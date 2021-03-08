Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2021

Bilawal fails to win PML-Q support for Gilani

Amjad MahmoodPublished March 8, 2021 - Updated March 8, 2021 07:35am
LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Husain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi during a meeting on Sunday. — Dawn
LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Husain and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi during a meeting on Sunday. — Dawn

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has expressed its inability to vote for the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement’s candidate, Yousuf Raza Gilani, in the upcoming election for Senate chairman.

The PML-Q could not go against their coalition partner, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), said the federal Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema whose party had also remained an ally of the Pakistan Peoples Party when the latter had been in power during 2008-13.

It emerged during a meeting of PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Husain and Pervez Elahi with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who also separately met PML-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Hamza Shehbaz here on Sunday in an apparent move to open a new front against the ruling PTI.

In both meetings, possible options for replacing the Buzdar government in Punjab and cooperation in the March 12 election for Senate chairman were discussed, as the PDM is trying to win over the PTI allies for weakening the ruling party’s base both in Punjab and at the Centre, according to sources privy to the development.

PPP chairman meets Chaudhrys, Hamza as opposition weighs options to weaken PTI at Centre, Punjab

They said the PPP chairman attempted to convince the PML-N leadership for an in-house change in Punjab even if the slot of the provincial chief executive is to be offered to any coalition partner of the incumbent government.

Mr Shehbaz, it was claimed, agreed to discuss the option in the PDM summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad on Monday (today).

The PPP chairman claimed to have visited the Chaudhrys to seek vote for the PDM candidate for Senate chairmanship, but he also tested PML-Q’s willingness to play a role in the replacement of the Punjab government, the sources said.

Former prime minister and Senator-elect Yousuf Raza Gilani and Qamar Zaman Kaira, besides other party leaders, accompanied the chairman during both the meetings.

Earlier at a joint media talk along with Mr Shehbaz in Model Town, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the vote of confidence exposed the ‘internal fears’ of the prime minister. He said it also showed the President of Pakistan believed Mr Khan had lost majority in the National Assembly after the Senate election.

He said the PDM had proved its victory not only in Senate elections but also in the by-polls across the country, providing evidence that both the parliament and the masses were with the opposition.

The PPP chairman demanded a probe into the count of people present in the House at the time of a vote of confidence, as one of the opposition MNAs in attendance asserted that the number of parliamentarians during the process was less than what the NA speaker declared.

He told a questioner about the option of going for no-confidence motions against the PTI governments both in the Centre and in Punjab. But, he added, they had learnt a lot from the Senate election and the PDM would decide when and in which House to table a no-confidence motion against the ruling party.

He said they would do politics both on road and in parliament as the elected houses could not be left open to the ruling party.

The PPP chairman said they neither had guns nor support of the undemocratic forces but the backing of the public and parliament to counter the ‘puppet’ government.

Replying to a question about the proposed long march of the PDM and other steps against the PTI government, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the opposition alliance leadership would announce decisions and strategies in this regard.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brownman
Mar 08, 2021 07:40am
PMLQ can't vote against the wishes of the "supreme leader."
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Basir
Mar 08, 2021 07:45am
Enemy of my Enemy is My Friend !
Reply Recommend 0
Himmat
Mar 08, 2021 07:47am
Why so many political parties? Each sect, region having own party and dividing people. Is it in national interest? It is best to have only 2 national parties and not sectarian or regional party.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2021 07:53am
The first in a series of failures. Watch.
Reply Recommend 0
M M AMIN (Old Ravian)
Mar 08, 2021 07:57am
He has raised their bargaining power
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Mar 08, 2021 08:00am
Sad politics for Pakistan when naive freeloaders who have never worked in their lives become chairman or the lead of any party. What is wrong with Abbassi to be the chairman of PPP? Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Collective agency
07 Mar 2021

Collective agency

Sustaining the Indian farmers’ protest is strategic organisation.

Editorial

08 Mar 2021

A celebration of women

WE now know that the pandemic is no ‘great equaliser’. The repercussions of the contagion on livelihoods, mental...
08 Mar 2021

Loss-making SOEs

THE government has chosen 84 out of a total of 212 state-owned enterprises for privatisation, liquidation or...
08 Mar 2021

Breast cancer awareness

CONSIDER the implications of the following statistic: no less than 70pc of Pakistani women suffering from breast...
After the vote
Updated 07 Mar 2021

After the vote

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan may have received the vote of confidence but it does not resolve the major issues that the...
07 Mar 2021

Wasted food

THE number is mind-boggling. According to the UN Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index, over 900 million tonnes...
07 Mar 2021

Covid-19 spike

FEARS about a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country turned real this week as coronavirus infections,...