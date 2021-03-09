Dawn Logo

JUI-F's Maulana Ghafoor Haideri rejects govt offer of Senate deputy chairmanship

Javed HussainPublished March 9, 2021 - Updated March 9, 2021 06:01pm
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) general secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani talk to reporters after a meeting in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) general secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Tuesday rejected the government's offer of Senate deputy chairmanship and condemned "in the strongest words" Defence Minister Pervez Khattak's statement in front of the media without discussing it in a meeting beforehand.

While talking to reporters alongside Haideri and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani after a meeting today, Khattak said "we have invited [Haideri] to come and be the deputy [Senate chairman]."

"It will be beneficial for him and everyone," the minister added.

At the time, Haideri said that he had come to meet the Senate chairman which was something he does as a matter of routine.

However, in a statement issued later, the JUI-F leader said that "no such discussion" regarding the Senate deputy chairmanship had taken place in the meeting earlier, in which members of all political parties were present.

"Pervez Khattak talked in front of the media after the meeting. I condemn in the strongest words such talk by the minister in front of the media," he added.

Haideri said that an offer by a government, which the opposition does not recognise, was "meaningless".

Talking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11-party opposition alliance of which JUI-F is a member, he said that the party was bound by any decision that the alliance takes.

"PDM is completely united and in consensus," he stressed. "The government is using delaying tactics to save its sinking ship," he claimed.

When asked by a reporter whether the PDM had nominated him for deputy chairman of the upper house of parliament, Haideri replied that he had not been made aware of any such development.

The JUI-F leader was also asked whether he saw Sanjrani remaining the Senate chairman after the election this week, to which he responded that he "does not know who will be the chairman after March 12 but Sadiq Sanjrani is our chairman right now".

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had named Sanjrani as the government's candidate for the Senate chairman's office while on Monday, the PDM named PPP's Yousuf Raza Gilani as the opposition's joint candidate.

PDM's candidates

Meanwhile, a PDM committee met today to decide on the names of the alliance's candidates for the Senate deputy chairman's office as well as the leader of the opposition in the upper house of parliament.

According to PDM information secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, it was decided that the candidate for Senate deputy chairman would be from JUI-F while the leader of the opposition would be from the PML-N.

Shortly afterwards, spokesperson for JUI-F, Aslam Ghauri, confirmed that Maulana Haideri would contest the election for the deputy chairman's office as a joint candidate of the opposition.

"[PDM President and JUI-F chief] Maulana Fazlur Rehman has approved Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri's name for deputy chairman," he said, adding that those who wanted to create chaos within the PDM would fail.

"PDM candidates will succeed. PDM will achieve full success," the spokesperson claimed.

The PTI has so far not announced its candidate for the office of deputy chairman, keeping the slot open and placing itself in a better bargaining position to ensure the support of its allies and independent candidates.

Presiding over a meeting of his spokespersons on Monday, the prime minister vowed to win the chairman’s post despite the opposition’s majority in the upper house.

Following the March 3 elections, the government, its allies and five independent senators have a combined strength of 48 in the upper house while the opposition has 51 senators.

Fastrack
Mar 09, 2021 06:06pm
Very smart JUI. Trying to play on both sides of the wicket.
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Mar 09, 2021 06:07pm
And some one was saying opposition is contacting govt: senators
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 09, 2021 06:24pm
JUI: zero democratic power, diminished danda power.
Reply Recommend 0
NIA
Mar 09, 2021 06:29pm
Didnt Fazlu reject the Senate and NA. Do these crooks have any principled stands.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Mar 09, 2021 06:32pm
This offer by PTI can be rightly called as "mother of all U-Turns
Reply Recommend 0
Pancake
Mar 09, 2021 06:38pm
Aren’t maulanas supposed to be in mosques!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Mar 09, 2021 06:49pm
Has Khan any idealogy? Whom he calls corrupt, thief....have to offer them lucrative post. Why? Khan is just opportunist. Well decision by PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
M sohail
Mar 09, 2021 06:50pm
PTI is bunch of crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Mar 09, 2021 07:18pm
PDM has majority of known corrupts and convicted Felons. For the respect of Maulana Title, religious leaders must not support or take support from them. Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 09, 2021 07:22pm
Horse trading pure and simple
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Mar 09, 2021 07:28pm
Politics is a dirty business. All political parties are involved in it. PTI is no different. PTI leaders and supporters should not lecture anyone about politics as they can’t even bring change in themselves...
Reply Recommend 0

