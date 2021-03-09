Review slogans, Awan tells Aurat March

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says she will continue standing with women for their cause but the slogans promoted by some organisations working for women are against the values of this society.

Speaking at a Women’s Day event here on Monday, the minister asked Aurat March activists to review their approach of putting up banners and placards bearing “uncalled-for slogans”.

Dr Awan said the PTI government wanted to create a society where gender equality and women rights were protected in line with the Islamic principles and values.

She stressed that women should also ensure their honour and integrity by creating a balance in the society.

Coming to politics, Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had rather thrashed the joint opposition in the Parliament and now no one would listen to their threats in Punjab.

