Shares at PSX slide 828 points over political uncertainty

Dilawar HussainPublished March 9, 2021 - Updated March 9, 2021 06:30pm
Pakistani stockbrokers watch the latest shear prices on a digital board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) in Karachi on May 28, 2013. — AFP/File
Pakistani stockbrokers watch the latest shear prices on a digital board during a trading session at the Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) in Karachi on May 28, 2013. — AFP/File

The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged as much as 1,105 points or 2.45 per cent on Tuesday on the back of political uncertainty in the country after the recent Senate election and the upcoming polls for Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

At around 12:15pm, the index — which had opened at 45,051 — dipped 1,105 points to 43,946 to hit the day's low. Although shares did recover some of these losses during the rest of the day, the bears still dominated trading with the benchmark index closing at 44,223 – 828 points or 1.84pc in the red.

“Stocks closed lower on economic uncertainty and rising political noise,” said Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Ltd.

The political situation in the country remains uncertain after the ruling PTI government faced an upset on the Islamabad Senate seat last week, where opposition's Yousuf Raza Gilani defeated Finance Minister Hafeez Shaikh by five votes, forcing Prime Minister Imran Khan to go for a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

“Banking and fertilizer scrips outperformed on strong valuations,” Mehanti noted.

“Speculations on a likely surge in SBP policy rate on higher CPI inflation and uncertainty over outcome of IMF condition to restrict current circular debt, limit fiscal deficit at 7pc and hike in govt bond yields played a catalyst role for a bearish close,” according to him.

A day earlier on Monday, the KSE-100 index had tumbled to close with heavy losses of 786 points, or 1.72 per cent.

The past two days have seen the market wipe off over 75pc (1,614 points) of the gains made this year. Today's close (44,223 points) is just 468 points higher than the close recorded on Dec 31, 2020 of 43,775 points.

Initially, investors were excited over the expression of confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan by the National Assembly last Saturday. The retention of Dr Hafeez Sheikh as the head of finance and the major jump in international oil prices over the weekend signaled that the market might head firmly to the north.

But the investors’ exuberance died down soon after trading began on Monday and the index spiralled down to an intraday low by 988 points, as the realisation dawned that the uncertainty on the political front was far from over with the opposition mobilising forces to install their candidate on the seat of chairman Senate as well as to dislodge the Punjab chief minister.

Other than that investors were spooked by the recent rapid surge in inflation and the upcoming monetary policy.

Hussain
Mar 09, 2021 01:02pm
Untouchable brokers are pushing the retail investors inside slaughter house . This is a scenario repeated multiple times right under the noose of incompetent SECP
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 09, 2021 01:12pm
PM IK's blip in confidence effect.
Reply Recommend 0
That's it!
Mar 09, 2021 01:14pm
Little wonder. With imran's completely nincompoop economic management, incompetent governance and skyrocketing inflation and pricehike, any prudent incestor would cut their losses
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 09, 2021 01:38pm
The PDM in its blood thirst for scuttling governance is destroying Pakistan and affecting the people. Shame on those who support or fall for the PDM's lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Abraham
Mar 09, 2021 02:06pm
When NS was PM it was 50K and Indian Index was at 30K not Indian Index is at 50K and Pakistans hovering around 43K
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 09, 2021 03:03pm
The whole world knows that in the stock market, what goes up has to come down and vice versa.
Reply Recommend 0
Baloch
Mar 09, 2021 03:04pm
Just a temporary blip . Will fight back stronger
Reply Recommend 0
Abraham
Mar 09, 2021 03:32pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, whole world knows stock market survives on hard data and not cooked up figures which are provided to gullible citizens by govt of the day.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiran
Mar 09, 2021 05:03pm
India behind this ?
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 09, 2021 05:09pm
The stock market is nothing more than an absurdity and nothing significant to the real economy. Those who walk there should be ready to be burned.
Reply Recommend 0
Ss
Mar 09, 2021 05:19pm
The worst is yet to come. The markets are trying to tell us something.
Reply Recommend 0
Always the Victimised
Mar 09, 2021 06:44pm
Beginning of the end
Reply Recommend 0
Pathan Power
Mar 09, 2021 07:14pm
Investors are not there in our stock market. We only have domestic speculators and traders. It's better for the masses to stay away from this Market
Reply Recommend 0
Khan Kamran
Mar 09, 2021 07:20pm
Folk this has nothing to do with political uncertainty۔ globally، the stock markets came down۔ Asian stocks were down، NASDAQ was down etc۔ Nothing to do with politics۔ pakistani stock market not mature enough to react to political conditions۔ most people the stock market are big fish anyway۔
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 09, 2021 07:20pm
All because of PDM, who do not care for the country but only for their pockets.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 09, 2021 07:24pm
@Abraham , When NS was PM it was 50K and Indian Index was at 30K not Indian Index is at 50K and Pakistans hovering around 43K Psx has never touched 50k, it's first time it is reaching above 40k and by end of year after PMIK has dealt with PDM, it will cross 50k by year end.
Reply Recommend 0

