Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2021

Shares dip at PSX as benchmark loses 1,105 points

Dawn.comPublished March 9, 2021 - Updated March 9, 2021 12:50pm
Pakistani stockbrokers watch the latest shear prices on a digital board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) in Karachi on May 28, 2013. — AFP/File
Pakistani stockbrokers watch the latest shear prices on a digital board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) in Karachi on May 28, 2013. — AFP/File

The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged more than 1,100 points today or 2.45 per cent three hours into the opening bell on Tuesday.

At around 12:15pm, the index — which had opened at 45,051 — dipped 1,105 points to 43,946.

However, after hitting their lowest point after noon, shares appeared to be making a V-shaped recover, paring some of the losses from earlier in the day.

By 12:34pm, the benchmark was down 695 points or 1.54pc, regaining over 400 points from the day's low.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 index tumbled to close with heavy losses of 786 points, or 1.72 per cent.

Investors were excited over the expression of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan by the National Assembly last Saturday.

The retention of Dr Hafeez Sheikh as the head of finance and the major jump in international oil prices over the weekend, signaled that the market might head firmly to the north.

But the investors’ exuberance died down and the index spiralled down to intraday low by 988 points, as the realisation dawned that the uncertainty on the political front was far from over with the opposition mobilising forces to install their candidate on the seat of chairman Senate as well as to dislodge the Punjab chief minister.

Other than that investors were spooked by the recent rapid surge in inflation and the upcoming monetary policy.

More to follow

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

09 Mar 2021

Hate-filled politics

THE speaker of the National Assembly has ordered a probe into the unfortunate incident outside the parliament...
09 Mar 2021

LNG concerns

TWO public-sector LNG companies have raised safety concerns over the excessive utilisation of the country’s two...
Swiss ‘burqa ban’
Updated 09 Mar 2021

Swiss ‘burqa ban’

Amnesty International has called the burqa ban “a dangerous policy that violates women’s rights”.
A celebration of women
Updated 08 Mar 2021

A celebration of women

WE now know that the pandemic is no ‘great equaliser’. The repercussions of the contagion on livelihoods, mental...
08 Mar 2021

Loss-making SOEs

THE government has chosen 84 out of a total of 212 state-owned enterprises for privatisation, liquidation or...
08 Mar 2021

Breast cancer awareness

CONSIDER the implications of the following statistic: no less than 70pc of Pakistani women suffering from breast...