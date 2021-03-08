In pictures: Women across the world make their voices heard on Int'l Women's Day

Rallies and marches held to demand equal rights for women and an end to gender-based violence.

Thousands of women from Yangon to New Delhi marched on Monday in defiance of power-grabbing generals and patriarchal governments, as rallies across Asia kicked off a global day of action for International Women's Day.

In Pakistan, rallies were held in all major cities where women and allies marched, danced and chanted slogans to demand equal rights for women and an end to gender-based violence.

Crowds of women in brightly-coloured saris thronged the outskirts of India's capital, where they joined forces with a months-long protest against agricultural reforms that has rocked the country.

Many were not in masks and did not observe social distancing, despite India having one of Asia's highest coronavirus infection and death rates.

Participants of the Aurat March carry placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Lahore on March 8. — AFP

Participants of the Aurat March carry placards as they march during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Lahore on March 8. — AFP

Participants react as they pull a rope during a sports event in connection with the International Women's Day celebrations in Peshawar, March 8. — Reuters

Tourists take selfies on the occasion of International Women's Day outside the entrance of the India-Pakistan Wagah Border post, about 35km from Amritsar on March 8. — AFP

Women take part in a demonstration to celebrate International Women's Day in Athens, on March 8. — AFP

An art display is seen during an Aurat March rally in Lahore on Monday. — Imran Gabol

Traffic police constables Sumaiya and Razia who were deployed as patrolling motorcycle riders pose for a photo. — Photo courtesy Traffic Police Department

Participants of the Aurat March dance during a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8. — AFP

Women participants take part in a race during a sports event in connection with the International Women's Day celebrations in Peshawar. — Reuters

Women march during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Quetta on March 8. — AFP

Activists of the CNE workers union participate in a haka for women on the International Women's Day at Brussels' Central Station on March 8. — AFP

Students play football in a field in Peshawar on March 8 on the International Women's day. — AFP

Members of a civil society group dance at a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Hyderabad, Monday. — AP

Header image: Participants of the Aurat March carry placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on Monday. — AFP