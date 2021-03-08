Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2021

NCOC to review decision on reopening schools amid rise in Covid-19 cases

APPPublished March 8, 2021 - Updated March 8, 2021 07:38pm
Federal minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the NCOC where the decision to reopen schools was reviewed as Covid cases rise. — DawnNewsTV
Federal minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting of the NCOC where the decision to reopen schools was reviewed as Covid cases rise. — DawnNewsTV

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided to review the decision to reopen schools amid the rising trend of coronavirus cases across the country, according to the The Associated Press of Pakistan.

The NCOC meeting, presided over by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, was attended by National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan as well as representatives from each province via video link.

Last month, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced that schools in major cities would resume routine classes from March 1 in view of the declining trend of Covid-19 cases across the country.

But the trend now appears to be reversing, with Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, issuing a stark warning to "remember that the pandemic is not over" last week.

During Monday's session, the NCOC also discussed updates from the provinces on the rising Covid-19 positivity rate, progress in the vaccination campaign as well as the national vaccine strategy.

The meeting also discussed deferring the opening up of cinemas, indoor weddings and dine-in restaurants, which were expected to be allowed with effect from March 15. The next review on this matter is set to be held in the first week of April.

The NCOC expressed its concerns over public complacency in following non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) — alternative measures to treat the disease other than medical treatment. These include following the SOP guidelines issued by the NCOC, such as mask-wearing, hand-washing and maintaining social distancing, among others.

Provincial administrations were directed to ensure strict enforcement of NPIs at the grass-root level to contain the spread of the disease as any slackness in adhering to safety guidelines would trigger the contagion outbreak.

The number of Covid-19 cases has surged by around 50 per cent ever since the NCOC eased restrictions late last month.

As many as 1,714 people contracted the virus and 38 lost their lives in a single day while the number of active cases increased to 17,352 on March 6. A total of 2,002 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country on Saturday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khaled
Mar 08, 2021 07:42pm
Wise decision
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 08, 2021 07:55pm
Anyways education standards are super low in pakistan. Will not make a difference. Close down madrassas also.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 08, 2021 07:58pm
Keep the schools and colleges shut till the end of 2021.
Reply Recommend 0
Jehanzeb Ahmad
Mar 08, 2021 07:59pm
50% of population that is 10 crores are less than 18 years, which means that schools and universities reopening will result in an explosion of cases, specially as students sit in a closed room for hours with hardly any ventilation.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Mar 08, 2021 08:22pm
Why didn't NCOC assist PCB with PCL6 in maintaining and monitoring COVID protocols? Doesn't PSL represent Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Collective agency
07 Mar 2021

Collective agency

Sustaining the Indian farmers’ protest is strategic organisation.

Editorial

A celebration of women
Updated 08 Mar 2021

A celebration of women

WE now know that the pandemic is no ‘great equaliser’. The repercussions of the contagion on livelihoods, mental...
08 Mar 2021

Loss-making SOEs

THE government has chosen 84 out of a total of 212 state-owned enterprises for privatisation, liquidation or...
08 Mar 2021

Breast cancer awareness

CONSIDER the implications of the following statistic: no less than 70pc of Pakistani women suffering from breast...
After the vote
Updated 07 Mar 2021

After the vote

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan may have received the vote of confidence but it does not resolve the major issues that the...
07 Mar 2021

Wasted food

THE number is mind-boggling. According to the UN Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index, over 900 million tonnes...
07 Mar 2021

Covid-19 spike

FEARS about a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country turned real this week as coronavirus infections,...