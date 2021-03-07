Dawn Logo

After meeting Hamza, Bilawal expresses confidence PDM will win Senate chairman election

Dawn.comPublished March 7, 2021 - Updated March 7, 2021 07:53pm
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks alongside PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz in Lahore on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks alongside PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz in Lahore on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday expressed optimism that the candidate fielded by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for the Senate chairperson election will emerge victorious because the opposition parties will together challenge the PTI-led ruling coalition.

He was speaking to reporters after calling on PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz at the latter's Model Town residence in Lahore.

During their meeting, the two exchanged views on the existing political situation, while Bilawal congratulated Hamza, the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, on the victory of PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani in the March 3 Senate elections, according to the PPP.

Asked how the PDM would ensure its senators vote for the opposition candidate and not defect as had happened during the vote on a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in 2019, Bilawal said lessons had been learnt from the past.

"We have learnt quite a bit from the last [Senate] chairman election; if we hadn't, we would have lost the National Assembly secret ballot election," he said, referring to Gilani's victory on the coveted Senate seat from Islamabad. "We won there and it is our full effort that we challenge [the government] together so the win is of the PDM."

Elaborating, Bilawal said contacts were being made with the senators elected in the March 3 polls to request them to vote for Gilani in the Senate chairman election. He added that Gilani himself had already requested most of the senators to vote for him.

The PPP chairman noted that the Chaudhry brothers had been allies of the PPP government during Gilani's tenure as the prime minister, saying "I will go to their house myself and ask for [their] votes."

After staging an upset in the Senate elections, the opposition parties have managed to retain their majority in the upper house of parliament and are now hopeful of getting the top offices of chairman and deputy chairman for which elections through secret balloting will be held on March 12.

Hamza, who was released from jail on bail last month, in his remarks said the objectives of the PDM weren't limited to a long march or a no-confidence motion in the short term. Instead, he said, it aimed to correct "the destruction caused in this country in these [past] three years".

He said the people of Punjab faced issues such as a shortage of medicines or mounds of trash lying on roads, while crop production of cotton, wheat and sugarcane was either at its lowest point or had significantly reduced.

"The state of the economy [and] of inflation is in front of you," he told reporters.

Hamza said the PML-N and PPP had learned a lot from the Charter of Democracy, because of which "we moved forward with good traditions for 10 years. There were mistakes but we learned from them."

He lamented, however, that in the last three years a culture of "rowdiness, cursing and misbehaviour" had become prevalent, citing noisy parliament sessions and yesterday's incident outside the parliament where PML-N leaders were allegedly manhandled by PTI supporters.

"These things are not good for democracy and Pakistan," the PML-N leader said.

He said because the PTI had enjoyed being in government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 10 years, its loss in the Nowshera by-poll along with losses in Sindh by-elections to the PPP indicated that the "people have buried this false slogan of change".

Hamza said the PDM member parties had accepted Gilani as their joint candidate for the Senate chairman "from the heart". He praised Gilani as a leader who had participated in politics for decades and earned his stature.

He said Gilani's win on the Senate seat had resonated not just within the parliament but even with the "pushcart driver and the labourer".

"We have to continue to take the parliament and the nation along with us.

"We will continue our struggle in the assemblies too and go amongst the people. The logical end of this is that we will show a better Pakistan to the people of Pakistan," he added.

Comments (13)
Fastrack
Mar 07, 2021 06:41pm
All crooks combined already have 53 out of 100, and PTI came out the single largest party. You went to Hamza to understand that?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 07, 2021 06:42pm
All his 'confidence' is based on the huge wealth this corrupt mafia has amassed!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 07, 2021 06:45pm
First save your candidate Gilani from disqualification. His billions of looted wealth wasted on horse-buying might just go down the drain as EC says will decide on the matter. ;)
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 07, 2021 06:46pm
Two arrogant sons of corrupt leaders getting together after a lifetime of enmity to save their loot!!
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Mar 07, 2021 06:48pm
Every election, every contest is marred by corruption, nepotism and bribery. Selecting the chairman means selecting someone who is clean, has credibility, competent and trustworthy, someone who will be impartial and lead by example. However, opposition always want to be able to control individuals and direct them to do things their way.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Mar 07, 2021 06:49pm
Corruption and bribery at every stage for the opposition. Let me remind you all, Gilani has no credibility, is he not the same man who refused to investigate the looted money of his boss, Asif Zardari?.
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Mar 07, 2021 06:49pm
Lessons have been learnt by Bilawal, his father and PDM and the biggest lesson is to not offer 10 crore but 100 crore to win loyalty!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 07, 2021 06:53pm
No Maryum today? She can’t be happy about that. Looks like her time in the limelight is coming to an end
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 07, 2021 06:55pm
It wasn’t a couple of years ago that Bilawal used to call nawaz and co corrupt. How the worm turns
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 07, 2021 06:56pm
How come PDM is only confident in secret ballots? Where was this confidence yesterday?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Mar 07, 2021 07:09pm
Corrupts of two families in cahoot for destruction of our country. Both Bilawal zardari and Hamza Shrief another union to save their corrupt father. Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
Saifuddin Nooruddin
Mar 07, 2021 07:18pm
Yeah, next time both PML-N and PPP alongwith the entire PDM should pay for the common citizens UTILITIES BILLS out of the corruption money which they have benefitted, whenever there is any increase in the Tariff of Electricity, water, gas, etc.etc. Common man should not be penalized for the increase in cost.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Mar 07, 2021 07:26pm
PTI supporters need to look at their own parties actions. How many people did they buy? All Votes should be secret, just like the general election. Undue pressure cannot be applied in a secret ballot because no one knows how you voted. PTI seem to live in a different reality. Confidence vote was a joke. MP's were blackmailed.
Reply Recommend 0

