Today's Paper | March 09, 2021

At least 39 die as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia coast

ReutersPublished March 9, 2021 - Updated March 9, 2021 07:46pm
At least 39 migrants died when two boats sank off Tunisia on Tuesday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa. — Reuters/File
At least 39 migrants died when two boats sank off Tunisia on Tuesday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa. — Reuters/File

At least 39 migrants died when two boats sank off the Tunisian coast on Tuesday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, the Tunisian defence ministry said.

The coastguard rescued 165 others, and searches for more survivors are still ongoing off the coast of Sfax, ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said. All the dead migrants were from sub-Saharan Africa, he added.

The coastline near the Tunisian port city of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and seeking a better life in Europe.

In December last year, around 20 African migrants were found dead after their boat, which was trying to reach Europe, sank in the Mediterranean Sea.

In the same month, at least 120 Europe-bound migrants, including eight women and 28 children, were intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea by Libya’s coast guard.

In November 2020, at least 74 migrants died in a “devastating” shipwreck off the Libyan coast.

In 2019, about 90 African migrants drowned when their boat capsized off the Tunisian coast after setting off for Europe from neighbouring Libya, in one of the worst such disasters that Tunisian authorities have had to deal with.

The number of Tunisian migrants landing on Italian shores soared fivefold to 13,000 in 2020, a human rights group said, attributing the rise to economic hardship in Tunisia.

Comments (5)
Zartaj Gul
Mar 09, 2021 08:14pm
Most of them were poor Pakistanis.
Roma
Mar 09, 2021 08:28pm
Same immigrants when they reach Europe will indulge in rape, loot and gene research violence. Guess what’s common about these immigrants.
Baasha
Mar 09, 2021 08:34pm
Why? Aren't they not happy in Tunisia? They should have elected leaders democratically.
Deva
Mar 09, 2021 08:35pm
Not sure why people from Muslim countries want to migrate to nonmuslim countries. Why they are not creating an environment of freedom so people will migrate to their country.
Dr No
Mar 09, 2021 09:02pm
@Deva, The same reason Indians leave India and would do anything for a foreign visa.
