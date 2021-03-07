Two martyred in attack on Pakistan Navy vehicle in Gwadar

QUETTA: Two Pakistan Navy men were martyred and another was injured in an attack on their vehicle in the Ganz area in the coastal district of Gwadar on Saturday.

Official sources said the Pakistan Navy’s vehicle was on its way to Ganz from Jiwani when unidentified attackers opened fire on it with automatic weapons.

One sailor of Pakistan Navy and a barber were martyred and another Navy man suffered injuries, a security official said.

The deceased were identified as Sohail, the sailor, and Noman. The inj­ured was identified as Raza.

Soon after the incident, sec­urity forces rushed to the scene of the occurrence and took the injured to hospital.

The bodies were sent to their home towns and the injured was later shifted to Karachi.

Assistant Commissioner Gwadar retired Captain Athar Abbas said the area where the attack took place had been cordoned off and combed but no arrest had been reported.

Investigation is under way.

Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi condemned the attack.

“Strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Pak Navy QRF near Jiwani Gwadar today. May the martyred soul rest in peace and injured Jawans recover very soon,” he tweeted.

On Friday, five labourers were killed and five others, including two security personnel, injured when a roadside bomb went off in the Tandori area between Sibi and Harnai.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2021