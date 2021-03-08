In pictures: Women across the world make their voices heard on Int'l Women's Day

Thousands of women from Yangon to New Delhi marched on Monday in defiance of power-grabbing generals and patriarchal governments, as rallies across Asia kicked off a global day of action for International Women's Day.
In Pakistan, rallies were held in all major cities where women and allies marched, danced and chanted slogans to demand equal rights for women and an end to gender-based violence.
Crowds of women in brightly-coloured saris thronged the outskirts of India's capital, where they joined forces with a months-long protest against agricultural reforms that has rocked the country.
Many were not in masks and did not observe social distancing, despite India having one of Asia's highest coronavirus infection and death rates.
Header image: Participants of the Aurat March carry placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on Monday. — AFP