then getting lease of others land because they cannot pay back them.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr No
Mar 09, 2021 09:00pm
How long before the bridge collapses and contractors go into hiding.
Reply Recommend 0
Bk
Mar 09, 2021 09:06pm
Some people can't digest this friendship.
Reply Recommend 0

