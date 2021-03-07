Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2021

'Force of darkness': Info minister lambasts PDM after PM Imran's vote of confidence

Dawn.comPublished March 7, 2021 - Updated March 7, 2021 05:20pm
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday blasted the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance as a "force of darkness and falsehoods", saying the first task of such forces was to destroy morals, hollow out institutions, eliminate meritocracy and attain goals through the use of money and force.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister spoke out the "wave of happiness" that he said was seen across the country and among overseas Pakistanis in the wake of Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful vote of confidence in the National Assembly on Saturday. The premier won the trust vote with 178 ballots — six more than required.

He said he received "thousands of phone calls and messages" and there was an atmosphere of celebration in the country because "those (opposition) forces were defeated". The minister stated that the PTI was "fighting a war" against forces represented by the PDM which had caused substantial damage to the country's morality, institutions, meritocracy, democracy and society.

The PDM "represents that segment of Pakistan which conducts politics based on [personal] interests, money, force and greed," said Faraz. He said no one had accepted this section at first but through bribery and involving money and personal interests in politics, it "gave birth to a group that became entrenched in Pakistan's roots".

He stressed that the purpose of the parliament was to serve the nation's interests instead of the personal interests of a few individuals or groups.

"How will they (opposition) do lawmaking against themselves and their interests? They used parliament and this was the reason the country and its poor people always suffered."

He questioned why the opposition did politics in the name of the poor while "making properties in Europe", adding that this was proof they only used politics for their own business interests.

"The PDM is not together for the interests of the nation. All of Pakistan knows they are using every method to pressure the government in order to protect their wealth but [Prime Minister] Imran Khan doesn't come under such pressure," he said.

On the other hand, the PTI "wants a system based on morals, rule of law and prosperity in this country", Faraz said, adding that the steadfastness with which the PTI had stuck to this vision was the reason it had political representation in all four provinces while the opposition parties were confined to single provinces.

"Their narrative and stance keeps changing. Whatever suits them becomes their stance and what goes against them is not their stance," he said, adding that the people could see through this "hypocrisy".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Concerned
Mar 07, 2021 05:16pm
The Information minister is funny!
Reply Recommend 0
Ajaz
Mar 07, 2021 05:19pm
I wonder which other powers talk about forces of light and darkness?
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Mar 07, 2021 05:26pm
People without gas and electricity are well aware which party is the force of darkness.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Mar 07, 2021 05:35pm
Luckily he has not blamed India
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 07, 2021 05:40pm
Democracy of the Elite, by the Elite and for the Elite.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 07, 2021 05:42pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf
Mar 07, 2021 05:42pm
Prime minister duting his speech said prices increased due to massive loan taken by previous govt dollar apprecaite and de value and import become costlier ... agreed But why the local production of sugar and wheat which has nothing to do with dollar prices increased from Rs 53 to 100 and wheat prices from 40 to 80 and poultry prices 460 per kg
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 07, 2021 05:53pm
@Yousuf , Prices are high all over the world, you guys need to stop going on about this and look at the bigger picture, do you want cheap sugar/rice and the corrupt in charge?
Reply Recommend 0
Parminder
Mar 07, 2021 05:54pm
Did he identify Darth Vader or Sauran in PDM?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 07, 2021 05:55pm
The PDM are about one thing and their mission is about one thing "breaking the spirit of Pakistani's", glad they have not succeeded.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Mar 07, 2021 05:56pm
@Venkataraman Iyer, Yeh right we will leave that to the farmers!!
Reply Recommend 0
Derek Miller
Mar 07, 2021 05:57pm
Now we must get Gillani disqualified for his outright fraudulent vote in the Senate ECP should be ashamed of itself
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 07, 2021 06:13pm
@Concerned, Of the biggest 'democracy', definitely!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What is terrorism?
Updated 07 Mar 2021

What is terrorism?

The term ‘terrorism’ is still defined in a vague and contradictory manner.

Editorial

After the vote
Updated 07 Mar 2021

After the vote

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan may have received the vote of confidence but it does not resolve the major issues that the...
07 Mar 2021

Wasted food

THE number is mind-boggling. According to the UN Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index, over 900 million tonnes...
07 Mar 2021

Covid-19 spike

FEARS about a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country turned real this week as coronavirus infections,...
Vote of confidence
Updated 06 Mar 2021

Vote of confidence

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s decision to take a vote of confidence from parliament today is a bizarre move.
06 Mar 2021

PSL disaster

RAPID escalation in the number of coronavirus cases has led to the postponement of the Pakistan Super League’s...
06 Mar 2021

India ranking

WHILE India has often tooted its own horn as the ‘world’s largest democracy’ — being supported in this...