14 injured as train coaches derail near Sanghi

A CorrespondentPublished March 7, 2021 - Updated March 7, 2021 08:02am
At least 14 passengers were injured, three of them critically, when nine coaches of the Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed between Mando Dero and Sanghi railway stations late on Saturday night. — Dawn/File
At least 14 passengers were injured, three of them critically, when nine coaches of the Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed between Mando Dero and Sanghi railway stations late on Saturday night.

SUKKUR: At least 14 passengers were injured, three of them critically, when nine coaches of the Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed between Mando Dero and Sanghi railway stations late on Saturday night.

According to initial reports, the 15-Up Karachi Express departed Rohri junction at around 1:15am. When the train reached near Sanghi nine of its bogies, including AC and Economy class coaches, derailed with a big bang.

As most of the passengers were asleep, the sudden accident created panic and harassment among them. Rescue work was started by passengers on a self-help basis. However, soon Edhi ambulances arrived at the scene of the accident and shifted the injured to the taluka hospital Rohri and civil hospital Sukkur.

Dawn tried to collect details of the accident from Railway officials but no one was available on phone.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2021

