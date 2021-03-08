Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2021

Aurat March to be held across Pakistan to mark Women's Day

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliPublished March 8, 2021 - Updated March 8, 2021 02:21pm
Activists of the Aurat March hold placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2020. — AFP/File
Activists of the Aurat March hold placards during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Islamabad on March 8, 2020. — AFP/File
A banner shows messages from participants at the Aurat March, Lahore. — Photo by Imran Gabol
A banner shows messages from participants at the Aurat March, Lahore. — Photo by Imran Gabol

Preparations were being finalised on Monday as organisers geared up to hold Aurat Marches across the country to mark International Women's Day and call for the protection of women's rights.

The first Aurat March was held in 2018 in Karachi. The next year, it was extended to more cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Larkana, and Hyderabad. This year too, the marches will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other cities of Pakistan.

In Karachi, the march is scheduled to take place at Frere Hall. In view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, organisers have emphasised standard operating procedures (SOPs), including wearing masks and maintaining a distance of six feet.

The Karachi march will also be broadcast live.

The Aurat March in Lahore will be held in the afternoon from the Lahore Press Club to the PIA Building.

Each chapter of the Aurat March has its own manifesto with the Karachi chapter focusing on patriarchal violence; Lahore on addressing healthcare workers and women’s health; and the Islamabad march is dedicated to the crisis of care.

Read | Why do women march? A look at the Aurat March 2021 manifestos

The Karachi chapter's demands include an "end to gender-based violence by patriarchal forces as well as state-backed violence targeting activists, religious groups and communities and effective and transparent investigation of gender-based crimes and fair and expeditious trials".

Other demands include criminalisation of virginity tests for rape victims, establishment of gender-based violence reporting cells in police stations across Sindh and Pakistan, and an end to sexual harassment.

Last year, the situation at the Islamabad Aurat March turned precarious after male participants of a rival 'Haya March' by religious parties threw stones at participants of the Aurat March, injuring at least one person. The situation was brought under control by police.

Tributes

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in with ministers and politicians recalling the role of women in their lives while simultaneously calling for them to be given equal rights.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in his message said Pakistani women had "contributed immensely for the glory and honour of our nation". Women were also at the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted.

Talking about women in uniform, Gen Bajwa said they have "proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity".

"They deserve our immense respect & gratitude," he added.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the protection of women's rights was the "top priority" of the government because it was "imperative for the formation of a progressive society", according to a report by Radio Pakistan.

Minister for Information Shibli Faraz said March 8 "highlighted women's high status in society and their commendable services in different sectors".

He said that the Constitution was a guarantor of women's rights and they had played an important role in the building and progress of the country.

"Making women powerful and protected in society by ensuring equal rights and equal opportunities for progress for them is our determination," he stressed.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also talked about women empowerment, saying she "dream[s] of a Pakistan where women excel in every field and play leading roles".

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood paid tribute to all the women in his life, including his mother, wife, daughters, sisters and his colleagues at work and in politics.

"Thank you for making the world a better place," he wrote.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry used the occasion to encourage girls to opt for science subjects to change their and the country's destiny.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and newly-elected senator Faisal Subzwari reminded people that respecting women also meant "respecting their liberty of making choices".

He called on people to encourage the women in their families, adding "we as a society badly need educated, confident & courageous women".

Fastrack
Mar 08, 2021 01:01pm
Pakistan women free to have as many marches as they want, with many men encouraging. India meanwhile remains world's worst country for women's rights. Also tops in rapes, female infanticide, and now forcing women to take police permission before marrying of their choice.
Reply Recommend 0
HKG
Mar 08, 2021 01:02pm
Now wait for fatwas.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2021 01:06pm
Women like Arfa Kareem, Sania Nishtar, Saima Baig, Bilquis Edhi, General Nigar are Pakistan's pride.
Reply Recommend 0
Pashto
Mar 08, 2021 01:08pm
Why is Imran Khan so quiet on Aurat march and women empowerment?
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 08, 2021 01:12pm
Not a good idea during a Pandemic. Covid19 new variants are extremely contagious.
Reply Recommend 0
Vivek_Lahore
Mar 08, 2021 01:17pm
Happy women's day to all sisters of Pakistan !!
Reply Recommend 0
Always the Victimised
Mar 08, 2021 01:23pm
Will fall on deaf ears in this narrow minded patriarchal society off the Islamic republic of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira malik
Mar 08, 2021 01:27pm
Islam gives the equal rights men and women,there is no discrimination between both of them.Those who don't respect the women are the real prepators and don't have sense how to treat the women
Reply Recommend 0

