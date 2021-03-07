Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2021

Two martyred in attack on Pakistan Navy vehicle in Gwadar

Saleem ShahidPublished March 7, 2021 - Updated March 7, 2021 07:28am
Two Pakistan Navy men were martyred and another was injured in an attack on their vehicle in the Ganz area in the coastal district of Gwadar on Saturday. — AFP/File
Two Pakistan Navy men were martyred and another was injured in an attack on their vehicle in the Ganz area in the coastal district of Gwadar on Saturday. — AFP/File

QUETTA: Two Pakistan Navy men were martyred and another was injured in an attack on their vehicle in the Ganz area in the coastal district of Gwadar on Saturday.

Official sources said the Pakistan Navy’s vehicle was on its way to Ganz from Jiwani when unidentified attackers opened fire on it with automatic weapons.

One sailor of Pakistan Navy and a barber were martyred and another Navy man suffered injuries, a security official said.

The deceased were identified as Sohail, the sailor, and Noman. The inj­ured was identified as Raza.

Soon after the incident, sec­urity forces rushed to the scene of the occurrence and took the injured to hospital.

The bodies were sent to their home towns and the injured was later shifted to Karachi.

Assistant Commissioner Gwadar retired Captain Athar Abbas said the area where the attack took place had been cordoned off and combed but no arrest had been reported.

Investigation is under way.

Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi condemned the attack.

“Strongly condemn the terrorist attack on Pak Navy QRF near Jiwani Gwadar today. May the martyred soul rest in peace and injured Jawans recover very soon,” he tweeted.

On Friday, five labourers were killed and five others, including two security personnel, injured when a roadside bomb went off in the Tandori area between Sibi and Harnai.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Curious Crow
Mar 07, 2021 07:35am
Now Gwadar is also not safe
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

What is terrorism?
07 Mar 2021

What is terrorism?

The term ‘terrorism’ is still defined in a vague and contradictory manner.

Editorial

07 Mar 2021

After the vote

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan may have received the vote of confidence but it does not resolve the major issues that the...
07 Mar 2021

Wasted food

THE number is mind-boggling. According to the UN Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index, over 900 million tonnes...
07 Mar 2021

Covid-19 spike

FEARS about a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country turned real this week as coronavirus infections,...
Vote of confidence
Updated 06 Mar 2021

Vote of confidence

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s decision to take a vote of confidence from parliament today is a bizarre move.
06 Mar 2021

PSL disaster

RAPID escalation in the number of coronavirus cases has led to the postponement of the Pakistan Super League’s...
06 Mar 2021

India ranking

WHILE India has often tooted its own horn as the ‘world’s largest democracy’ — being supported in this...