Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2021

GB Assembly unanimously adopts joint resolution demanding interim provincial status

Jamil NagriPublished March 9, 2021 - Updated March 9, 2021 01:54pm
The resolution was passed by the house unanimously. — Photo provided by author
The resolution was passed by the house unanimously. — Photo provided by author

The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a joint resolution demanding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and state institutions grant the region provisional provincial status, and provide it with representation in Parliament and other constitutional bodies.

The resolution was jointly tabled by GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan from the PTI, opposition leader Amjad Hussain Advocate from the PPP, PML-N's Ghulam Muhammad, MWM member Muhammad Kazim, JUI-F's Rehmat Khaliq and GB minister Raja Azam Khan.

The resolution stated that a bill to amend the Constitution to declare GB a provisional province of Pakistan should be passed by Parliament without causing any damage to the country's stance on the Kashmir issue.

This house reiterated that the people of GB will continue their moral and political support to the people of occupied Kashmir in their struggle. The resolution was passed by the house unanimously.

The GB Assembly secretariat also forwarded a copy of the resolution to the Prime Minister's Secretariat.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan said the GB Assembly unanimously passed a historic resolution demanding provision of constitutional rights to the region.

Thanking the opposition and the government members, he said: "The demand for constitutional rights is a unanimous demand of the people of GB, not that of an individual/ party. The unity we've shown on this issue needs to be repeated again at a federal level."

Terming the development a "historic day", Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said it was "truly a leap forward". "Kudoos [sic] to all who made it possible," he said on Twitter.

In November last year, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur had announced that the federal government had decided to elevate the status of GB to a province.

In December, Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a 12-member committee to make recommendations in this regard.

Gandapur heads the committee, which also comprises GB Chief Minister Mohammad Khalid Khurshid, the attorney general of Pakistan, federal secretaries for finance, defence, foreign affairs, parliamentary affairs, GB chief secretary, joint secretary of the GB Council and representatives of security agencies.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Goodboy
Mar 09, 2021 01:53pm
Will be rejected
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Mar 09, 2021 02:13pm
interim or independent ?
Reply Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Mar 09, 2021 02:46pm
@Aftab, Can you not read? They are demanding to be the fifth province of Pakistan, i.e. integral part of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

09 Mar 2021

Hate-filled politics

THE speaker of the National Assembly has ordered a probe into the unfortunate incident outside the parliament...
09 Mar 2021

LNG concerns

TWO public-sector LNG companies have raised safety concerns over the excessive utilisation of the country’s two...
Swiss ‘burqa ban’
Updated 09 Mar 2021

Swiss ‘burqa ban’

Amnesty International has called the burqa ban “a dangerous policy that violates women’s rights”.
A celebration of women
Updated 08 Mar 2021

A celebration of women

WE now know that the pandemic is no ‘great equaliser’. The repercussions of the contagion on livelihoods, mental...
08 Mar 2021

Loss-making SOEs

THE government has chosen 84 out of a total of 212 state-owned enterprises for privatisation, liquidation or...
08 Mar 2021

Breast cancer awareness

CONSIDER the implications of the following statistic: no less than 70pc of Pakistani women suffering from breast...