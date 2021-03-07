Dawn Logo

At least 1 dead, 30 injured after Lahore-bound train derails near Rohri

Ubaidullah ShaikhPublished March 7, 2021 - Updated March 7, 2021 02:58pm
Army, police and rescue workers gather at the site of a derailed train near Rohri. — AP
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured when several coaches of the Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed between Mando Dero and Sanghi railway stations near Rohri late on Saturday night, district and rescue officials said.

Railways officials said that all people travelling on the train have been rescued and work is now being carried out to clear the railway tracks.

"Railways staff have temporarily cleared the Down track and train operations have resumed on it. Now, work is being done on the Up track. It can take several hours," an official told Dawn.com.

The deceased woman has been identified as a resident of Landhi in Karachi, Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar confirmed to the media. He added that 15 of the injured passengers had been discharged from the taluka hospital in Rohri.

According to initial reports, the 15-Up Karachi Express departed Rohri junction around 1:15am. When the train reached near Sanghi nine of its bogies, including AC and Economy class coaches, derailed with a big bang.

As most of the passengers were asleep, the sudden accident caused panic among them. Rescue work was started by passengers on a self-help basis. However, soon Edhi ambulances arrived at the scene of the accident and shifted the injured to the taluka hospital in Rohri and Sukkur Civil Hospital.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment but railway officials said that an inquiry is underway.

It was also not immediately clear how many passengers were on the train.

Trains including Green Line, Sir Syed, Rehman Baba and Shah Hussain would face a delay of seven to eight hours as they are still halted in the Sukkur division. Their actual and correct arrival time in Karachi would be assessed once they leave the Sukkur division and enter the Karachi division which starts from Tando Adam railway station in Sanghar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways General Manager Nisar Memon surveyed the accident site, saying the investigation will be carried out as soon as possible to ascertain the cause of derailment. He added that the train was fitted with the latest engine, which tracks the speed and other details of the journey at every moment. "We will review the data from the engine's log to aid us in the investigation," he told the media.

Railway Minister Azam Swati told a local channel that the accident was being investigated and the government would provide financial compensation to the heirs of the deceased woman and all the injured.

Additional input from the Associated Press and Mohammad Hussain Khan in Hyderabad.

Atif Khan
Mar 07, 2021 02:05pm
How does a train derail in 2021
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Mar 07, 2021 02:06pm
Al the responsible go scot free.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Mar 07, 2021 02:07pm
I have been following Pakistan railways and trains for some considerable time. In its quest to compete with neighbours and to win brownie points with the public, Pakistan Railways has kept the speed of trains a lot more than the tracks and the rolling stand can withstand. Speeds on Pakistani trains need to be cut by at least 20% for safe travel.
Reply Recommend 0
Vikas
Mar 07, 2021 02:10pm
Can anyone really expect a genuine investigation and report on any event in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 07, 2021 02:13pm
IK government has proved to be worst for Pakistan Railways.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Mar 07, 2021 02:22pm
Iron brother must provide free of cost infrastructure to superpower Pakistan because of its strategic geo-political location.
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Mar 07, 2021 02:22pm
Pakistan has trains? That’s progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Mar 07, 2021 02:24pm
@FN: Not only for the Railways but for the common poor public as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Roma
Mar 07, 2021 02:37pm
Many will doubt india behind this
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 07, 2021 02:56pm
@Vikas, Mind your own country and business
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Mar 07, 2021 02:59pm
Didn't know PK railway was significant enough to have so many accidents.
Reply Recommend 0

