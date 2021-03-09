Dawn Logo

Review slogans, Awan tells Aurat March

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 9, 2021 - Updated March 9, 2021 09:25am
Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says she will continue standing with women for their cause. — APP/File
LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says she will continue standing with women for their cause but the slogans promoted by some organisations working for women are against the values of this society.

Speaking at a Women’s Day event here on Monday, the minister asked Aurat March activists to review their approach of putting up banners and placards bearing “uncalled-for slogans”.

Dr Awan said the PTI government wanted to create a society where gender equality and women rights were protected in line with the Islamic principles and values.

She stressed that women should also ensure their honour and integrity by creating a balance in the society.

Coming to politics, Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had rather thrashed the joint opposition in the Parliament and now no one would listen to their threats in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2021

Comments (5)
Bilal
Mar 09, 2021 09:26am
Useless minister
MONIER
Mar 09, 2021 09:34am
Good advice.
Majid
Mar 09, 2021 09:43am
What outlet do those suppressed women have other than holding placards and taking out marches once or twice a year.
NK
Mar 09, 2021 09:52am
Very correct. There is a very large western agenda on Gender programs in Pakistan. In the beginning of the year stimulus package US allocated $25 million for such program. All this women right hoopla in Pakistan was initiated in Musharraf era and various foreign NGO organizations were assigned this job to promote more open space for women in the society. Social media was used and Heavy funding was utilized. They also used this to campaign to put a dent on the moral structure of our society.
Always the Victimised
Mar 09, 2021 10:09am
Haha minister will now define Freedom of speech!
