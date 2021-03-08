Dawn Logo

Women march in major cities across Pakistan against 'pandemic of patriarchy'

Dawn.com | Imtiaz Ali | Imran GabolPublished March 8, 2021 - Updated March 8, 2021 08:43pm
Activists of the Aurat March hold placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2020. — AFP/File
Activists of the Aurat March hold placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2020. — AFP/File
A banner shows messages from participants at the Aurat March, Lahore. — Photo by Imran Gabol
A banner shows messages from participants at the Aurat March, Lahore. — Photo by Imran Gabol

Women, men and allies participated in Aurat Marches in all major Pakistani cities on Monday to mark International Women's Day and call for the protection of women's rights.

The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi. The next year, it was extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana, and Hyderabad. This year too, the marches were held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities.

Karachi

In Karachi, the march took place at Frere Hall. In view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, organisers had emphasised standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing masks and maintaining a distance of six feet.

Strict security arrangements were put in place at the venue, with walkthrough gates installed at the entrance, where attendants were checked before being allowed to enter. The march itself attracted a sizeable crowd, comprising people of all ages and from all walks of life.

Read | Why do women march? A look at the Aurat March 2021 manifestos

The Karachi march was also broadcast live.

Qurrat Mirza, one of the organisers of the march, took the stage and reminded the crowd why they were here.

“In 2018, we held the first march,” she said. “Four years later, we have the same demands, which is why we are going to do a symbolic sit-in.”

She added that the organisers had a 15-point manifesto for the government, which it must implement.

“If we don’t see action on our demands in the next one month, we will devise a course of action in the next three months,” she said, adding that they would do a sit-in every day if they had to.

“Because it is not acceptable to me that someone rapes my daughter and her body is found in a garbage dump.”

Lahore

In Lahore, the Aurat March started from the Lahore Press Club and reached its destination outside the Punjab Assembly building.

The Aurat March Lahore organisers also laid out a "#MeToo blanket" on which women shared their experiences of sexual violence and abuse.

Participants of the march also displayed women's clothes with words written on them — termed "stains of patriarchy" — that reflected their experiences with patriarchy and the abuse suffered by them. The clothes were hung on wires across streets and walls.

"These are real stories of violence, but also an act of resistance because we no longer carry the shame associated with these acts. The same is now society's," a tweet by Aurat March Lahore said.

Clothes are hung as part of an art display in Lahore. — Photo: Imran Gabol
Clothes are hung as part of an art display in Lahore. — Photo: Imran Gabol

Islamabad

The march in Islamabad started from the National Press Club and ended at D-Chowk around 5pm. The participants of the event raised slogans about reclaiming public spaces for women.

Manifestos

Each chapter of the Aurat March has its own manifesto with the Karachi chapter focusing on patriarchal violence; Lahore on addressing healthcare workers and women’s health; and the Islamabad march is dedicated to the crisis of care.

The Karachi chapter's demands include an "end to gender-based violence by patriarchal forces as well as state-backed violence targeting activists, religious groups and communities and effective and transparent investigation of gender-based crimes and fair and expeditious trials".

Residents participate in the Aurat March in Lahore. — Photo: Imran Gabol
Residents participate in the Aurat March in Lahore. — Photo: Imran Gabol

Other demands include criminalisation of virginity tests for rape victims, establishment of gender-based violence reporting cells in police stations across Sindh and Pakistan, and an end to sexual harassment.

In line with its focus on healthcare workers and women's health, the Lahore chapter's demands include fulfillment of basic necessities by the state and a better infrastructure given to survivors of abuse who need access to mental as well as physical care within a rehabilitative framework in order to adequately manage the long-term effects of the violence visited upon them.

Concerns about other health issues are also raised in the document, including, educational programs and training aiming to stop stigmatization and shame associated with gendered bodies, breast cancer, reproductive health, the gender pain gap, more gender sensitized medico-legal practitioners, charging for forensic services (including from rape victims), HIV, access to free medicines, rights of PWDs, implementation of the Transgender Act 2018, access to clean water and toilets, especially to avoid contraction of Covid-19, healthcare for female prisoners, and drug addicts and users, an end to underage marriage, and several other issues associated with the health sector.

Last year, the situation at the Islamabad Aurat March turned precarious after male participants of a rival 'Haya March' by religious parties threw stones at participants of the Aurat March, injuring at least one person. The situation was brought under control by police.

Tributes

Meanwhile, tributes poured in with ministers and politicians recalling the role of women in their lives while simultaneously calling for them to be given equal rights.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message said Pakistani women had "contributed immensely for the glory and honour of our nation". Women were also at the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted.

Talking about women in uniform, Gen Bajwa said they have "proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity".

"They deserve our immense respect & gratitude," he added.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the protection of women's rights was the "top priority" of the government because it was "imperative for the formation of a progressive society", according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said March 8 "highlighted women's high status in society and their commendable services in different sectors".

He said that the Constitution was a guarantor of women's rights and they had played an important role in the building and progress of the country.

"Making women powerful and protected in society by ensuring equal rights and equal opportunities for progress for them is our determination," he stressed.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also talked about women empowerment, saying she "dream[s] of a Pakistan where women excel in every field and play leading roles".

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan paid tribute to the female health workers "who put themselves in harm's way to deliver care, on top of fulfilling their personal responsibilities and braving societal barriers that often inhibit their careers".

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood paid tribute to all the women in his life, including his mother, wife, daughters, sisters and his colleagues at work and in politics.

"Thank you for making the world a better place," he wrote.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry used the occasion to encourage girls to opt for science subjects to change their and the country's destiny.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and newly-elected senator Faisal Subzwari reminded people that respecting women also meant "respecting their liberty of making choices".

He called on people to encourage the women in their families, adding "we as a society badly need educated, confident & courageous women".

Violence against women
Pakistan

Fastrack
Mar 08, 2021 01:01pm
Pakistan women free to have as many marches as they want, with many men encouraging. India meanwhile remains world's worst country for women's rights. Also tops in rapes, female infanticide, and now forcing women to take police permission before marrying of their choice.
Reply Recommend 0
HKG
Mar 08, 2021 01:02pm
Now wait for fatwas.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2021 01:06pm
Women like Arfa Kareem, Sania Nishtar, Saima Baig, Bilquis Edhi, General Nigar are Pakistan's pride.
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 08, 2021 01:08pm
Why is Imran Khan so quiet on Aurat march and women empowerment?
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 08, 2021 01:12pm
Not a good idea during a Pandemic. Covid19 new variants are extremely contagious.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek_Lahore
Mar 08, 2021 01:17pm
Happy women's day to all sisters of Pakistan !!
Reply Recommend 0
Maharaja
Mar 08, 2021 01:21pm
It's because of men who compliment, respect, and provide women with adequate resources and permission, women are succeeding.
Reply Recommend 0
Always the Victimised
Mar 08, 2021 01:23pm
Will fall on deaf ears in this narrow minded patriarchal society off the Islamic republic of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira malik
Mar 08, 2021 01:27pm
Islam gives the equal rights men and women,there is no discrimination between both of them.Those who don't respect the women are the real prepators and don't have sense how to treat the women
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Mar 08, 2021 01:30pm
So democratic protests are banned but so called Aurat march never mind the corona . Geo Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 08, 2021 01:42pm
Any comment from Maulana Fazal ul Rehman head of PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 08, 2021 01:48pm
@Fastrack, Yes Pakistan Best and Safest Place for Women...
Reply Recommend 0
Friendly neighbour
Mar 08, 2021 01:53pm
@Fastrack, if you are happy living in Pakistan ..Good ...Enjoy living there.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 08, 2021 01:54pm
@Fastrack, " Pakistan women free to have as many marches as they want, with many men encouraging. ..." But why are they Marching and Protesting in the First Place ??? If they are so free... Many Men Encouraging...?? Men are getting the Jitters...( In a Highly Patriarchal Society...) They are losing the Control over Women...
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 08, 2021 01:57pm
@Fastrack, " Women like Arfa Kareem, Sania Nishtar, Saima Baig, Bilquis Edhi, General Nigar are Pakistan's pride... While Indian Women have reached Mars.... Working Shoulder to Shoulder with the Men...in almost every field...
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Mar 08, 2021 01:59pm
Best wishes, Break the Chains, Down with patriarchal mindset, Let these women get what they deserve Utmost Freedom, Liberty and equality.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Mar 08, 2021 02:07pm
Unlike last year JUI-F is not disturbing women march today.
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 08, 2021 02:12pm
@Hajira malik, But Women are required Four Witnesses in a Rape Case....
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Mar 08, 2021 02:21pm
commercializing their Family problems. Change your family. My brother do this and my daad do that, my mother was this and uncle was that. family problems... PERIOD
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 08, 2021 02:21pm
@Fastrack, Women are controlled by Men in Pakistan...( A Highly Patriarchal Society...where they are Shackled and have no much Freedom) That's why they are Marching...
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Mar 08, 2021 02:29pm
@Hajira malik, I agree to rights to Women and must give respect to women but “equal rights” word is not appropriate in certain cases
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 08, 2021 02:33pm
In India RSS would never allow this and until PDM types are around they will scuttle it. Imagine Molana Fazl ur Rehman views on this.
Reply Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Mar 08, 2021 02:35pm
There's no Women Day March in UK anywhere. Pakistani seem to take it seriously. Enjoy day out ladies.
Reply Recommend 0
Himmat
Mar 08, 2021 03:21pm
Great, Happy Women's Day!
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Mar 08, 2021 03:35pm
Women power speaks loud and clear. Pay attention to their demands.
Reply Recommend 0
Manish
Mar 08, 2021 05:40pm
@Zak, You know nothing about India that's why you always loose to India
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 08, 2021 05:57pm
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Mar 08, 2021 06:38pm
Aurat march happens every day. It happens when children wake up and look up at there mothers with love. It happens when brothers drop their sisters to schools in their protections. All other marches are western driven and useless
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Mar 08, 2021 07:03pm
How much money has American Government invested in NGOs in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Mar 08, 2021 07:03pm
@Pashto, Because we have people like you who is doing such a wonderful job.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Mar 08, 2021 07:05pm
@Always the Victimised, "patriarchal society"? You Indians can fool those who are unfamiliar with India. Not those who have actually been to India and seen it.
Reply Recommend 0
Madaiyan
Mar 08, 2021 07:23pm
while Indian women working on NASA Perseverance launch and talking to President of America....Pakistani women marching to achieve such dreams. all the best!
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Mar 08, 2021 07:26pm
Empty words! Remember how this govt treated female teachers protest a few months ago!
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Mar 08, 2021 07:27pm
@Pashto, How about KP? no pictures?
Reply Recommend 0
Nostalgia
Mar 08, 2021 07:28pm
Also remember the cries of Hazara women and the family members of the disappeared!
Reply Recommend 0
Mango
Mar 08, 2021 08:02pm
@Fastrack, Good for you..
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed khan lehri
Mar 08, 2021 08:03pm
@Madaiyan, Indian women are the most gangraped women of the world. They even come out and march for her rights
Reply Recommend 0
Ramana
Mar 08, 2021 08:33pm
Joke of the century. Where is the security for women ?
Reply Recommend 0
Rehbar
Mar 08, 2021 09:02pm
All women Marches demand equality, but all our educated men already place their wives and daughters on the highest ranks. The agenda of these marches is vague.
Reply Recommend 0
Hameed khan
Mar 08, 2021 09:16pm
Can anyone justify why women in Pakistan become directly become Member of Parliament in national assembly as well as in provincial assemblies without contesting elections with 30% seats allocated to them. Too much discrimination of men, we need to march for men rights in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Mar 08, 2021 09:29pm
In India women don't March because they have all the rights thanks to Modi.
Reply Recommend 0

