Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2021

‘Being slandered through controlled media’, Justice Isa tells Supreme Court

Haseeb BhattiPublished March 8, 2021 - Updated March 8, 2021 04:42pm
Justice Qazi Faez Isa claimed that he was being public slandered with propaganda against him through controlled media. — Photo: SC website/File
Justice Qazi Faez Isa claimed that he was being public slandered with propaganda against him through controlled media. — Photo: SC website/File

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said on Monday that he was being slandered and that propaganda targeting him was being broadcast through "controlled" media.

The judge made these remarks in the Supreme Court during a hearing on an application moved by him, seeking live telecast of court proceedings of the review petition in his case.

In his petition, Justice Isa said the move to broadcast the proceedings live would bring more transparency and discipline in the court’s conduct.

A 10-judge SC bench, presided by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, is hearing the petition.

"I am being publicly maligned. Propaganda is being spread against me through controlled media," said Justice Isa. He claimed that the government had "destroyed" the media and would now set its sights on social media platforms such as YouTube.

He said if live coverage was allowed of his case then it would be clear for all to see what is "just and true".

"They are afraid of truth and justice. They are scared," the petitioner judge said.

Justice Bandial asked the Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman about the remarks of Justice Isa on restrictions on the media. The AAG responded that while the court had always spoken about the freedom of the media, it had never ruled that live coverage of court proceedings was the right of the media.

Rehman said the federal government had declared Justice Isa's application as inadmissible, adding that "[court] proceedings in review petitions cannot be requested for live coverage," adding that Section 184/3 of the Constitution could not be applied to review cases.

"No new stance can be taken in review cases. The law mentions hearings in an open court," Rehman said, adding that there was nothing in the law about airing those hearings in the media.

Live broadcast, the AAG said, was the right of the media and not any individual's, adding that no media house had requested permission to broadcast live from the court.

"Does freedom of expression mean live broadcast?" Rehman asked.

To this, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said technology had aided the court in many matters and helped to create ease, citing the example of hearings via video link.

"The federal government should not tell us what to do. Live broadcast is [under] the authority of the court, not of the federal government," said Justice Shah.

The AAG responded that it was the stance of the government that live telecast was not a judicial concern but an administrative matter of the SC.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Collective agency
07 Mar 2021

Collective agency

Sustaining the Indian farmers’ protest is strategic organisation.

Editorial

A celebration of women
Updated 08 Mar 2021

A celebration of women

WE now know that the pandemic is no ‘great equaliser’. The repercussions of the contagion on livelihoods, mental...
08 Mar 2021

Loss-making SOEs

THE government has chosen 84 out of a total of 212 state-owned enterprises for privatisation, liquidation or...
08 Mar 2021

Breast cancer awareness

CONSIDER the implications of the following statistic: no less than 70pc of Pakistani women suffering from breast...
After the vote
Updated 07 Mar 2021

After the vote

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan may have received the vote of confidence but it does not resolve the major issues that the...
07 Mar 2021

Wasted food

THE number is mind-boggling. According to the UN Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index, over 900 million tonnes...
07 Mar 2021

Covid-19 spike

FEARS about a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country turned real this week as coronavirus infections,...