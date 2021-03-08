Dawn Logo

Occupied Kashmir officials begin rounding up Rohingya refugees

APPublished March 8, 2021 - Updated March 8, 2021 07:58am
AN Indian soldier stands near a camp for Rohingya refugees on the outskirts of occupied Jammu on Sunday. — AP

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Occupied Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding centre, police said on Sunday, in a process they say is meant for the deportation of thousands of the refugees living in the disputed region.

The move began on Saturday following a directive from the disputed region’s home department to identify Rohingya living in the southern city of Jammu, said Inspector-General Mukesh Singh.

He said around 5,000 Rohingya Muslims had taken refuge in Jammu in the past few years.

“All of them are illegally living here and we have begun identifying them,” Singh said. “This process is to finally deport them to their country.”

More than one million Rohingya people have fled waves of violent persecution in their native Myanmar and are currently mainly living in overcrowded, squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Since Saturday, officials have called hundreds of Rohingya to a stadium in Jammu, taking their personal details and biometrics and testing them for the novel coronavirus. A jail had been converted into a holding centre on the outskirts of the city, and at least 168 Rohingya had so far been sent there, Singh said.

The refugees, who have previously faced hostility in the city, were not informed of what was going on. Jammu is a Hindu-dominated area in the Muslim-majority Occupied Kashmir region.

Khatija, a Rohingya Muslim woman who uses one name, said the Indian authorities took away her son on Saturday and she didn’t know where he was being kept. Her daughter-in-law gave birth on Sunday morning, she added.

An estimated 40,000 Rohingya people have taken refuge in parts of India and Occupied Kashmir. Fewer than 15,000 are registered with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Many have settled in areas with large Muslim populations, including the southern city of Hyderabad and New Delhi. Some have taken refuge in northeast India bordering Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The Indian government claims it has evidence there are extremists who pose a threat to the country’s security among the Rohingya and calls all of them illegal immigrants who will be deported.

In 2018 and 2019, Indian authorities deported at least 12 Rohingya in two groups to Myanmar. Rights groups have asked the Indian government to abandon plans for deporting Rohingya and evaluate their asylum claims.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2021

Fastrack
Mar 08, 2021 07:54am
They are experts in rounding up innocents.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Mar 08, 2021 08:00am
Pakistan should gladly accept Muslim brothers and sisters without any delay.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Pandit
Mar 08, 2021 08:00am
This should have been done couple of years back. If any soft corner from Pak then pls ask your IK to invite them to your homeland.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Mar 08, 2021 08:06am
India has no obligation to keep these unfortunate people. They were Pakistanis (East or West) when they left for Myanmar.
Reply Recommend 0
singhiskingh
Mar 08, 2021 08:10am
@Fastrack, Why are they not been accepted in Islamic Nations?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Mar 08, 2021 08:13am
It is an opportunity for Pakistan to show good will to its brothers and sisters.
Reply Recommend 0

