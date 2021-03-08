Dawn Logo

Four terrorists killed in two operations, says ISPR

Published March 8, 2021 - Updated March 8, 2021 08:35am
Four terrorists were killed when security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations at Data­khel in North Waziristan tribal district and at Zoida in South Waziristan tribal district. — Dawn/File
NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Four terrorists were killed when security forces conducted two intelligence-based operations at Data­khel in North Waziristan tribal district and at Zoida in South Waziristan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, during an intense exchange of fire, terrorist commander Abdul Adam Zeb alias Dung, who belonged to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s Bismillah group, and terrorist commanders Molvi Mehboob alias Molvi and Mir Salam alias Anas, who were associated with the TTP Sajna group, were killed.

Abdul Adam Zeb had been involved in more than 20 terrorist activities against security forces, law enforcement agencies and local population since 2014. He was involved in IED attacks, firing, attacks on government buildings, targeted killings, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and recruiting and organising terrorists in Mohammad Khel, Boya and Datakhel areas of North Waziristan and Zoida area of South Waziristan.

Molvi Mehboob and Mir Salam were close associates of Baitullah Mehsud and TTP’s other terrorist commanders. They were involved in attacks on security forces and law enforcement agencies’ check-posts, military convoys, attack on Ladha Fort in 2007, IED attacks and other sabotage activities in South Waziristan.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2021

Zak
Mar 08, 2021 09:12am
We’re they good terrorists?
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2021 09:13am
Who is training them??
Rashid
Mar 08, 2021 09:41am
Indian assets are vanquishing.
