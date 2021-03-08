Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2021

Manhandling of PML-N leaders to be probed: Asad Qaiser

Amir WasimPublished March 8, 2021 - Updated March 8, 2021 07:28am
Screenshot from a video clip from Saturday shows a shoe flying at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. — DawnNewsTV
Screenshot from a video clip from Saturday shows a shoe flying at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal. — DawnNewsTV

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has regretted the manhandling of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders by activists of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday outside the Parliament House and said the incident will be thoroughly probed.

In a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday, Mr Qaiser said such incidents were “regrettable and condemnable”.

The speaker stressed the need for adopting a culture of tolerance and patience in politics and urged the political leadership to play their role in this regard. He said that all the parliamentarians were public representatives and every one must respect them.

There is no mention in the statement whether the speaker will hold the investigation through a parliamentary committee, the interior ministry or some other institution.

It may be recalled that a number of senior PML-N leaders, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadiq Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ahsan Iqbal, were humiliated and besieged by the PTI workers who had gathered at D-Chowk to protest against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and expressed solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan when he was getting a vote of confidence in the National Assembly. At one point of time, the PML-N leaders also had a scuffle with some of the PTI workers before police came into action.

The PML-N has not only condemned the incident, but also threatened that in future they would respond to such happenings with more power and force.

Earlier, the speaker had already taken notice of such incidents on the floor of the National Assembly and had even issued letters to four MNAs seeking an explanation, but there has been no further progress on it.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2021 07:31am
Just watched the Maryum Aurangzeb video. How she shamelessly inched towards the unsuspecting PTI man causing the fight. Utterly shameless.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2021 07:34am
There were no PTI leaders but common, educated Pakistanis supporting their leader taking the VoC inside. PMLN leaders had no business coming and abusing and instigating. They wanted this.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Mar 08, 2021 07:34am
Nothing more than a laughable statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Mar 08, 2021 07:35am
What where they doing there? there is video of one of them hurling abuses on PTI workers. They got what they were looking for.... if front line leadership goes down to a level of unruly crowd....this is what they get.....they could not control their own emotions.... and are complaining for emotions of common men.....
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 08, 2021 07:36am
Do common Pakistanis gather outside courts when PMLN/PPP convicted criminal looters are taken in and out of courts? This was Pakistan's most beloved leader!
Reply Recommend 0
Ace
Mar 08, 2021 07:40am
IK's thugs in action. Bunch of incompetents who don't understand basics of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghalib Askari
Mar 08, 2021 07:53am
Every five years.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Mar 08, 2021 07:57am
@Fastrack, So is this PTI educated workers do? If they cannot respect senior opposition leaders than we can understand how low PTI workers can go.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Mar 08, 2021 07:58am
@Farooq, That video is after they were manhandled by PTI workers. Anyone would be angry after that kind of treatment. PTI's rulers and workers are thug..period.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq K Sami, MD.
Mar 08, 2021 08:04am
Assad Qaiser should investigate why Mariam Aurangzeb was there hurling abuse at Imran Khan in front of his supporters who had gathered there in support of Imran who was going to take vote of confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq K Sami, MD.
Mar 08, 2021 08:05am
PML-N has a history of violence against PTI supporters.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Collective agency
07 Mar 2021

Collective agency

Sustaining the Indian farmers’ protest is strategic organisation.

Editorial

08 Mar 2021

A celebration of women

WE now know that the pandemic is no ‘great equaliser’. The repercussions of the contagion on livelihoods, mental...
08 Mar 2021

Loss-making SOEs

THE government has chosen 84 out of a total of 212 state-owned enterprises for privatisation, liquidation or...
08 Mar 2021

Breast cancer awareness

CONSIDER the implications of the following statistic: no less than 70pc of Pakistani women suffering from breast...
After the vote
Updated 07 Mar 2021

After the vote

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan may have received the vote of confidence but it does not resolve the major issues that the...
07 Mar 2021

Wasted food

THE number is mind-boggling. According to the UN Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index, over 900 million tonnes...
07 Mar 2021

Covid-19 spike

FEARS about a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country turned real this week as coronavirus infections,...