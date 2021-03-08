Dawn Logo

Pakistan urges world to stop spread of fake Covid-19 vaccines

Anwar IqbalPublished March 8, 2021 - Updated March 8, 2021 08:13am
UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has urged the international community to work together to prevent criminals from making and distributing false Covid-19 vaccines and other fake medical products.

“In the context of Covid-19, there is a need for effective action against falsified and fake medical products — such as Covid-19 vaccines — and to strengthen international cooperation in this regard,” said Munir Akram, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations.

In his statement at a high-level segment of the 14th Crime Congress in New York on Saturday evening, the Pakistani envoy warned that the Covid-19 pandemic had exposed various vulnerabilities which could be exploited by the criminals.

“Like all other aspects of our daily lives, the impact of Covid-19 on transnational organised crime has been significant,” he said. “There is a compelling case for enhanced international action to combat and dismantle networks and platforms that perpetrate these crimes and undermine progress towards Agenda 2030.”

Agenda 2030 represents 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN General Assembly in July 2017 as a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”.

“There can be no sustainable development without justice, the rule of law and prevention and control of crime,” Ambassador Akram warned.

He said that the agenda of the 14th Crime Congress — “Advancing crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law: towards the achievement of Agenda 2030” — was both timely and appropriate and central to the achievement of all SDGs.

Identifying the key issues that the Congress needed to focus on, the Pakistani envoy said their first priority should be to stop “the bleeding of the resources of developing countries through illicit financial flows”.

“It is nothing short of criminal to allow such flows to continue during this crisis when developing countries are already struggling to overcome the challenges posed by shrinking fiscal space to fight the pandemic and achieve the SDGs,” he added.

Ambassador Akram urged the Congress to consider the important recommendations contained in the latest report of International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity (FACTI) Panel for follow-up action.

The panel’s estimates show that $7 trillion is held in secrecy jurisdictions and haven countries, which is almost 10 per cent of the global GDP. Illicit financial flows cost $500-$650 billion a year to developing countries. Criminal syndicates launder about $1.6 trillion every year. And about $1.5-$2tr every year passes hands as bribes.

To overcome this massive corruption, the panel proposed structural reforms in the global financial system.

Ambassador Akram also underlined the need to combat environmental crimes and ever-growing illegal trade in wildlife, “which could lead to other zoonotic diseases (like Covid-19)”, if not controlled.

The Pakistani envoy demanded changes in labour and migration laws to discourage human trafficking. “Opening up additional avenues for legal migration is one way to reduce the demand for smuggling services and to meet migration-related SDGs,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2021

Pathan Power
Mar 08, 2021 07:48am
Is he trying to say that the Chinese vaccines we got are fake.... What kind of statement is this. It is our country police and enforcement to check if it is fake or not. What will UN do. We keep uttering things and loose respect
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 08, 2021 07:48am
We should get authentic vaccines for masses. Just we are dependent on donation, but never placed any order. Even Bangaladesh placed orders.
Reply Recommend 0
Dilip Thorat
Mar 08, 2021 07:50am
Chinese virus will be very very angry.
Reply Recommend 0
Aadin
Mar 08, 2021 08:00am
I guess he meant vaccines coming from China as they are expert in faking any product.
Reply Recommend 0
Manoj
Mar 08, 2021 08:04am
Chinese are masters in faking products...Can tell to China as recent cases were observed in China
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Mar 08, 2021 08:04am
Why should it be world’s responsibility always. Most countries have governments buying vaccine from India, US & China. If PMIK refuses to spend a penny on vaccine, desperate people will buy anything to survive, even fake vaccine. Pakistan can’t be dependent on donated vaccine for 230 million people, it has to buy. Else you have no reason to complain that you are getting sugar water.
Reply Recommend 0
Al
Mar 08, 2021 08:06am
Chinese vaccine is fake, You and your country should first publicly condemn Chinese Vaccine thats starting point.
Reply Recommend 0
Deepu
Mar 08, 2021 08:07am
First set your house in order before you go about urging the world to do that and this on everything !
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Mar 08, 2021 08:12am
Pakistan making its own vaccines with 100% efficacy.
Reply Recommend 0

